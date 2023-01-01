rawpixel
Hannah Borger Overbeck Art
Hannah Borger Overbeck

Hannah Borger Overbeck (1870-1931) was an American artist and illustrator during the Arts and Crafts Movement. Together with her four sisters, she founded Overbeck Pottery in Cambridge City, Indiana. She was known for her watercolors and sketches, and was responsible for the pottery’s decorative designs. Her main subject was nature with beautiful flowers and botanical drawings. Get inspired by our digitally enhanced collection of her beautiful artworks.

Green Geometric (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…Green Geometric (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3229335/free-illustration-image-pattern-drawing-artFree Image from public domain license
Poet's Narcissus (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…Poet's Narcissus (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3234056/free-illustration-image-painting-narcissusFree Image from public domain license
Oak/Acorns (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…Oak/Acorns (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3229449/free-illustration-image-watercolor-seed-arts-and-craftsFree Image from public domain license
Marsh Marigold (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…Marsh Marigold (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3228572/free-illustration-image-botanical-yellow-painting-drawingFree Image from public domain license
Purple Stylized (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…Purple Stylized (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3229224/free-illustration-image-old-vintage-graphic-designFree Image from public domain license
Aster on Green Ground (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally…Aster on Green Ground (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3229021/free-illustration-image-vintage-drawing-plantFree Image from public domain license
Sultana (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Sultana (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3229334/free-illustration-image-pink-botanical-drawingsFree Image from public domain license
Tulip Tree by Hannah Borger OverbeckTulip Tree by Hannah Borger Overbeck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922492/tulip-tree-hannah-borger-overbeckFree Image from public domain license
Blood Root (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…Blood Root (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3228611/free-illustration-image-watercolor-painting-arts-and-crafts-white-flowerFree Image from public domain license
Iris (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Iris (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3229222/free-illustration-image-vintage-iris-purpleFree Image from public domain license
Claret Pitcher-Christmas Rose (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art.…Claret Pitcher-Christmas Rose (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3234895/free-illustration-image-vintage-pitcher-antiqueFree Image from public domain license
Maple (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Maple (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3229452/free-illustration-image-watercolor-maple-leaf-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain license
Butter and Eggs (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…Butter and Eggs (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3234894/free-illustration-image-flower-butter-watercolor-flowersFree Image from public domain license
Zinnia (ca.1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Zinnia (ca.1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726919/image-flowers-art-leavesFree Image from public domain license
Untitled (Prairie Rose) (ca.1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Untitled (Prairie Rose) (ca.1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726932/image-flowers-art-leavesFree Image from public domain license
Sunflowers (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…Sunflowers (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3229223/free-illustration-image-sunflower-flower-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Yellow Flower with Border (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally…Yellow Flower with Border (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3229023/free-illustration-image-watercolor-flowers-painting-botanicalFree Image from public domain license
Orange Flower without Margin (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally…Orange Flower without Margin (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3234050/free-illustration-image-watercolor-flower-art-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Cana (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Cana (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3229336/free-illustration-image-watercolor-flowers-botanical-flowerFree Image from public domain license
Cattail (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Cattail (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3234893/free-illustration-image-cattail-vintage-antiqueFree Image from public domain license
Leaf Cup (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…Leaf Cup (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3234052/free-illustration-image-vintage-floral-antiqueFree Image from public domain license
Pitcher Plant (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…Pitcher Plant (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3234310/free-illustration-image-vintage-antique-artFree Image from public domain license
Spring Beauty (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…Spring Beauty (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3234211/free-illustration-image-vintage-leaf-flowerFree Image from public domain license
Beef Begonia (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…Beef Begonia (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3234309/free-illustration-image-vintage-antique-artFree Image from public domain license
Pink Roses on Terracotta Color Ground (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art.…Pink Roses on Terracotta Color Ground (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3234054/free-illustration-image-art-arts-and-crafts-floralFree Image from public domain license
White Narcissus with Gray Accents (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art.…White Narcissus with Gray Accents (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3234215/free-illustration-image-painting-flower-daffodilFree Image from public domain license
Pink Flowers with Spiky Green Leaves (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art.…Pink Flowers with Spiky Green Leaves (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3234891/free-illustration-image-vintage-leaf-watercolor-flowerFree Image from public domain license
Delphinium (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…Delphinium (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3234055/free-illustration-image-larkspur-purple-floralFree Image from public domain license
Velvet Weed (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…Velvet Weed (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3234058/free-illustration-image-weed-china-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Bell Flower (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…Bell Flower (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3234212/free-illustration-image-vintage-bell-floralFree Image from public domain license
Sycamore (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…Sycamore (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3229015/free-illustration-image-botanical-american-planetree-sycamoreFree Image from public domain license
Horsetail (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…Horsetail (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3234892/free-illustration-image-antique-art-arts-and-craftsFree Image from public domain license
Touch Me Not (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…Touch Me Not (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3234311/free-illustration-image-vintage-painting-antiqueFree Image from public domain license
Trillium Erectum (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…Trillium Erectum (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3234053/free-illustration-image-white-flower-vintage-antiqueFree Image from public domain license
May Apple (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…May Apple (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3234214/free-illustration-image-watercolor-flower-american-mandrake-antiqueFree Image from public domain license
Bowl 'Farewell Summer' Design (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art.…Bowl 'Farewell Summer' Design (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3229016/free-illustration-image-vintage-arts-and-craftsFree Image from public domain license
Dahlias (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Dahlias (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3233794/free-illustration-image-artwork-vintage-redFree Image from public domain license
Burning Bush (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…Burning Bush (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3233795/free-illustration-image-vintage-trees-watercolorFree Image from public domain license
Daisies with Orange Center and Yellow Petals (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum…Daisies with Orange Center and Yellow Petals (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3229220/free-illustration-image-flower-daisy-vintage-cc0Free Image from public domain license
Vase with Yellow Flowers (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally…Vase with Yellow Flowers (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3229019/free-illustration-image-vase-flower-watercolorFree Image from public domain license
Zinnia (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Zinnia (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3229221/free-illustration-image-flower-vintage-floral-calendarFree Image from public domain license
Corn Cockle (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…Corn Cockle (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3234216/free-illustration-image-corn-drawing-vintage-floralFree Image from public domain license
Sneeze weed (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…Sneeze weed (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3234308/free-illustration-image-vintage-leaf-art-and-craftFree Image from public domain license
Vase with Blackeyed Susans (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally…Vase with Blackeyed Susans (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3229020/free-illustration-image-watercolor-flowers-watercolor-floralFree Image from public domain license
Yellow Daylily (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…Yellow Daylily (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3233797/free-illustration-image-lily-floral-antiqueFree Image from public domain license
