Jean Bernard
Cute animal illustrations remixed from artworks by Dutch painter Jean Bernard. His portraits of people, nature, and animals were drawn mostly with charcoal and colored crayons which beautifully captured the intricate details of his varied subjects. Use these cats, cows and fish as elements in your own art projects.
