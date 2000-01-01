Henri de Toulouse–Lautrec (1864–1901), was an aristocratic alcoholic French artist known for his socially unacceptable lifestyle. He observed and documented the Parisian nightlife through his post-impressionist artworks. Through his work, Toulouse-Lautrec was one of the first people to immortalize the essence of sex workers as well as queer women and the lesbian community of the time. Sharing a similar style as other well-known French artists such as Paul Cézanne and Georges Seurat, he created memorable works of art depicting the lifestyle that he enjoyed before passing at a young age. We have digitally enhanced the gorgeous artworks by Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec in this collection for you to use in your designs.