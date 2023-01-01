rawpixel
Abraham Mignon Art
Abraham Mignon

Admire another distinguished collection of flowers and fruits still life from Abraham Mignon (1640–1679). In the golden age of the Netherlands, Mignon was an artist who was excellent in painting still-life of fruits, flowers and birds. His favorite artwork composition was a feature of a flower or fruit, with red or white around the center of the canvas, harmonized in a bouquet or other objects, and a black background to contrast the main subjects.

