Theodor Jung Art
Theodor Jung

Theodor Jung (1906-1996) was an American photographer of Finnish descent. During the 1930s, he joined the ranks of the Farm Security Administration (FSA), a U.S. government agency created to combat rural poverty during the Great Depression. Under the FSA's banner, Jung, like his contemporaries, documented the hardships and everyday lives of Americans.

Farmer, local type, Brown County, Indiana. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241382/photo-image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Prospective clients whose property has been optioned by the government, Brown County…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241445/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Rehabilitation client's wife, Jackson County, Ohio. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241816/photo-image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Family of prospective client, Brown County, Indiana. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12242050/photo-image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Child of rehabilitation client, Jackson County, Ohio. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241792/photo-image-face-cat-personFree Image from public domain license
Settler, eighty years old, whose property has been optioned by the government, Garrett County, Maryland. Sourced from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12242047/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Client whose property has been optioned by the government, Brown County, Indiana].
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241813/photo-image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Mother of family of five to be resettled on Ross-Hocking Land Project near…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240682/photo-image-face-people-woodFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Sorghum mill located on a well-travelled highway near Nashville, Indiana]. Sourced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240934/photo-image-face-people-woodFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Part of family of rehabilitation client, Jackson County, Ohio]. Sourced from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240930/photo-image-face-people-woodFree Image from public domain license
Young fellows in front of pool hall, Jackson, Ohio. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240683/photo-image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Old settler, property optioned. Near Chillicothe, Ohio. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241692/photo-image-face-person-woodFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Part of family of ten to be resettled on Ross-Hocking Land Project near Chillicothe…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240694/photo-image-face-people-woodFree Image from public domain license
Prospective clients whose property has been optioned by the government, Brown County, Indiana. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240913/photo-image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Interior of rehabilitation client's cabin, Jackson, Ohio. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240935/photo-image-face-cat-personFree Image from public domain license
Farmer, local type, Brown County, Indiana. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240928/photo-image-face-plant-handFree Image from public domain license
Unit model, detached house. Greenhills project, Ohio. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12266501/photo-image-art-sky-woodFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Part of family of ten to be resettled on Ross-Hocking Land Project near Chillicothe…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12304195/image-dog-face-handFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Home of a family of ten that has been on relief for eighteen months, Brown County…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12304177/image-face-plant-handFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Home of a family of ten that has been on relief for eighteen months, Brown County…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12304182/image-face-cat-plantFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Part of family of ten to be resettled on Ross-Hocking Land Project near Chillicothe…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303958/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Neglected horse owned by rehabilitation client, Jackson County, Ohio. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303953/image-horse-animal-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Resettlement Administration representative at door of rehabilitation client's house…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303957/image-person-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Kids, Jackson, Ohio]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12304191/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Child of rehabilitation client, Jackson County, Ohio]. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303960/image-dog-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Hayrake on farm near the Greenhills Project, Cincinnati, Ohio. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303921/image-plant-grass-skyFree Image from public domain license
Garrett County, Maryland, a surveyor. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12304180/image-person-sky-technologyFree Image from public domain license
Son of rehabilitation client, Jackson County, Ohio. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12304190/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Family of prospective client, Brown County, Indiana]. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12304179/image-face-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Street scene, Sunday afternoon, Jackson, Ohio. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12304189/image-person-road-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Client whose property has been optioned by the government, Brown County, Indiana].
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303967/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Mother of family of five to be resettled on Ross-Hocking Land Project near…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12304193/image-face-hand-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Gasoline station, Brown County, Indiana. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303964/image-shadow-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Resettlement Administration representative at door of rehabilitation client's house…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303917/image-cow-plant-treeFree Image from public domain license
Wife of a prospective client, Brown County, Indiana. Husband and wife will be resettled on new land when their property has…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303951/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Construction work at the Greenhills Project, Cincinnati, Ohio]. Sourced from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303966/image-dog-person-horseFree Image from public domain license
Water barrel, used for bringing water from spring which is some distance away, Garrett County, Maryland. Sourced from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12304194/image-plant-grass-horseFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Part of family of ten to be resettled on Ross-Hocking Land Project near Chillicothe…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303965/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Old settler whose property has been optioned by the government, Garrett County, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12304178/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Eighty-three year old settler to be resettled, near Chillicothe, Ohio]. Sourced from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303950/image-face-person-woodFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Old settler whose property has been optioned by the government, Garrett County…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12304181/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Younger part of a family of ten to be resettled on Ross-Hocking Land Project near…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316604/image-face-people-woodFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Part of family of ten to be resettled on Ross-Hocking Land Project near Chillicothe…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316549/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Eighty-three year old settler to be resettled, near Chillicothe, Ohio]. Sourced from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316562/image-face-person-airplaneFree Image from public domain license
Children of prospective client, Brown County, Indiana. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316482/image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Eighty-three year old settler to be resettled, near Chillicothe, Ohio]. Sourced from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316565/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Mother of family of five to be resettled on Ross-Hocking Land Project near…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316771/image-dog-face-personFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Part of family of ten to be resettled on Ross-Hocking Land Project near Chillicothe…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316627/image-person-wood-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Cut logs, Garrett County, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316477/image-background-pattern-forestFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Younger part of a family of ten to be resettled on Ross-Hocking Land Project near…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316571/image-face-people-woodFree Image from public domain license
