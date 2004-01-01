Carl Mydans
Carl Mydans (1907-2004) was an American photographer and a member of the US Farm Security Administration (FSA). His photographs were used to raise awareness of the plight of rural Americans and the horrors of war. Mydans' photographs are still relevant today, as they remind us of the importance of bearing witness to the human experience, even in the darkest of times.
Carl Mydans (1907-2004) was an American photographer and a member of the US Farm Security Administration (FSA). His photographs were used to raise awareness of the plight of rural Americans and the horrors of war. Mydans' photographs are still relevant today, as they remind us of the importance of bearing witness to the human experience, even in the darkest of times.