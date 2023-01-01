rawpixel
Arthur Sidney Siegel Art
Arthur Sidney Siegel

Arthur Siegel (1913-1978) was an American photographer known for his work during the mid-20th century. Siegel is perhaps best recognized for his association with the U.S. government's Farm Security Administration (FSA) during the 1930s and 1940s. Siegel's contributions joined those of other prominent FSA photographers, such as Dorothea Lange, Walker Evans, and Gordon Parks, in documenting this critical period in American history.

Detroit (vicinity), Michigan. Marchers in the Labor Day parade. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Detroit (vicinity), Michigan. Marchers in the Labor Day parade. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Detroit (vicinity), Michigan. Guernsey cows on a farm. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Detroit (vicinity), Michigan. Guernsey cows on a farm. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Detroit, Michigan. War worker and child]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Detroit, Michigan. War worker and child]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Jackson, Michigan. Soldier who was granted a furlough to help with the harvesting on this farm, and farmer watching the…Jackson, Michigan. Soldier who was granted a furlough to help with the harvesting on this farm, and farmer watching the…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Detroit (vicinity), Michigan. Guernsey cows on a farm]. Sourced from the Library of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Detroit (vicinity), Michigan. Guernsey cows on a farm]. Sourced from the Library of…
Detroit, Michigan. Father and son. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Detroit, Michigan. Father and son. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Interlochen, Michigan. National music camp where 300 or more young musicians study…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Interlochen, Michigan. National music camp where 300 or more young musicians study…
Bethlehem-Fairfield shipyards, Baltimore, Maryland. Girl driver on a supply truck. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Bethlehem-Fairfield shipyards, Baltimore, Maryland. Girl driver on a supply truck. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Parke, Davis and Company, manufacturing chemists, Detroit, Michigan. Packaging pills in the finishing department. Sourced…Parke, Davis and Company, manufacturing chemists, Detroit, Michigan. Packaging pills in the finishing department. Sourced…
Point Pleasant (vicinity), West Virginia. Typical cow barn. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Point Pleasant (vicinity), West Virginia. Typical cow barn. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Detroit, Michigan. Spectators watching news flashes in a window]. Sourced from the…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Detroit, Michigan. Spectators watching news flashes in a window]. Sourced from the…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Jackson, Michigan. Soldier who was granted a furlough to help with the harvesting on…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Jackson, Michigan. Soldier who was granted a furlough to help with the harvesting on…
Jackson, Michigan. Pitching hay. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Jackson, Michigan. Pitching hay. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Jackson, Michigan. Soldier, who was granted a furlough to help with the harvesting on…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Jackson, Michigan. Soldier, who was granted a furlough to help with the harvesting on…
Bethlehem-Fairfield shipyards, Baltimore, Maryland. A shipyard worker. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Bethlehem-Fairfield shipyards, Baltimore, Maryland. A shipyard worker. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Jackson, Michigan. Tractor which runs a threshing machine]. Sourced from the Library…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Jackson, Michigan. Tractor which runs a threshing machine]. Sourced from the Library…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Detroit (vicinity), Michigan. Guernsey cows on a farm]. Sourced from the Library of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Detroit (vicinity), Michigan. Guernsey cows on a farm]. Sourced from the Library of…
Jackson, Michigan. Pitching hay. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Jackson, Michigan. Pitching hay. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Bethlehem-Fairfield shipyards, Baltimore, Maryland. A union welding machine. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Bethlehem-Fairfield shipyards, Baltimore, Maryland. A union welding machine. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Jackson, Michigan. Soldier, who was granted a furlough to help with the harvesting on…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Jackson, Michigan. Soldier, who was granted a furlough to help with the harvesting on…
Bethlehem-Fairfield shipyards, Baltimore, Maryland. Boy and girl worker during the lunch hour. Sourced from the Library of…Bethlehem-Fairfield shipyards, Baltimore, Maryland. Boy and girl worker during the lunch hour. Sourced from the Library of…
Detroit Michigan. Lobby of the Fisher Building. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Detroit Michigan. Lobby of the Fisher Building. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Bethlehem-Fairfield shipyards, Baltimore, Maryland. Lining up before a time clock at the changing of the shifts. Sourced…Bethlehem-Fairfield shipyards, Baltimore, Maryland. Lining up before a time clock at the changing of the shifts. Sourced…
Inkster (vicinity?), Michigan. Farmer using a cultivator on a farm. Typical farm truck. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Inkster (vicinity?), Michigan. Farmer using a cultivator on a farm. Typical farm truck. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Interlochen, Michigan. National music camp where 300 or more young musicians study symphonic music for eight weeks each…Interlochen, Michigan. National music camp where 300 or more young musicians study symphonic music for eight weeks each…