Younger part of a family of ten to be resettled on Ross-Hocking Land Project near Chillicothe, Ohio. Sourced from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316550/image-face-people-woodFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Younger part of a family of ten to be resettled on Ross-Hocking Land Project near…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316785/image-dog-face-peopleFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Kitchen table seen through window of rehabilitation client's home, Jackson County…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316560/image-face-person-woodFree Image from public domain license
Eighty-three year old settler to be resettled, near Chillicothe, Ohio. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316551/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Planting trees at Zaleski Forest Project, Vinton County, Ohio]. Sourced from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316775/image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license
View of the resettlement area in Morgan County, Indiana. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316741/image-plant-grass-skyFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Garrett County, Maryland, a surveyor]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316484/image-person-sky-technologyFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Construction work at the Greenhills Project, Cincinnati, Ohio]. Sourced from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316569/image-cow-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Eighty-three year old settler to be resettled, near Chillicothe, Ohio]. Sourced from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316555/image-person-wood-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Typical cabin, Garrett County, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316493/image-person-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain license
Construction of homes. Libertyville Homesteads, Illinois. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323351/image-person-sky-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Surveying at the Greenhills Project, Cincinnati, Ohio. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316623/image-person-sky-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Resettlement Administration representative at door of rehabilitation client's house, Jackson County, Ohio. Sourced from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316773/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Construction work at the Greenhills Project, Cincinnati, Ohio]. Sourced from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316561/image-people-horse-skyFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Resettlement Administration representative at door of rehabilitation client's house…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316769/image-person-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Wife of a prospective client, Brown County, Indiana. Husband and wife will be…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316755/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Typical farm home in Brown County, Indiana. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323348/image-plant-sky-treeFree Image from public domain license
Rehabilitation client looking over farm implements, Jackson, Ohio. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316564/image-person-public-domain-factoryFree Image from public domain license
Roof and chimney of sawmill, Garrett County, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316776/image-cloud-plant-skyFree Image from public domain license
Children's art work in window of school, Jackson, Ohio. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316780/image-cat-art-animalFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Draftsman, Garrett County, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316744/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Farm. Brown County, Indiana. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323352/image-plant-sky-treeFree Image from public domain license
Newsboys admiring sporting goods, Jackson, Ohio. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316779/image-person-public-domain-manFree Image from public domain license
Client whose property has been optioned by the government, Brown County, Indiana. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316498/image-person-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Rehabilitation client worrying over his accounts, Jackson County, Ohio]. Sourced from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316567/image-paper-people-bookFree Image from public domain license
Farm Bureau Cooperative Association, Jackson, Ohio. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316553/image-sky-public-domain-wallFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Settler, eighty years old, whose property has been optioned by the government, Garrett…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316500/image-face-person-woodFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Poor farming possibilities on this kind of land, Garrett County, Maryland]. Sourced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316492/image-plant-person-forestFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Rehabilitation client's wife, Jackson County, Ohio]. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316770/image-face-person-woodFree Image from public domain license
Reforestation work. Ross-Hocking land project, Ohio. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323415/image-plant-people-grassFree Image from public domain license
Part of family of rehabilitation client, Jackson County, Ohio. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316777/image-face-people-baseballFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Farm buildings of a well-to-do farmer on the outskirts of Nashville, Brown County…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316568/image-plant-sky-treeFree Image from public domain license
Sorghum mill located on a well-travelled highway near Nashville, Indiana. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316481/image-people-smoke-treeFree Image from public domain license
Garrett County, Maryland. Government agent interviewing a prospective client. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317905/image-dog-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Typical cabin, Garrett County, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316738/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Buckwheat field, Garrett County, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316480/image-face-cow-plantFree Image from public domain license
Client talks things over with the government representative, Brown County, Indiana. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316747/image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Good farming land, Garrett County, Maryland.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316759/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Eighty-three year old settler to be resettled, near Chillicothe, Ohio]. Sourced from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316573/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Eighty-three year old settler to be resettled, near Chillicothe, Ohio]. Sourced from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316558/image-face-person-woodFree Image from public domain license
Model of Greenhills project, Ohio. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12266765/photo-image-public-domain-rugFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Prospective client whose property has been optioned by the government, Brown County…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316746/image-face-plant-handFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Neglected horse owned by rehabilitation client, Jackson County, Ohio]. Sourced from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316570/image-plant-grass-horseFree Image from public domain license
Soil erosion on a Brown County, Indiana, farm. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323350/image-plant-grass-skyFree Image from public domain license
Mother of family of five to be resettled on Ross-Hocking Land Project near Chillicothe, Ohio. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316781/image-face-person-woodFree Image from public domain license
Hillside field which should not be used for farming. Brown County, Indiana. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323064/image-plant-sky-forestFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Children's art work in window of school, Jackson, Ohio]. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316548/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Home of a family of ten that has been on relief for eighteen months, Brown County…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316739/image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain license
Kids, Jackson, Ohio. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12237119/image-face-hand-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Part of family of ten to be resettled on Ross-Hocking Land Project near Chillicothe, Ohio. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316886/image-person-wood-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
