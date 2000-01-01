Henri-Edmond Cross (1856-1910) was a French artist known for his Pointillism paintings of landscapes and still life. He co-founded Société des Artistes Indépendants in Paris, where he met and was inspired by the Neo-impressionist painter Seurat. Due to rheumatism, Cross moved to the south of France, where Signac was also based. Together they abandoned the tiny colored dots of Pointillism for orderly brushstrokes in the style of mosaic. This was second generation Neo-Impressionism, and laid a path for Fauvism. We have digitally enhanced some of Henri-Edmond Cross's public domain paintings of sea views and country life scenes in this curated series.