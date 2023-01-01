rawpixel
Fritz Henle Art
  • Designs
  • Elements
  • Boards
Fritz Henle

Fritz Henle (1909-1993) was a versatile German-born American photographer known for his distinct "Romantic Realism" style. Although he worked across various genres, from portraits to landscapes, Henle briefly joined the ranks of the Farm Security Administration (FSA) during the 1940s. The FSA, a U.S. government agency, aimed to capture the struggles of rural America during the Great Depression, producing some of the era's most iconic imagery.

CuratedPopularNew

Try Create

Nurse training. Calm and dependable in emergency situations, a student nurse threads a suture in a needle, first step in…Nurse training. Calm and dependable in emergency situations, a student nurse threads a suture in a needle, first step in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240026/photo-image-person-hospital-doctorFree Image from public domain license
Production. Zinc. The operator of a zinc ore leader at a large smelting plant is protected against harmful dust by a mask.…Production. Zinc. The operator of a zinc ore leader at a large smelting plant is protected against harmful dust by a mask.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240056/photo-image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Nurse training. Just as they take biology and chemistry, students of nursing "take babies" as the young nurses say. Here…Nurse training. Just as they take biology and chemistry, students of nursing "take babies" as the young nurses say. Here…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239848/photo-image-person-hospital-manFree Image from public domain license
Nurse training. Calm and capable, these nurses are assisting at an appendectomy. The nurse in the foreground is arranging…Nurse training. Calm and capable, these nurses are assisting at an appendectomy. The nurse in the foreground is arranging…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239746/photo-image-person-woman-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
Nurse training. An important phase of every nurse's training is assisting at operations. In this emergency tracheotomy, the…Nurse training. An important phase of every nurse's training is assisting at operations. In this emergency tracheotomy, the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239847/photo-image-hand-person-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
Production. Magnesium. From many watch towers ever-vigilant guards protect Basic Magnesium's giant plant in the southern…Production. Magnesium. From many watch towers ever-vigilant guards protect Basic Magnesium's giant plant in the southern…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239752/photo-image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Nurse training. After a day of hard work and study, Susan Petty and her fellow student nurses enjoy a swim and frolic in the…Nurse training. After a day of hard work and study, Susan Petty and her fellow student nurses enjoy a swim and frolic in the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239846/photo-image-person-woman-studentFree Image from public domain license
Production. Copper (refining). Casting house in a large copper refining operation. Here sheets of pure copper, formed by…Production. Copper (refining). Casting house in a large copper refining operation. Here sheets of pure copper, formed by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239749/photo-image-plant-person-smokeFree Image from public domain license
Nurse training. Nurses as well as teachers are needed in the hospital schoolroom where convalescing youngsters keep up with…Nurse training. Nurses as well as teachers are needed in the hospital schoolroom where convalescing youngsters keep up with…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240059/photo-image-people-hospital-childFree Image from public domain license
Nurse training. Highlighting a day of intensive training, mail from home brings a smile to this young student nurse's face.…Nurse training. Highlighting a day of intensive training, mail from home brings a smile to this young student nurse's face.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239844/photo-image-face-person-technologyFree Image from public domain license
Nurse training. As students become proficient they will relieve graduate nurses from such duties as this: tending a patient…Nurse training. As students become proficient they will relieve graduate nurses from such duties as this: tending a patient…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239901/photo-image-person-hospital-manFree Image from public domain license
Nurse training. Immediately following a blood transfusion the nurse must whirl the container to prevent coagulation. Sourced…Nurse training. Immediately following a blood transfusion the nurse must whirl the container to prevent coagulation. Sourced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239851/photo-image-hand-person-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
Nurse training. Construction toys help to rehabilitate convalescents and "ambulatory" patients. As a part of her nursing…Nurse training. Construction toys help to rehabilitate convalescents and "ambulatory" patients. As a part of her nursing…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240051/photo-image-person-kid-familyFree Image from public domain license
Nurse training. A patient in a Rizzer corrective jacket is able to read, write, etc., when propped at her elbows. Sourced…Nurse training. A patient in a Rizzer corrective jacket is able to read, write, etc., when propped at her elbows. Sourced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240043/photo-image-person-technology-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
Nurse training. A nurse assists the doctor, who is inserting a needle in a patient's arm prior to a blood transfusion.…Nurse training. A nurse assists the doctor, who is inserting a needle in a patient's arm prior to a blood transfusion.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240392/photo-image-person-woman-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