Jackson, Michigan. Farmers drinking beer. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Jackson, Michigan. Farmers drinking beer. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Detroit, Michigan. Fashion show presented by the Chrysler Girls' Club of the Chrysler…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Detroit, Michigan. Fashion show presented by the Chrysler Girls' Club of the Chrysler…
Interlochen, Michigan. National music camp where 300 or more young musicians study symphonic music for eight weeks each…Interlochen, Michigan. National music camp where 300 or more young musicians study symphonic music for eight weeks each…
Detroit, Michigan. Art director and copy writer at a large advertising agency. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Detroit, Michigan. Art director and copy writer at a large advertising agency. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Detroit, Michigan. Riot at the Sojourner Truth homes, a new U.Sn federal housing project, caused by white neighbors' attempt…Detroit, Michigan. Riot at the Sojourner Truth homes, a new U.Sn federal housing project, caused by white neighbors' attempt…
Bethlehem-Fairfield shipyards, Baltimore, Maryland. Workers on a ladder at the outfitting pier. Sourced from the Library of…Bethlehem-Fairfield shipyards, Baltimore, Maryland. Workers on a ladder at the outfitting pier. Sourced from the Library of…
Detroit, Michigan. Copy writer in a large advertising agency. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Detroit, Michigan. Copy writer in a large advertising agency. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Detroit, Michigan. Middle-aged women walking in the zoological park. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Detroit, Michigan. Middle-aged women walking in the zoological park. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Detroit, Michigan. A Venetian night party at the Detroit yacht club, whose members represent the wealthier class of…Detroit, Michigan. A Venetian night party at the Detroit yacht club, whose members represent the wealthier class of…
Detroit, Michigan. Fashion show presented by the Chrysler Girls' Club of the Chrysler Corporation at Saks Fifth Avenue…Detroit, Michigan. Fashion show presented by the Chrysler Girls' Club of the Chrysler Corporation at Saks Fifth Avenue…
Dearborn, Michigan. National Labor Relations Board election for union representation at the River Rouge Ford plant. Workers…Dearborn, Michigan. National Labor Relations Board election for union representation at the River Rouge Ford plant. Workers…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Detroit, Michigan. Style show of clothes worn by better-dressed office workers…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Detroit, Michigan. Style show of clothes worn by better-dressed office workers…
Interlochen, Michigan. National music camp where 300 or more young musicians study symphonic music for eight weeks each…Interlochen, Michigan. National music camp where 300 or more young musicians study symphonic music for eight weeks each…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Detroit, Michigan. Father and son]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Detroit, Michigan. Father and son]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Interlochen, Michigan. National music camp where young musicians gather each summer for two months to study symphonic music.…Interlochen, Michigan. National music camp where young musicians gather each summer for two months to study symphonic music.…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Detroit, Michigan. Style show of clothes worn by the better-dressed office workers…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Detroit, Michigan. Style show of clothes worn by the better-dressed office workers…
Detroit, Michigan. War worker and child. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Detroit, Michigan. War worker and child. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Bethlehem-Fairfield shipyards, Baltimore, Maryland. Worker with a personal monogram on his overalls. Sourced from the…Bethlehem-Fairfield shipyards, Baltimore, Maryland. Worker with a personal monogram on his overalls. Sourced from the…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Detroit, Michigan. Father and son]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Detroit, Michigan. Father and son]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Detroit, Michigan. Audience showing military men and civilians at an early meeting of the Automobile Council for War…Detroit, Michigan. Audience showing military men and civilians at an early meeting of the Automobile Council for War…
Detroit, Michigan. Spectators watching news flashes in a window. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Detroit, Michigan. Spectators watching news flashes in a window. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Detroit, Michigan. Spectators at zoological park. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Detroit, Michigan. Spectators at zoological park. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Dearborn, Michigan. National Labor Relations Board election for union representation at the River Rouge Ford plant. Workers…Dearborn, Michigan. National Labor Relations Board election for union representation at the River Rouge Ford plant. Workers…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Detroit, Michigan. Little girl with ice cream cone in the zoological park]. Sourced…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Detroit, Michigan. Little girl with ice cream cone in the zoological park]. Sourced…
Detroit, Michigan. Back view of a dressed in a zoot suit, walking in the business district. Sourced from the Library of…Detroit, Michigan. Back view of a dressed in a zoot suit, walking in the business district. Sourced from the Library of…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Detroit, Michigan. Fashion show presented by the Chrysler Girls' Club of the Chrysler…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Detroit, Michigan. Fashion show presented by the Chrysler Girls' Club of the Chrysler…
