Pierre Joseph Redoute
In this collection, you will find curated botanical illustrations by the "Raphael of Flowers"– Pierre-Joseph Redouté (1759–1840), one of the finest and most famous botanical illustrators of all time. Redouté was known for his exquisite watercolor paintings of lilies, roses, and other native plant species. Take a look at and get inspired by these aesthetic illustrations.