Nurse training. Care of infants is included in all nurses training. This youngster is about to get an eye irrigation. Note…Nurse training. Care of infants is included in all nurses training. This youngster is about to get an eye irrigation. Note…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240217/photo-image-face-person-phoneFree Image from public domain license
Nurse training. Assisting at an operation, a nurse hands a threaded needle to the surgeon who is about to perform an…Nurse training. Assisting at an operation, a nurse hands a threaded needle to the surgeon who is about to perform an…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240216/photo-image-hands-person-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
Nurse training. A nurse gives this weak infant its meal through the Gavage method. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Nurse training. A nurse gives this weak infant its meal through the Gavage method. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240958/photo-image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Nurse training. Attending a tracheotomy case is part of the training of student nurses like Susan Petty whose pleasant…Nurse training. Attending a tracheotomy case is part of the training of student nurses like Susan Petty whose pleasant…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240200/photo-image-person-hospital-doctorFree Image from public domain license
Nurse training. Young nurses assist at an appendectomy. This is part of the training with which every student nurse must be…Nurse training. Young nurses assist at an appendectomy. This is part of the training with which every student nurse must be…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240397/photo-image-person-hospital-doctorFree Image from public domain license
Nurse training. The why and wherefores of nutrition are mastered by student nurses during their hospital training period.…Nurse training. The why and wherefores of nutrition are mastered by student nurses during their hospital training period.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240407/photo-image-plant-person-womanFree Image from public domain license
NYA (National Youth Administration) work center, Brooklyn, New York. A bench-lathe worker, who is receiving training in…NYA (National Youth Administration) work center, Brooklyn, New York. A bench-lathe worker, who is receiving training in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12244429/photo-image-person-art-technologyFree Image from public domain license
East Montpelier, Vermont. Richard, age five, son of Charles Ormsbee, who licks all the savings stamps and helps in other…East Montpelier, Vermont. Richard, age five, son of Charles Ormsbee, who licks all the savings stamps and helps in other…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12244276/photo-image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Nurse training. At the ping pong table in the game room, Susan Petty, student nurse, enjoys a bit of relaxation after a busy…Nurse training. At the ping pong table in the game room, Susan Petty, student nurse, enjoys a bit of relaxation after a busy…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239930/photo-image-face-person-tableFree Image from public domain license
Nurse training. A torpedoed sailor receives burn treatment from a doctor, with student nurse Susan Petty in attendance. Care…Nurse training. A torpedoed sailor receives burn treatment from a doctor, with student nurse Susan Petty in attendance. Care…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239803/photo-image-person-hospital-doctorFree Image from public domain license
NYA (National Youth Administration) work center, Brooklyn, New York. Turret-lathe workers, and white, who are receiving…NYA (National Youth Administration) work center, Brooklyn, New York. Turret-lathe workers, and white, who are receiving…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12244410/photo-image-person-art-technologyFree Image from public domain license
NYA (National Youth Administration) work center, Brooklyn, New York. A , who is receiving training in arc welding, adjusting…NYA (National Youth Administration) work center, Brooklyn, New York. A , who is receiving training in arc welding, adjusting…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12244409/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
NYA (National Youth Administration) work center, Brooklyn, New York. A bench worker, who is receiving training in machine…NYA (National Youth Administration) work center, Brooklyn, New York. A bench worker, who is receiving training in machine…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12244270/photo-image-hand-person-artFree Image from public domain license
East Montpelier, Vermont. Conrad, age eleven, son of Charles Ormsbee, a member of the Capital City Boys 4-H club, who is…East Montpelier, Vermont. Conrad, age eleven, son of Charles Ormsbee, a member of the Capital City Boys 4-H club, who is…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12244292/photo-image-cow-person-animalFree Image from public domain license
NYA (National Youth Administration) work center, Brooklyn, New York. Two turret-lathe workers, and white, who are receiving…NYA (National Youth Administration) work center, Brooklyn, New York. Two turret-lathe workers, and white, who are receiving…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12244293/photo-image-person-public-domain-factoryFree Image from public domain license
NYA (National Youth Administration) work center, Brooklyn, New York. Two bench-lathe workers, who are receiving training in…NYA (National Youth Administration) work center, Brooklyn, New York. Two bench-lathe workers, who are receiving training in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12244244/photo-image-person-technology-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
NYA (National Youth Administration) work center, Brooklyn, New York. A , who is receiving training in arc welding, adjusting…NYA (National Youth Administration) work center, Brooklyn, New York. A , who is receiving training in arc welding, adjusting…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12244414/photo-image-face-person-technologyFree Image from public domain license
