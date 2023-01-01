rawpixel
Charles Martin Art
Charles Martin

Charles Martin (1884-1934) was an Art Deco illustrator, graphic artist, posterist, fashion designer, theater set and costume designer from France. He contributed illustrations to French fashion magazines such as Gazette du Bon Ton, Journal Des Dames et Des Modes and Vogue. We have digitally enhanced his designs, and they are available to download for free under the Creative Commons 0 license.

Vintage woman pink mobile wallpaper, editable aesthetic art decor design
Vintage woman pink mobile wallpaper, editable aesthetic art decor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708677/vintage-woman-pink-mobile-wallpaper-editable-aesthetic-art-decor-design
Vintage woman round frame, editable art decor design
Vintage woman round frame, editable art decor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710431/vintage-woman-round-frame-editable-art-decor-design
Editable vintage woman round frame, art decor design
Editable vintage woman round frame, art decor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708622/editable-vintage-woman-round-frame-art-decor-design
Editable vintage woman mobile wallpaper, aesthetic art decor design
Editable vintage woman mobile wallpaper, aesthetic art decor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710450/editable-vintage-woman-mobile-wallpaper-aesthetic-art-decor-design
Vintage woman round frame, editable art decor design
Vintage woman round frame, editable art decor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513496/vintage-woman-round-frame-editable-art-decor-design
Vintage woman beige desktop wallpaper, editable aesthetic art decor design
Vintage woman beige desktop wallpaper, editable aesthetic art decor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710460/vintage-woman-beige-desktop-wallpaper-editable-aesthetic-art-decor-design
Editable vintage woman round frame, art decor design
Editable vintage woman round frame, art decor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710407/editable-vintage-woman-round-frame-art-decor-design
Editable vintage woman desktop wallpaper, aesthetic art decor design
Editable vintage woman desktop wallpaper, aesthetic art decor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708815/editable-vintage-woman-desktop-wallpaper-aesthetic-art-decor-design
