Pauline Ehrlich is a pioneering female photographer, along with Dorothea Lange, employed by the U.S. government from 1935 to 1944. Among her works are snapshots of rural life in Pennsylvania, as well as striking visuals showcasing equipment and wartime bombing planes utilized during World War II.

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Dresher, Pennsylvania. Children on a tractor at the Spring Run Farm]. Sourced from the…
Dresher, Pennsylvania. A boy looking at a frog in a jar at the Spring Run Farm. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Dresher, Pennsylvania. The owner of the Spring Run Farm driving a tractor. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Dresher, Pennsylvania. The son of the owner of the Spring Run Farm. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Dresher, Pennsylvania. The owner of the Spring Run Farm driving a tractor]. Sourced…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Dresher, Pennsylvania. The owner of the Spring Run Farm looking at his pepper plants].…
Dresher, Pennsylvania. The wife of the owner of the Spring Run Farm picking beans in the truck. Sourced from the Library of…
Dresher, Pennsylvania. Driving a loaded truck back from the field at the Spring Run Farm. Sourced from the Library of…
Washington, D.C. Detail of a B-29 bombing plane on public view at the National Airport. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Dresher, Pennsylvania. Operating a hay baling machine at the Spring Run Farm. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Dresher, Pennsylvania. Children sitting on a fence in front of a barn at the Spring Run Farm. Sourced from the Library of…
Washington, D.C. Detail of a B-29 bombing plane on public view at the National Airport. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Detail of a B-29 bombing plane on public view at the National Airport. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Medical refrigeration unit. An airborne unit which transports medical supplies. Shown in demonstration of equipment held by…
Dresher, Pennsylvania. The wife of the owner of the Spring Run Farm in the truck garden. Sourced from the Library of…
Dresher, Pennsylvania. Baling machine operating at the Spring Run Farm. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Dresher, Pennsylvania. Baled hay on a truck and wagons at the Spring Run Farm. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Dresher, Pennsylvania. Making adjustments on a hay baling machine. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Washington, D.C. Detail of a B-29 bombing plane on public view at the National Airport. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Detail of a B-29 bombing plane on public view at the National Airport. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Dresher, Pennsylvania. Children on top of bales of hay. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Washington, D.C. Detail of a B-29 bombing plane on public view at the National Airport. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Detail of a B-29 bombing plane on public view at the National Airport. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Dresher, Pennsylvania. The son of the owner of the Spring Run Farm]. Sourced from the…
Dresher, Pennsylvania. The owner of the Spring Run Farm and his wife. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Dresher, Pennsylvania. Detail of baling machine showing hay being picked up at the Spring Run Farm. Sourced from the Library…
Washington, D.C. Detail of a B-29 bombing plane on public view at the National Airport. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Detail of a B-29 bombing plane on public view at the National Airport. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Dresher, Pennsylvania. Raking hay into rows prior to being picked up by baler at the…
Dresher, Pennsylvania. Children on a tractor at the Spring Run Farm. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Dresher, Pennsylvania. Children on a tractor at the Spring Run Farm. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Dresher, Pennsylvania. The owner of the Spring Run Farm looking at his pepper plants. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Washington, D.C. Detail of a B-29 bombing plane on public view at the National Airport. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Detail of a B-29 bombing plane on public view at the National Airport. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Dresher, Pennsylvania. Driving a loaded truck back from the field at the Spring Run…
Dresher, Pennsylvania. Raking hay into rows prior to being picked up by baler at the Spring Run Farm. Sourced from the…
Dresher, Pennsylvania. Children wading in a stream on the Spring Run Farm. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Dresher, Pennsylvania. The daughter of the owner of the Spring Run Farm on a tractor. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Dresher, Pennsylvania. Detail of baling machine showing hay being picked up at the Spring Run Farm. Sourced from the Library…Dresher, Pennsylvania. Detail of baling machine showing hay being picked up at the Spring Run Farm. Sourced from the Library…
Washington, D.C. Detail of a B-29 bombing plane on public view at the National Airport. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Detail of a B-29 bombing plane on public view at the National Airport. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Dresher, Pennsylvania. Making adjustments on a hay baling machine]. Sourced from the…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Dresher, Pennsylvania. Driving a loaded truck back from the field at the Spring Run…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Dresher, Pennsylvania. Driving a loaded truck back from the field at the Spring Run…
Dresher, Pennsylvania. Raking hay into rows prior to being picked up by baler at the Spring Run Farm. Sourced from the…Dresher, Pennsylvania. Raking hay into rows prior to being picked up by baler at the Spring Run Farm. Sourced from the…
Dresher, Pennsylvania. A farm hand loading baled hay onto a truck at the Spring Run Farm. Sourced from the Library of…