Las Vegas, Nevada. A pipe fitter at work at a pipe, or machinist's vise, near one of the 540-foot peat storage buildings at…Las Vegas, Nevada. A pipe fitter at work at a pipe, or machinist's vise, near one of the 540-foot peat storage buildings at…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12244285/photo-image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
NYA (National Youth Administration) work center, Brooklyn, New York. A turret-lathe worker, who is receiving training in…NYA (National Youth Administration) work center, Brooklyn, New York. A turret-lathe worker, who is receiving training in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12244413/photo-image-face-person-technologyFree Image from public domain license
Production. Copper. Water supply is an important requirement in copper smelting at the Phelps-Dodge Mining Company, Morenci…Production. Copper. Water supply is an important requirement in copper smelting at the Phelps-Dodge Mining Company, Morenci…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302255/image-plant-water-architectureFree Image from public domain license
Nurse training. On the sun roof of Babies Hospital, New York City, student nurse Susan Petty distributes construction toys…Nurse training. On the sun roof of Babies Hospital, New York City, student nurse Susan Petty distributes construction toys…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239927/photo-image-face-people-sunFree Image from public domain license
Nurse training. Student nurses, like Susan Petty of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, are rendering their country a great service by…Nurse training. Student nurses, like Susan Petty of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, are rendering their country a great service by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239971/photo-image-person-hospital-familyFree Image from public domain license
Nurse training. Nurses learn the care of patients suffering from burns. Here, the nurse paints a boy's burned back with…Nurse training. Nurses learn the care of patients suffering from burns. Here, the nurse paints a boy's burned back with…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241048/photo-image-person-hospital-tableFree Image from public domain license
NYA (National Youth Administration) work center, Brooklyn, New York. A bench-lathe worker, who is receiving training in…NYA (National Youth Administration) work center, Brooklyn, New York. A bench-lathe worker, who is receiving training in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12244408/photo-image-people-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Las Vegas, Nevada. Giant silos, eighty-four feet high, for the storage of ore for the…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Las Vegas, Nevada. Giant silos, eighty-four feet high, for the storage of ore for the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12244512/photo-image-person-sky-airplaneFree Image from public domain license
Production. Zinc. Blast hole drillers at a zinc mine of the Eagle-Picher Company near Cardin, Oklahoma, from which come…Production. Zinc. Blast hole drillers at a zinc mine of the Eagle-Picher Company near Cardin, Oklahoma, from which come…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241096/photo-image-person-mountain-manFree Image from public domain license
Nurse training. A nurse's aide and a student attend a convalescing patient. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Nurse training. A nurse's aide and a student attend a convalescing patient. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302248/image-face-people-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
Las Vegas, Nevada. One of the construction workers at the Basic Magnesium Incorporated plant, working at the pipe vise. He…Las Vegas, Nevada. One of the construction workers at the Basic Magnesium Incorporated plant, working at the pipe vise. He…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12244269/photo-image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Las Vegas, Nevada. One of the construction workers at the Basic Magnesium Incorporated plant, working at the pipe vise. He…Las Vegas, Nevada. One of the construction workers at the Basic Magnesium Incorporated plant, working at the pipe vise. He…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12244288/photo-image-background-face-plantFree Image from public domain license
Production. Zinc. Surveyors in a zinc mine which serves a large concentrator. From the Eagle-Picher plant near Cardin…Production. Zinc. Surveyors in a zinc mine which serves a large concentrator. From the Eagle-Picher plant near Cardin…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241370/photo-image-plant-person-manFree Image from public domain license
NYA (National Youth Administration) work center, Brooklyn, New York. Two bench-lathe workers, white and , who are receiving…NYA (National Youth Administration) work center, Brooklyn, New York. Two bench-lathe workers, white and , who are receiving…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12244233/photo-image-person-technology-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Production. Zinc. Loading zinc ore in a mine serving a large concentrator. From the Eagle-Picher plant near Cardin…Production. Zinc. Loading zinc ore in a mine serving a large concentrator. From the Eagle-Picher plant near Cardin…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241045/photo-image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Production. Copper. Water supply is an important requirement in copper smelting at the Phelps-Dodge Mining Company, Morenci…Production. Copper. Water supply is an important requirement in copper smelting at the Phelps-Dodge Mining Company, Morenci…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302247/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Las Vegas, Nevada. A crossroad sign reading "Victory Road," with buildings, storage silos and transmission lines of the…Las Vegas, Nevada. A crossroad sign reading "Victory Road," with buildings, storage silos and transmission lines of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307482/image-background-plant-skyFree Image from public domain license
