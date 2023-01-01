Sientje Mesdag van Houten

The female Dutch artist, Sina (Sientje) van Houten (1834–1909) was one of a kind. As a strong moral supporter to her husband, the famous Dutch marine painter Hendrik Willem Mesdag, she only began to draw after the unfortunate loss of her only child. Most of her paintings were of landscapes, still lifes, and portraits. Here, we've handpicked some of our favorite vintage flower paintings from Houten's career.