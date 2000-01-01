Megata Morikaga
Flower ukiyo–e woodblock prints from Megata Morikaga, a Japanese artist from the Edo period. Morikaga was famous for creating beautiful illustrations of flowers and plants. We have digitally enhanced some of these Japanese public domain prints into high-resolution printable quality.
