Henry Lyman Saÿen (1875-1918) was an American artist and scientist. This incredibly talented artist created beautiful cubist and fauvist artworks. Saÿen studied with Henri Matisse in Paris and was one of the first American artists to join the Fauvism movement. His paintings incorporated "cubist compositions" and those from other modernist art movements. He believed that modernist art was "the making of reality, not the representation of it". We have digitally enhanced some of his artworks of Paris city life, scenery, portraits, and his own self-portrait.