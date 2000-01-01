Leo Gestel
Leo Gestel (1881-1941) was a Dutch artist known for his vibrant and expressive paintings. He mixed Impressionism and Expressionism, using bold colors and conveying strong emotions. He painted landscapes, still lifes, portraits, and nudes with a sense of energy and movement. Gestel's use of bold brushstrokes brought depth and life to his art. He was an important figure in 20th century Dutch art scene.