Production. Zinc. A bucket of zinc ore ready for hoisting from a mine serving a large concentrator. From the Eagle-Picher…Production. Zinc. A bucket of zinc ore ready for hoisting from a mine serving a large concentrator. From the Eagle-Picher…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302566/image-plant-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Nurse training. On the sun roof of Babies Hospital in New York a student nurse supervises convalescing youngsters in…Nurse training. On the sun roof of Babies Hospital in New York a student nurse supervises convalescing youngsters in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303337/image-person-sun-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
NYA (National Youth Administration) work center, Brooklyn, New York. A who is receiving training in machine shop practice…NYA (National Youth Administration) work center, Brooklyn, New York. A who is receiving training in machine shop practice…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307946/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Production. Zinc. Pig lead produced at a large smelting plant. From the Eagle-Picher plant near Cardin, Oklahoma, come great…Production. Zinc. Pig lead produced at a large smelting plant. From the Eagle-Picher plant near Cardin, Oklahoma, come great…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302580/image-background-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Production. Copper (refining). Sheets of copper produced by electrolysis at a large refining operation. These will be melted…Production. Copper (refining). Sheets of copper produced by electrolysis at a large refining operation. These will be melted…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302924/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Nurse training. A student nurse assists the doctor in changing the dressing following an abdominal operation. Sourced from…Nurse training. A student nurse assists the doctor in changing the dressing following an abdominal operation. Sourced from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303426/image-person-hospital-doctorFree Image from public domain license
Production. Magnesium. A veritable forest of transmission towers and transformers distribute electrical power to the various…Production. Magnesium. A veritable forest of transmission towers and transformers distribute electrical power to the various…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302865/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Production. Copper. Workmen's quarters outside a copper smelting plant of the Phelps-Dodge Mining Company at Morenci…Production. Copper. Workmen's quarters outside a copper smelting plant of the Phelps-Dodge Mining Company at Morenci…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12304096/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Production. Magnesium. A rigger and a welder at the new Basic Magnesium plant in the southern Nevada desert look out across…Production. Magnesium. A rigger and a welder at the new Basic Magnesium plant in the southern Nevada desert look out across…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302573/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Production. Zinc. Tending a rock crusher at a large zinc concentrator. From the Eagle-Picher plant near Cardin, Oklahoma…Production. Zinc. Tending a rock crusher at a large zinc concentrator. From the Eagle-Picher plant near Cardin, Oklahoma…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303149/image-plant-person-factoryFree Image from public domain license
Production. Copper (refining). Electrolytic tanks in a large copper refining operation. Sheets of pure copper are formed by…Production. Copper (refining). Electrolytic tanks in a large copper refining operation. Sheets of pure copper are formed by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302819/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Production. Copper. Loading copper ore from an open-cut mine of the Phelps-Dodge Mining Company at Morenci, Arizona. This…Production. Copper. Loading copper ore from an open-cut mine of the Phelps-Dodge Mining Company at Morenci, Arizona. This…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303777/image-plant-person-architectureFree Image from public domain license
Production. Magnesium. High above the desert workmen speed up the reinforced steel construction of one of the 300-foot-long…Production. Magnesium. High above the desert workmen speed up the reinforced steel construction of one of the 300-foot-long…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302527/image-plant-person-technologyFree Image from public domain license
Production. Copper (refining). Casting house in a large copper refining operation. Here sheets of pure copper, formed by…Production. Copper (refining). Casting house in a large copper refining operation. Here sheets of pure copper, formed by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302848/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Production. Copper (refining). Copper ingots on conveyors at a large copper refining operation. Large amounts of copper are…Production. Copper (refining). Copper ingots on conveyors at a large copper refining operation. Large amounts of copper are…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302886/image-plant-person-factoryFree Image from public domain license
West Danville, Vermont. Mr. Hastings in his general store taking an order over the telephone. Sourced from the Library of…West Danville, Vermont. Mr. Hastings in his general store taking an order over the telephone. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307678/image-person-technology-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Production. Zinc. Flotation machines at a large zinc concentrator. From the Eagle-Picher plant near Cardin, Oklahoma, come…Production. Zinc. Flotation machines at a large zinc concentrator. From the Eagle-Picher plant near Cardin, Oklahoma, come…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302543/image-plant-nature-iceFree Image from public domain license
