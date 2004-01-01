rawpixel
Carl Mydans Art
Carl Mydans

Carl Mydans (1907-2004) was an American photographer and a member of the US Farm Security Administration (FSA). His photographs were used to raise awareness of the plight of rural Americans and the horrors of war. Mydans' photographs are still relevant today, as they remind us of the importance of bearing witness to the human experience, even in the darkest of times.

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Marketplace at New Orleans, Louisiana]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Marketplace at New Orleans, Louisiana]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Farm boy and horse east of Lowell, Vermont]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Farm boy and horse east of Lowell, Vermont]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Lloyd Kramer farm, Farmersville, Pennsylvania, Northampton farm site]. Sourced from…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Lloyd Kramer farm, Farmersville, Pennsylvania, Northampton farm site]. Sourced from…
Rehabilitation client at Lake Dick Project near Altheimer, Arkansas. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Rehabilitation client at Lake Dick Project near Altheimer, Arkansas. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Marketplace at New Orleans, Louisiana. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Marketplace at New Orleans, Louisiana. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Westmoreland Homesteads, Mount Pleasant, Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania. Home schooling. Sourced from the Library of…Westmoreland Homesteads, Mount Pleasant, Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania. Home schooling. Sourced from the Library of…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Marketplace at New Orleans, Louisiana]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Marketplace at New Orleans, Louisiana]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Inoculation of guinea pig. Experimental farm of Department of Agriculture, Prince George's County, Maryland. Sourced from…Inoculation of guinea pig. Experimental farm of Department of Agriculture, Prince George's County, Maryland. Sourced from…
Healthy white children, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Healthy white children, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Cattle experts at the stock show, Eastern States Fair, Springfield, Massachusetts. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Cattle experts at the stock show, Eastern States Fair, Springfield, Massachusetts. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Front of a typical house offering furnished rooms for rent, District of Columbia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Front of a typical house offering furnished rooms for rent, District of Columbia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Healthy white children, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Healthy white children, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
School scene at Cumberland Mountain Farms (Skyline Farms) near Scottsboro, Alabama. Sourced from the Library of Congress.School scene at Cumberland Mountain Farms (Skyline Farms) near Scottsboro, Alabama. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cow about to be mated, Prince George's County, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cow about to be mated, Prince George's County, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of…
Marion Street, French section, west side of river, Amoskeag, Manchester, New Hampshire. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Marion Street, French section, west side of river, Amoskeag, Manchester, New Hampshire. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Loafers' wall, by courthouse, Batesville, Arkansas. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Loafers' wall, by courthouse, Batesville, Arkansas. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington's more healthy children, Washington, D.C. Living at an apartment owned by…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington's more healthy children, Washington, D.C. Living at an apartment owned by…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Typical view of store and cotton trader in small Arkansas town. This one made in…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Typical view of store and cotton trader in small Arkansas town. This one made in…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: School scene at Cumberland Mountain Farms (Skyline Farms) near Scottsboro, Alabama].…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: School scene at Cumberland Mountain Farms (Skyline Farms) near Scottsboro, Alabama].…
Truck farm tomatoes arrive at packing depot at Terry, Mississippi, for shipment to far points in the United States. Sourced…Truck farm tomatoes arrive at packing depot at Terry, Mississippi, for shipment to far points in the United States. Sourced…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Front of a typical house offering furnished rooms for rent, District of Columbia].…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Front of a typical house offering furnished rooms for rent, District of Columbia].…
Miner-farmer working his land at the Granger Homesteads. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Miner-farmer working his land at the Granger Homesteads. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: One-room hut housing family of nine built over chassis of abandoned Ford in open field…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: One-room hut housing family of nine built over chassis of abandoned Ford in open field…
Vermont sheep farm scene. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Vermont sheep farm scene. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Poor children playing on sidewalk, Georgetown, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Poor children playing on sidewalk, Georgetown, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the…
Bed and sitting room, Hamilton County, Ohio. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Bed and sitting room, Hamilton County, Ohio. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Healthy white children, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Healthy white children, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Inoculation of guinea pig. Experimental farm of Department of Agriculture, Prince…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Inoculation of guinea pig. Experimental farm of Department of Agriculture, Prince…
Main street in the French section, west of river, Amoskeag, Manchester, New Hampshire. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Main street in the French section, west of river, Amoskeag, Manchester, New Hampshire. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cheap partly-constructed houses lacking water and sewage, Lockland, Ohio]. Sourced…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cheap partly-constructed houses lacking water and sewage, Lockland, Ohio]. Sourced…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Typical rooming house, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Typical rooming house, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: School scene at Cumberland Mountain Farms (Skyline Farms) near Scottsboro, Alabama].…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: School scene at Cumberland Mountain Farms (Skyline Farms) near Scottsboro, Alabama].…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Typical slum area. Note dome of Capitol, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Typical slum area. Note dome of Capitol, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: White children playing in Georgetown, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: White children playing in Georgetown, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of…