Bethlehem-Fairfield shipyards, Baltimore, Maryland. Worker resting during lunch hour. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Bethlehem-Fairfield shipyards, Baltimore, Maryland. Worker resting during lunch hour. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Detroit, Michigan. Ceremonies at the Hudson Naval ordnance plant on the occasion of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Detroit, Michigan. Ceremonies at the Hudson Naval ordnance plant on the occasion of…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Detroit, Michigan. A typical worker's family. These are conditions under which…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Detroit, Michigan. A typical worker's family. These are conditions under which…
Interlochen, Michigan. National music camp where 300 or more young musicians study symphonic music for eight weeks each…Interlochen, Michigan. National music camp where 300 or more young musicians study symphonic music for eight weeks each…
Interlochen, Michigan. National music camp where 300 or more young musicians study symphonic music for eight weeks each…Interlochen, Michigan. National music camp where 300 or more young musicians study symphonic music for eight weeks each…
Dearborn, Michigan. National Labor Relations Board election for union representation at the River Rouge Ford plant. Workers…Dearborn, Michigan. National Labor Relations Board election for union representation at the River Rouge Ford plant. Workers…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Jackson, Michigan. Pitching hay]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Jackson, Michigan. Pitching hay]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Dearborn, Michigan. National Labor Relations Board election for union representation…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Dearborn, Michigan. National Labor Relations Board election for union representation…
Bethlehem-Fairfield shipyards, Baltimore, Maryland. Portrait of a steam fitter. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Bethlehem-Fairfield shipyards, Baltimore, Maryland. Portrait of a steam fitter. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Interlochen, Michigan. National music camp where 300 or more young musicians study symphonic music for eight weeks each…Interlochen, Michigan. National music camp where 300 or more young musicians study symphonic music for eight weeks each…
Bethlehem-Fairfield shipyards, Baltimore, Maryland. Erecting bottom shell plates. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Bethlehem-Fairfield shipyards, Baltimore, Maryland. Erecting bottom shell plates. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Jackson, Michigan. Shoveling the wheat as it comes from the threshing machine. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Jackson, Michigan. Shoveling the wheat as it comes from the threshing machine. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Bethlehem-Fairfield shipyards, Baltimore, Maryland. Lining up before a time clock at the changing of the shifts. Sourced…Bethlehem-Fairfield shipyards, Baltimore, Maryland. Lining up before a time clock at the changing of the shifts. Sourced…
Bethlehem-Fairfield shipyards, Baltimore, Maryland. Burner with workmen. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Bethlehem-Fairfield shipyards, Baltimore, Maryland. Burner with workmen. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Detroit, Michigan (vicinity). Chrysler Corporation Dodge truck plant. He stopped just long enough to pose for his picture…Detroit, Michigan (vicinity). Chrysler Corporation Dodge truck plant. He stopped just long enough to pose for his picture…
Interlochen, Michigan. National music camp where 300 or more young musicians study symphonic music for eight weeks each…Interlochen, Michigan. National music camp where 300 or more young musicians study symphonic music for eight weeks each…
Bethlehem-Fairfield shipyards, Baltimore, Maryland. Burning off excess steel plate. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Bethlehem-Fairfield shipyards, Baltimore, Maryland. Burning off excess steel plate. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Point Pleasant, West Virginia. A child playing with a kitten. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Point Pleasant, West Virginia. A child playing with a kitten. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Bethlehem-Fairfield shipyards, Baltimore, Maryland. Workers on a ladder at the outfitting pier. Sourced from the Library of…Bethlehem-Fairfield shipyards, Baltimore, Maryland. Workers on a ladder at the outfitting pier. Sourced from the Library of…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Jackson, Michigan. Tractor which runs a threshing machine]. Sourced from the Library…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Jackson, Michigan. Tractor which runs a threshing machine]. Sourced from the Library…
Point Pleasant, West Virginia. Laying the keel block for the United States Army LT boats at the Marietta Manufacturing…Point Pleasant, West Virginia. Laying the keel block for the United States Army LT boats at the Marietta Manufacturing…
Parke, Davis and Company, manufacturing chemists, Detroit, Michigan. Production of gelatin capsules in a special size.…Parke, Davis and Company, manufacturing chemists, Detroit, Michigan. Production of gelatin capsules in a special size.…
Bethlehem-Fairfield shipyards, Baltimore, Maryland. Chipper removing the welding beads where a lifting clip has been on an…Bethlehem-Fairfield shipyards, Baltimore, Maryland. Chipper removing the welding beads where a lifting clip has been on an…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Detroit (vicinity), Michigan. Guernsey cows on a farm]. Sourced from the Library of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Detroit (vicinity), Michigan. Guernsey cows on a farm]. Sourced from the Library of…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Point Pleasant, West Virginia. A child with a small puppy and a kitten]. Sourced from…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Point Pleasant, West Virginia. A child with a small puppy and a kitten]. Sourced from…
