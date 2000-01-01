rawpixel
William Blake Art
William Blake

This kaleidoscopic collection of William Blake (1752–1827) depicts the tragedy and suffering of men through mythology masterpieces, 'Milton' and 'Europe: a Prophecy'. The catching feature from his artworks is the intense colors with emotional movements of the characters. We have digitally enhanced some of these masterworks.