School scene at Cumberland Mountain Farms (Skyline Farms) near Scottsboro, Alabama. Sourced from the Library of Congress.School scene at Cumberland Mountain Farms (Skyline Farms) near Scottsboro, Alabama. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Typical slum area. Note dome of Capitol, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Typical slum area. Note dome of Capitol, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library…
Homewoven dress and rug, Westmoreland Homesteads, Mount Pleasant, Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania. Westmoreland…Homewoven dress and rug, Westmoreland Homesteads, Mount Pleasant, Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania. Westmoreland…
Farm boy and horse east of Lowell, Vermont. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Farm boy and horse east of Lowell, Vermont. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Slum children at play, Washington, D.C. Children in their backyard near the Capitol.…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Slum children at play, Washington, D.C. Children in their backyard near the Capitol.…
Resettlement official investigating case of nine living in field on U.S. Route 70 between Camden and Bruceton, Tennessee…Resettlement official investigating case of nine living in field on U.S. Route 70 between Camden and Bruceton, Tennessee…
CCC (Civilian Conservation Corps) boys at work, Prince George's County, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.CCC (Civilian Conservation Corps) boys at work, Prince George's County, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Men leaving work at Greenbelt, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Men leaving work at Greenbelt, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Mr. Forrest Carpenter, a handyman, Eden Mills, Vermont]. Sourced from the Library of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Mr. Forrest Carpenter, a handyman, Eden Mills, Vermont]. Sourced from the Library of…
Old Vermont carriage and farm family near North Hyde Park, Vermont. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Old Vermont carriage and farm family near North Hyde Park, Vermont. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Ohio River in flood, Louisville, Kentucky. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Ohio River in flood, Louisville, Kentucky. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Among first homesteaders at Decatur Homesteads, Decatur, Indiana]. Sourced from the…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Among first homesteaders at Decatur Homesteads, Decatur, Indiana]. Sourced from the…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Laboratory, Department of Agriculture Experimental Farm, Beltsville, Maryland].…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Laboratory, Department of Agriculture Experimental Farm, Beltsville, Maryland].…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Poor whites, Georgetown, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Poor whites, Georgetown, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cattle experts at the stock show, Eastern States Fair, Springfield, Massachusetts].…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cattle experts at the stock show, Eastern States Fair, Springfield, Massachusetts].…
Weighing in wagon load of corn before it is dumped into grain elevator. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Weighing in wagon load of corn before it is dumped into grain elevator. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Scrubbing saddle at Eastern States Fair. Springfield, Massachusetts. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Scrubbing saddle at Eastern States Fair. Springfield, Massachusetts. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Front of a typical house offering furnished rooms for rent, District of Columbia].…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Front of a typical house offering furnished rooms for rent, District of Columbia].…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Amoskeag dam with hydroelectric plant in the distance, New Hampshire]. Sourced from…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Amoskeag dam with hydroelectric plant in the distance, New Hampshire]. Sourced from…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Bridge building, Prince George's County, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Bridge building, Prince George's County, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of…
Laboratory, Department of Agriculture Experimental Farm, Beltsville, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Laboratory, Department of Agriculture Experimental Farm, Beltsville, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Mother and baby of family of nine living in field on U.S. Route 70 in Tennessee, near Tennessee River. Sourced from the…Mother and baby of family of nine living in field on U.S. Route 70 in Tennessee, near Tennessee River. Sourced from the…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Sharpening knife of old mowing machine on farm near Hyde Park, Vermont]. Sourced from…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Sharpening knife of old mowing machine on farm near Hyde Park, Vermont]. Sourced from…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Typical half-built house at Steel Subdivision, Hamilton County, Ohio]. Sourced from…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Typical half-built house at Steel Subdivision, Hamilton County, Ohio]. Sourced from…
One of the many Amoskeag alleys near Canal Street, Manchester, New Hampshire. Sourced from the Library of Congress.One of the many Amoskeag alleys near Canal Street, Manchester, New Hampshire. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Potato laboratory, Prince George's County, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Potato laboratory, Prince George's County, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Tenement backyard and privy, Hamilton County, Ohio. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Tenement backyard and privy, Hamilton County, Ohio. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Lloyd Kramer farm, Farmersville, Pennsylvania, Northampton farm site]. Sourced from…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Lloyd Kramer farm, Farmersville, Pennsylvania, Northampton farm site]. Sourced from…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Radburn, New Jersey, a privately financed model town which furnished some of the ideas…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Radburn, New Jersey, a privately financed model town which furnished some of the ideas…
Slum children at play, Washington, D.C. Children in their backyard near the Capitol. This area inhabited by both black and…Slum children at play, Washington, D.C. Children in their backyard near the Capitol. This area inhabited by both black and…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Front of a typical house offering furnished rooms for rent, District of Columbia].…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Front of a typical house offering furnished rooms for rent, District of Columbia].…
Bed and sitting room, Hamilton County, Ohio. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Bed and sitting room, Hamilton County, Ohio. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cattle experts at the stock show, Eastern States Fair, Springfield, Massachusetts].…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cattle experts at the stock show, Eastern States Fair, Springfield, Massachusetts].…
