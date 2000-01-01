Walter Hood Fitch
Walter Hood Fitch (1817-1892) was a Scottish botanical illustrator. His beautiful vintage drawings and lithograph prints of exotic plants and flowers provide an in-depth study of plant structures. Browse through our collection of his artworks for inspiration.
Walter Hood Fitch (1817-1892) was a Scottish botanical illustrator. His beautiful vintage drawings and lithograph prints of exotic plants and flowers provide an in-depth study of plant structures. Browse through our collection of his artworks for inspiration.