Production. Zinc. A mountain of waste rock grows steadily outside a zinc concentrator. From the Eagle-Picher plant near…Production. Zinc. A mountain of waste rock grows steadily outside a zinc concentrator. From the Eagle-Picher plant near…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303118/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Nurse training. In these busy days, student nurses themselves must often instruct probationers in many things, such as…Nurse training. In these busy days, student nurses themselves must often instruct probationers in many things, such as…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303434/image-person-woman-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
Nurse training. Post-operative care of patients is part of every nurse's responsibility. This nurse is showing a patient…Nurse training. Post-operative care of patients is part of every nurse's responsibility. This nurse is showing a patient…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303596/image-face-person-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Las Vegas, Nevada. Enormous asbestos mittens are worn by the worker handling the hot…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Las Vegas, Nevada. Enormous asbestos mittens are worn by the worker handling the hot…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307467/image-plant-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Production. Copper (refining). Yard scene at a large copper refining operation. Large amounts of copper are produced for the…Production. Copper (refining). Yard scene at a large copper refining operation. Large amounts of copper are produced for the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303140/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Production. Copper (refining). Charging sheets of copper produced by electrolysis into a furnace at a large copper refining…Production. Copper (refining). Charging sheets of copper produced by electrolysis into a furnace at a large copper refining…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302813/image-plant-wood-wallFree Image from public domain license
Las Vegas, Nevada. Helmeted welders busy in their part in the completion of the Basic Magnesium plant in the southern Nevada…Las Vegas, Nevada. Helmeted welders busy in their part in the completion of the Basic Magnesium plant in the southern Nevada…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307478/image-plant-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
East Montpelier, Vermont. Charles Ormsbee's son Richard, aged five, who tries to help on his father's farm. Sourced from the…East Montpelier, Vermont. Charles Ormsbee's son Richard, aged five, who tries to help on his father's farm. Sourced from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307953/image-face-people-skyFree Image from public domain license
Production. Tungsten. Bags of tungsten concentrate (value: $100 each) at a concentrating plant near Kingman, Arizona. The…Production. Tungsten. Bags of tungsten concentrate (value: $100 each) at a concentrating plant near Kingman, Arizona. The…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302837/image-plant-architecture-warFree Image from public domain license
Production. Tungsten. A waste pile near a tungsten recovery plant close to Kingman, Arizona. The Boriana mine and plant at…Production. Tungsten. A waste pile near a tungsten recovery plant close to Kingman, Arizona. The Boriana mine and plant at…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303158/image-plant-sky-treeFree Image from public domain license
Production. Copper (refining). Pouring copper ingots at a large refining operation. Large amounts of copper are produced for…Production. Copper (refining). Pouring copper ingots at a large refining operation. Large amounts of copper are produced for…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303808/image-plant-wood-architectureFree Image from public domain license
Production. Copper. Open-cut copper mining operations at the Phelps-Dodge Mining Company at Morenci, Arizona. This plant is…Production. Copper. Open-cut copper mining operations at the Phelps-Dodge Mining Company at Morenci, Arizona. This plant is…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303816/image-plant-sky-roadFree Image from public domain license
Production. Copper (refining). Charging sheets of copper produced by electrolysis into a furnace at a large copper refining…Production. Copper (refining). Charging sheets of copper produced by electrolysis into a furnace at a large copper refining…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303154/image-plant-wood-factoryFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Phelps Dodge refining company, El Paso Texas. Interior of the plant showing stacks of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Phelps Dodge refining company, El Paso Texas. Interior of the plant showing stacks of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12308186/image-plant-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
East Montpelier, Vermont. Charles Ormsbee, at the mailbox on his farm "Harvest Acres," talking over farm bureau matters with…East Montpelier, Vermont. Charles Ormsbee, at the mailbox on his farm "Harvest Acres," talking over farm bureau matters with…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307682/image-face-person-smokeFree Image from public domain license
Production. Magnesium. Enormous asbestos mittens must be worn by men handling the thousands of hot magnesium ingots produced…Production. Magnesium. Enormous asbestos mittens must be worn by men handling the thousands of hot magnesium ingots produced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302534/image-plant-person-woodFree Image from public domain license
