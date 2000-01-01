rawpixel
Romanticism Art
Romanticism

Romanticism is an art movement that originated in the late 18th to mid-19th century. It celebrates individualism, human emotions, imagination, nature, spirituality, and cultural heritage. Our curated collection includes a range of works, from the renowned painting "Liberty Leading the People" by Eugène Delacroix to mural art by Francisco Goya and landscape drawings by Caspar David Friedrich.  

