Ju Lian (1828–1904), the renowned flower-and-bird master of the Lingnan area, produced a vast collection of exceptional artworks that appealed to both refined and popular tastes. His creations were greatly inspired by his experiences along the Pearl River and his deep love for nature. Today, the Lingnan School of painting, established by Gao Jianfu and Chen Shuren, disciples of Ju Lian, continues to hold significant influence.