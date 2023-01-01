Arthur Siegel (1913-1978) was an American photographer known for his work during the mid-20th century. Siegel is perhaps best recognized for his association with the U.S. government's Farm Security Administration (FSA) during the 1930s and 1940s. Siegel's contributions joined those of other prominent FSA photographers, such as Dorothea Lange, Walker Evans, and Gordon Parks, in documenting this critical period in American history.