Bethlehem-Fairfield shipyard, Baltimore, Maryland. Worker with a war bond. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Bethlehem-Fairfield shipyard, Baltimore, Maryland. Worker with a war bond. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Detroit, Michigan. Pony amusing the crowd in the zoological park by rolling over. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Detroit, Michigan. Pony amusing the crowd in the zoological park by rolling over. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Point Pleasant, West Virginia. A badly-cared-for chicken. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Point Pleasant, West Virginia. A badly-cared-for chicken. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Bethlehem-Fairfield shipyards, Baltimore, Maryland. Welding the floor to a vertical keel. Sourced from the Library of…Bethlehem-Fairfield shipyards, Baltimore, Maryland. Welding the floor to a vertical keel. Sourced from the Library of…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Jackson, Michigan. Tractor which runs a threshing machine]. Sourced from the Library…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Jackson, Michigan. Tractor which runs a threshing machine]. Sourced from the Library…
Detroit, Michigan. Worker resting on a park bench in the zoological park. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Detroit, Michigan. Worker resting on a park bench in the zoological park. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Detroit, Michigan. A Venetian night party at the Detroit yacht club, whose members represent the wealthier class of…Detroit, Michigan. A Venetian night party at the Detroit yacht club, whose members represent the wealthier class of…
Point Pleasant, West Virginia. A child with a small puppy and a kitten. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Point Pleasant, West Virginia. A child with a small puppy and a kitten. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Point Pleasant, West Virginia. A child with a small puppy and a kitten]. Sourced from…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Point Pleasant, West Virginia. A child with a small puppy and a kitten]. Sourced from…
Bethlehem-Fairfield shipyards, Baltimore, Maryland. A shipyard worker. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Bethlehem-Fairfield shipyards, Baltimore, Maryland. A shipyard worker. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Jackson, Michigan. Bagging the wheat. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Jackson, Michigan. Bagging the wheat. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Bethlehem-Fairfield shipyards, Baltimore, Maryland. Worker resting during lunch hour. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Bethlehem-Fairfield shipyards, Baltimore, Maryland. Worker resting during lunch hour. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Bethlehem-Fairfield shipyards, Baltimore, Maryland. Burning a hole in a lifting ship].…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Bethlehem-Fairfield shipyards, Baltimore, Maryland. Burning a hole in a lifting ship].…
Bethlehem-Fairfield shipyards, Baltimore, Maryland. Storing miscellaneous bulkheads in a stockyard. Sourced from the Library…Bethlehem-Fairfield shipyards, Baltimore, Maryland. Storing miscellaneous bulkheads in a stockyard. Sourced from the Library…
Bethlehem-Fairfield shipyards, Baltimore, Maryland. Burning a hole in a lifting ship. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Bethlehem-Fairfield shipyards, Baltimore, Maryland. Burning a hole in a lifting ship. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Jackson, Michigan. Soldier, who was granted a furlough to help with the harvesting on…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Jackson, Michigan. Soldier, who was granted a furlough to help with the harvesting on…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Detroit, Michigan. Ceremonies at the Hudson Naval ordnance plant on the occasion of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Detroit, Michigan. Ceremonies at the Hudson Naval ordnance plant on the occasion of…
Detroit, Michigan. Flag presentation ceremonies at Harper Hospital. Doctors. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Detroit, Michigan. Flag presentation ceremonies at Harper Hospital. Doctors. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Bethlehem-Fairfield shipyards, Baltimore, Maryland. A shipyard worker. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Bethlehem-Fairfield shipyards, Baltimore, Maryland. A shipyard worker. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Bethlehem-Fairfield shipyards, Baltimore, Maryland. Workers and their foreman during the lunch hour. Sourced from the…Bethlehem-Fairfield shipyards, Baltimore, Maryland. Workers and their foreman during the lunch hour. Sourced from the…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Detroit, Michigan. Style show of clothes worn by better-dressed office workers…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Detroit, Michigan. Style show of clothes worn by better-dressed office workers…
Dearborn Michigan. National Labor Relations Board election for union representation at the River Rouge Ford plant. Workers…Dearborn Michigan. National Labor Relations Board election for union representation at the River Rouge Ford plant. Workers…
Bethlehem-Fairfield shipyards, Baltimore, Maryland. Lining up before a time clock. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Bethlehem-Fairfield shipyards, Baltimore, Maryland. Lining up before a time clock. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Detroit, Michigan (vicinity). Chrysler Corporation Dodge truck plant. Every corner of the office building has a hard-working…Detroit, Michigan (vicinity). Chrysler Corporation Dodge truck plant. Every corner of the office building has a hard-working…
