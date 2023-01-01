rawpixel
Herman Henstenburgh (1667–1726) was a famous still-life and natural history painter from Hoorn, Netherlands. He specialized in watercolor and gouache styles and is credited as an inventor of a new type of watercolor technique which made paintings brilliantly vivid and realistic. When you look at the subjects in his paintings, such as butterflies and flowers, you will feel the liveliness even without the garden background. 

Birds near a Mountain Stream by Herman Henstenburgh (c.1683-c.1726). Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by…Birds near a Mountain Stream by Herman Henstenburgh (c.1683-c.1726). Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/523608/painting-birdsFree Image from public domain license
Vanitas Still Life, painting in high resolution by Herman Henstenburgh (1667&ndash;1726). Vanitas Still Life, painting in high resolution by Herman Henstenburgh (1667&ndash;1726).
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726873/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Fruitstilleven, painting in high resolution by Herman Henstenburgh (1667&ndash;1726). Fruitstilleven, painting in high resolution by Herman Henstenburgh (1667&ndash;1726).
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726902/image-art-public-domain-botanicalFree Image from public domain license
Festoen van vruchten, painting in high resolution by Herman Henstenburgh (1667&ndash;1726). Festoen van vruchten, painting in high resolution by Herman Henstenburgh (1667&ndash;1726).
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726881/image-art-public-domain-botanicalFree Image from public domain license
Flowers in a glass vase by Herman Henstenburgh (c. 1700). Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Flowers in a glass vase by Herman Henstenburgh (c. 1700). Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/523610/free-illustration-image-still-life-flowers-bouquetFree Image from public domain license
Flowers and fruits by Herman Henstenburgh (c.1700-c.1710). Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Flowers and fruits by Herman Henstenburgh (c.1700-c.1710). Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/523627/free-illustration-image-birds-grape-still-lifeFree Image from public domain license
Three Butterflies by Herman Henstenburgh (c.1683-c.1726). Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Three Butterflies by Herman Henstenburgh (c.1683-c.1726). Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/523607/free-illustration-image-butterfly-monarch-yellowFree Image from public domain license
Five butterflies by Herman Henstenburgh (c.1677-c.1726). Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Five butterflies by Herman Henstenburgh (c.1677-c.1726). Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/523636/free-illustration-image-butterfly-monarch-insectsFree Image from public domain license
Three butterflies and a wasp by Herman Henstenburgh (c.1677-c.1726). Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by…Three butterflies and a wasp by Herman Henstenburgh (c.1677-c.1726). Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/523613/free-illustration-image-butterfly-pattern-springFree Image from public domain license
Aaronskelk by Herman Henstenburgh (1685). Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Aaronskelk by Herman Henstenburgh (1685). Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/523619/free-illustration-image-rosemary-dill-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Bouquet of Flowers by an anonymous artist (1680). Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Bouquet of Flowers by an anonymous artist (1680). Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/523626/free-illustration-image-vintage-flowers-bouquetFree Image from public domain license
