Mary Cassatt
Mary Cassatt (1844–1926), an American Impressionist painter, was known for her intimate and candid depictions of women. She focused on everyday moments of motherhood, family, and the special connection between mothers and their children. Her artworks are emotionally powerful and visually striking, still revered by audiences today.
Mary Cassatt (1844–1926), an American Impressionist painter, was known for her intimate and candid depictions of women. She focused on everyday moments of motherhood, family, and the special connection between mothers and their children. Her artworks are emotionally powerful and visually striking, still revered by audiences today.