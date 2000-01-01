Step into the riveting world of modern art with our eclectic curated collection. Here, you'll encounter the distinct geometric abstraction of Piet Mondrian, the vibrant expressionism of Leo Gestel, the whimsical playfulness of Paul Klee, and the iconic 'American Gothic' by Grant Wood, a cornerstone of 20th-century American art. This assortment showcases the avant-garde nature of modern art, from daring abstract paintings and evocative landscapes to captivating modern portraits.