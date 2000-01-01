Samuel Kilbourne
Fish illustrations by an American artist, Samuel A. Kilbourne (1836-1881). His well-known book was a series of illustrations, Game Fishes of the United States. We have digitally enhanced some of these vintage fish illustrations into high resolution printable quality. Free to download and use under the Creative Commons 0 license.
Fish illustrations by an American artist, Samuel A. Kilbourne (1836-1881). His well-known book was a series of illustrations, Game Fishes of the United States. We have digitally enhanced some of these vintage fish illustrations into high resolution printable quality. Free to download and use under the Creative Commons 0 license.