Dresher, Pennsylvania. General view of Spring Run Farm. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Dresher, Pennsylvania. Detail of a hay baler. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Dresher, Pennsylvania. The son of the owner of the Spring Run Farm. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Dresher, Pennsylvania. The son of the owner of the Spring Run Farm. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Dresher, Pennsylvania. Driving in a truck which has been loaded with baled hay at the Spring Run Farm. Sourced from the…
Washington, D.C. Detail of a B-29 bombing plane on public view at the National Airport. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Detail of a B-29 bombing plane on public view at the National Airport. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Dresher, Pennsylvania. Detail of baling machine showing hay being picked up at the…
Dresher, Pennsylvania. Making adjustments on a hay baling machine. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Dresher, Pennsylvania. Making adjustments on a hay baling machine. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Dresher, Pennsylvania. Detail of baling machine showing hay being picked up at the…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Dresher, Pennsylvania. Detail of baling machine showing hay being picked up at the…
Washington, D.C. Detail of a B-29 bombing plane on public view at the National Airport. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Detail of a B-29 bombing plane on public view at the National Airport. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Dresher, Pennsylvania. A young visitor to the Spring Run Farm. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Dresher, Pennsylvania. Loading baled hay onto a truck at the Spring Run Farm. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Detail of a B-29 bombing plane on public view at the National…
Dresher, Pennsylvania. The owner of a hay baler driving a tractor which hauls the baling machine at the Spring Run Farm.…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Dresher, Pennsylvania. Detail of baling machine showing hay being picked up at the…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Dresher, Pennsylvania. Detail of baling machine showing hay being picked up at the…
Trailer-mounted laundry unit. Airborne, this unit weighs 2,465 pounds, will clean and dry 40 pounds of laundry per hour and…
Rear view of C-82 shown at demonstration of equipment held by United States Army Air Forces. The after end of the fuselage…
Laundry unit for small detachments. Weights 2,465 pounds, will clean and dry 40 pounds of laundry per hour and will serve up…
Dresher, Pennsylvania. Detail of a hay baler showing rotating knives which cut hay into proper lengths. Sourced from the…
Refrigeration unit. This unit, weighing 1,550 pounds, is gasoline operated, will hold meat rations for 400 men, and is…
Small detachment laundry. Weights 2,465 pounds, will clean and dry 40 pounds of laundry per hour and will serve up to 600…
Dresher, Pennsylvania. Baling machine operating at the Spring Run Farm. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Dresher, Pennsylvania. Baling machine operating at the Spring Run Farm. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
CG-4A glider used to carry utility and service units. It is also a standard troop carrier glider which has been used in…
Dresher, Pennsylvania. Baling machine operating at the Spring Run Farm. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Dresher, Pennsylvania. Baling machine operating at the Spring Run Farm. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Heavy Army truck being driven off Army Air Forces' new C-82 in demonstration of equipment held by United States Army Air…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Detail of a B-29 bombing plane on public view at the National…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Detail of a B-29 bombing plane on public view at the National…
Rear view showing how after end of fuselage opens to the complete height and width of the interior, which is square. This…
Front side view of experimental glider having a large payload, but limited cargo space.This design is part of the study…
Glider used to carry utility and service units. Shown at demonstration of equiment held by United States Army Air Forces.…
Portable refrigeration unit. Weighs 1,550 pounds, is gasoline operated, will hold meat rations for 400 men, and is sturdy…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Dresher, Pennsylvania. Driving a loaded truck back from the field at the Spring Run…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Dresher, Pennsylvania. Driving a loaded truck back from the field at the Spring Run…
Field baking outfit. A unit developed by the Quartermaster Corps, Army Service Forces. In line with the increasing…
A new design developed to explore the feasibility of carrying very large equipment by glider. This has the largest cargo…
Dresher, Pennsylvania. Detail of hay baling machine. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Dresher, Pennsylvania. A hay baling machine and rows of baled hay at the Spring Run Farm. Sourced from the Library of…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Dresher, Pennsylvania. Raking hay into rows prior to being picked up by baler at the…
Dresher, Pennsylvania. A bale of hay being dropped off the hay baling machine. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
CG-10A. A new design developed to explore the feasibility of carrying very large equiment by glider. This has the largest…
Dresher, Pennsylvania. View of Spring Run Farm. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Dresher, Pennsylvania. A barn and a silo at the Spring Run Farm. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Dresher, Pennsylvania. Making adjustments on a hay baling machine]. Sourced from the…
Laundry unit for small detachments. Weighing 2,465 pounds this airborne laundry unit will clean and dry 40 pounds of laundry…
United States Army Air Forces newest transport and most promising for airborne operations. Its specific function is to land…
Laundry unit for small detachments. This unit weights 2,465 pounds, will clean and dry 40 pounds of laundry per hour and…