Production. Copper (refining). Sheared sheets of copper produced by electrolysis at a large refining operation. Large…Production. Copper (refining). Sheared sheets of copper produced by electrolysis at a large refining operation. Large…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302887/image-paper-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Nurse training. Care of infants is part of every student nurse's training. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Nurse training. Care of infants is part of every student nurse's training. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302541/image-person-woman-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
Production. Zinc. A bucket of zinc ore ready for hoisting from a mine serving a large concentrator. From the Eagle-Picher…Production. Zinc. A bucket of zinc ore ready for hoisting from a mine serving a large concentrator. From the Eagle-Picher…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303178/image-plant-person-factoryFree Image from public domain license
Production. Magnesium. High above the Nevada desert workmen lay reinforcing steel for the concrete floor of one of the 360…Production. Magnesium. High above the Nevada desert workmen lay reinforcing steel for the concrete floor of one of the 360…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303151/image-dog-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Production. Zinc. A mountain of waste rock grows steadily outside a zinc concentrator. From the Eagle-Picher plant near…Production. Zinc. A mountain of waste rock grows steadily outside a zinc concentrator. From the Eagle-Picher plant near…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302548/image-plant-person-technologyFree Image from public domain license
Production. Zinc. A thickener at a zinc concentrator. From the Eagle-Picher plant near Cardin, Oklahoma, come great…Production. Zinc. A thickener at a zinc concentrator. From the Eagle-Picher plant near Cardin, Oklahoma, come great…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302845/image-plant-sky-woodFree Image from public domain license
Production. Copper. Conveyor gallery and smokestack at a copper smelter of the Phelps-Dodge Mining Company, Morenci…Production. Copper. Conveyor gallery and smokestack at a copper smelter of the Phelps-Dodge Mining Company, Morenci…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12304089/image-cloud-plant-skyFree Image from public domain license
Production. Zinc. A pile of zinc concentrate ready for shipment to the smelter. From the Eagle-Picher plant near Cardin…Production. Zinc. A pile of zinc concentrate ready for shipment to the smelter. From the Eagle-Picher plant near Cardin…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302582/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Nurse training. Student nurses, like millions of other United States citizens, are today taking Red Cross First Aid courses…Nurse training. Student nurses, like millions of other United States citizens, are today taking Red Cross First Aid courses…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12301863/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Production. Copper (refining). Casting machine in a large copper refining operation. Here sheets of pure copper formed by…Production. Copper (refining). Casting machine in a large copper refining operation. Here sheets of pure copper formed by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302799/image-plant-person-airplaneFree Image from public domain license
Nurse training. A moment's pause in a full day, as graduate student nurses relax in the living room of the nurse's home.…Nurse training. A moment's pause in a full day, as graduate student nurses relax in the living room of the nurse's home.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303756/image-people-woman-weddingFree Image from public domain license
Production. Copper. A thickener at a large copper concentrator of the Phelps-Dodge Mining Company at Morenci, Arizona. This…Production. Copper. A thickener at a large copper concentrator of the Phelps-Dodge Mining Company at Morenci, Arizona. This…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12304094/image-plant-factory-natureFree Image from public domain license
Production. Zinc. Tending a rock crusher at a large zinc concentrator. From the Eagle-Picher plant near Cardin, Oklahoma…Production. Zinc. Tending a rock crusher at a large zinc concentrator. From the Eagle-Picher plant near Cardin, Oklahoma…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302925/image-plant-person-factoryFree Image from public domain license
Production. Copper (refining). Shearing sheets of copper produced by electrolysis at a large refining operation. Large…Production. Copper (refining). Shearing sheets of copper produced by electrolysis at a large refining operation. Large…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12304097/image-plant-person-technologyFree Image from public domain license
Production. Copper. Open-cut copper mining operations at the Phelps-Dodge Mining Company at Morenci, Arizona. This plant is…Production. Copper. Open-cut copper mining operations at the Phelps-Dodge Mining Company at Morenci, Arizona. This plant is…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303841/image-plant-sky-technologyFree Image from public domain license
Nurse training. Student nurses may often assist doctors at operations, but a specially trained anaesthetist must give the…Nurse training. Student nurses may often assist doctors at operations, but a specially trained anaesthetist must give the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302786/image-person-hospital-doctorFree Image from public domain license
Production. Zinc. Recovering zinc by flotation at a large concentrator. From the Eagle-Picher plant near Cardin, Oklahoma…Production. Zinc. Recovering zinc by flotation at a large concentrator. From the Eagle-Picher plant near Cardin, Oklahoma…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303829/image-plant-road-factoryFree Image from public domain license
Nurse training. A student nurse (right) assists the doctor with a lumbar puncture, an important diagnostic procedure for…Nurse training. A student nurse (right) assists the doctor with a lumbar puncture, an important diagnostic procedure for…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303677/image-person-hospital-doctorFree Image from public domain license
640 results
of 7
CuratedPopularNew