Pig asleep, Prince George's County, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Pig asleep, Prince George's County, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Alley-like street off State Street near Granite Street, Amoskeag, Manchester, New…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Alley-like street off State Street near Granite Street, Amoskeag, Manchester, New…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Inoculation of guinea pig. Experimental farm of Department of Agriculture, Prince…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Inoculation of guinea pig. Experimental farm of Department of Agriculture, Prince…
Westmoreland Homesteads, Mount Pleasant, Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania. Homesteaders. Sourced from the Library of…Westmoreland Homesteads, Mount Pleasant, Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania. Homesteaders. Sourced from the Library of…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Transients building bridge, Prince George's County, Maryland]. Sourced from the…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Transients building bridge, Prince George's County, Maryland]. Sourced from the…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Farm boy and horse east of Lowell, Vermont]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Farm boy and horse east of Lowell, Vermont]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Machine worker, Monmouth Co., New Jersey. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Machine worker, Monmouth Co., New Jersey. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: A once proud section, Washington, D.C. These houses now are overcrowded with African…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: A once proud section, Washington, D.C. These houses now are overcrowded with African…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Inoculation of guinea pig. Experimental farm of Department of Agriculture, Prince…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Inoculation of guinea pig. Experimental farm of Department of Agriculture, Prince…
Cow about to be mated, Prince George's County, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Cow about to be mated, Prince George's County, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Saanen goat, Prince George's County, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Saanen goat, Prince George's County, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Interior of homestead at Decatur Homesteads. Decatur, Indiana. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Interior of homestead at Decatur Homesteads. Decatur, Indiana. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Inoculation of guinea pig. Experimental farm of Department of Agriculture, Prince…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Inoculation of guinea pig. Experimental farm of Department of Agriculture, Prince…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Marion Street, French section, west side of river, Amoskeag, Manchester, New…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Marion Street, French section, west side of river, Amoskeag, Manchester, New…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Splitting shingles with froe and maul on Coalins Project area farm, in western…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Splitting shingles with froe and maul on Coalins Project area farm, in western…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Typical half-built house at Steel Subdivision, Hamilton County, Ohio]. Sourced from…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Typical half-built house at Steel Subdivision, Hamilton County, Ohio]. Sourced from…
Packing tomatoes for market at small packing depot at Terry, Mississippi, which cares for products of nearby truck farms.…Packing tomatoes for market at small packing depot at Terry, Mississippi, which cares for products of nearby truck farms.…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Transients clearing land, Prince George's County, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Transients clearing land, Prince George's County, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library…
Meat testing, Prince George's County, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Meat testing, Prince George's County, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Homesteaders carrying shawls, etc., woven at Tygart Valley Homesteads, West Virginia].…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Homesteaders carrying shawls, etc., woven at Tygart Valley Homesteads, West Virginia].…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Style show of the opening of garment factory, Hightstown, New Jersey]. Sourced from…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Style show of the opening of garment factory, Hightstown, New Jersey]. Sourced from…
Slum backyard water supply, Washington, D.C. Backyard typical to a group of houses very close to the House office building…Slum backyard water supply, Washington, D.C. Backyard typical to a group of houses very close to the House office building…
Housing in area from which many Decatur homesteaders are taken, near Decatur Homesteads, Decatur, Indiana. Sourced from the…Housing in area from which many Decatur homesteaders are taken, near Decatur Homesteads, Decatur, Indiana. Sourced from the…
Stairway in rooming house, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Stairway in rooming house, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Mr. Forrest Carpenter, a handyman, Eden Mills, Vermont]. Sourced from the Library of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Mr. Forrest Carpenter, a handyman, Eden Mills, Vermont]. Sourced from the Library of…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Style show of the opening of garment factory, Hightstown, New Jersey]. Sourced from…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Style show of the opening of garment factory, Hightstown, New Jersey]. Sourced from…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Housing in area from which many Decatur homesteaders are taken, near Decatur…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Housing in area from which many Decatur homesteaders are taken, near Decatur…
Men coming to work at Greenbelt, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Men coming to work at Greenbelt, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Twelve-year old girl of family of nine, cooking meal in rude, open lean-to near hut, Tennessee. Sourced from the Library of…Twelve-year old girl of family of nine, cooking meal in rude, open lean-to near hut, Tennessee. Sourced from the Library of…
Marketplace at New Orleans, scene of many rehabilitation clients' cash sales, Louisiana. Sourced from the Library of…Marketplace at New Orleans, scene of many rehabilitation clients' cash sales, Louisiana. Sourced from the Library of…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Marion Street, French section, west side of river, Amoskeag, Manchester, New…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Marion Street, French section, west side of river, Amoskeag, Manchester, New…
Westmoreland Homesteads, Mount Pleasant, Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania. Exterior of cooperative store, MH-PA-3. Sourced…Westmoreland Homesteads, Mount Pleasant, Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania. Exterior of cooperative store, MH-PA-3. Sourced…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Healthy children in clean backyard, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Healthy children in clean backyard, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of…
