Maurice Denis

French painter Maurice Denis (1870-1943) was one of the leading artists during the transition from Impressionism to Modern Art. He was heavily influenced by the Symbolist works of Paul Gauguin. Denis would paint with rich colors and experiment with warm and cool colors. Some of his theories have become the foundations of cubism, fauvism, and abstract art.

Ocean Coast painting in high resolution by Maurice Denis (1870&ndash;1943). Original from The National Museum of Sweden.…Ocean Coast painting in high resolution by Maurice Denis (1870&ndash;1943). Original from The National Museum of Sweden.…
Ulysses with Calypso (1905) painting in high resolution by Maurice Denis. Original from The Finnish National Gallery.…Ulysses with Calypso (1905) painting in high resolution by Maurice Denis. Original from The Finnish National Gallery.…
Springtime (ca.1894&ndash;199) painting in high resolution by Maurice Denis. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally…Springtime (ca.1894&ndash;199) painting in high resolution by Maurice Denis. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally…
Bathers, Pouldu beach (Baigneuses, plage du Pouldu) (1899) painting in high resolution by Maurice Denis. Original from The…Bathers, Pouldu beach (Baigneuses, plage du Pouldu) (1899) painting in high resolution by Maurice Denis. Original from The…
Our Souls, in Languorous Gestures (1899) print in high resolution by Maurice Denis. Original from The Cleveland Museum of…Our Souls, in Languorous Gestures (1899) print in high resolution by Maurice Denis. Original from The Cleveland Museum of…
Annunciation (1907) print in high resolution by Maurice Denis. Original from Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced…Annunciation (1907) print in high resolution by Maurice Denis. Original from Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced…
Mother with baby in front of a window (Moeder met baby voor een venster) (1900) print in high resolution by Maurice Denis.…Mother with baby in front of a window (Moeder met baby voor een venster) (1900) print in high resolution by Maurice Denis.…
Attitudes are Easy and Chaste (1899) print in high resolution by Maurice Denis. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago.…Attitudes are Easy and Chaste (1899) print in high resolution by Maurice Denis. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago.…
Lopoldine Fourqueux's First Communion (La Premire communion de Lopoldine Fourqueux) (1933) painting in high resolution by…Lopoldine Fourqueux's First Communion (La Premire communion de Lopoldine Fourqueux) (1933) painting in high resolution by…
Allegory (All&eacute;gorie) (ca.1897&ndash;1899) print in high resolution by Maurice Denis. Original from The Public…Allegory (All&eacute;gorie) (ca.1897&ndash;1899) print in high resolution by Maurice Denis. Original from The Public…
On the pale silver sofa (Sur le canap&eacute; d'argent p&acirc;le) (ca.1897&ndash;1899) print in high resolution by Maurice…On the pale silver sofa (Sur le canap&eacute; d'argent p&acirc;le) (ca.1897&ndash;1899) print in high resolution by Maurice…
Mass in front of the tomb of Ernest Psichari (Messe devant la tombe d'Ernest Psichari) (1924) painting in high resolution by…Mass in front of the tomb of Ernest Psichari (Messe devant la tombe d'Ernest Psichari) (1924) painting in high resolution by…
The Sacred Wood (Le Bois Sacr&eacute;) (1900) painting in high resolution by Maurice Denis. Original from The Public…The Sacred Wood (Le Bois Sacr&eacute;) (1900) painting in high resolution by Maurice Denis. Original from The Public…
Poster for "La D&eacute;p&ecirc;che de Toulouse" (Affiche pour "la D&eacute;p&ecirc;che de Toulouse") (1898) print in high…Poster for "La D&eacute;p&ecirc;che de Toulouse" (Affiche pour "la D&eacute;p&ecirc;che de Toulouse") (1898) print in high…
Love Cover (1899) print in high resolution by Maurice Denis. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced…Love Cover (1899) print in high resolution by Maurice Denis. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced…
Sketch for the Church of the Holy Spirit (XIIth arrondissement): Pentecost, the Roman Church, the Eastern Church (Esquisse…Sketch for the Church of the Holy Spirit (XIIth arrondissement): Pentecost, the Roman Church, the Eastern Church (Esquisse…
Drying the Linen, or Moonrise at the Priory (1870&ndash;1943) print in high resolution by Maurice Denis. Original from The…Drying the Linen, or Moonrise at the Priory (1870&ndash;1943) print in high resolution by Maurice Denis. Original from The…
Victory (La Victoire) (ca.1918&ndash;1919) painting in high resolution by Maurice Denis. Original from The Public…Victory (La Victoire) (ca.1918&ndash;1919) painting in high resolution by Maurice Denis. Original from The Public…
It was a religious mystery (Ce fut un religieux myst&egrave;re (ca.1897&ndash;1899) print in high resolution by Maurice…It was a religious mystery (Ce fut un religieux myst&egrave;re (ca.1897&ndash;1899) print in high resolution by Maurice…
The pilgrims of Emmaus (Les p&egrave;lerins d'Emma&uuml;s) (1895) print in high resolution by Maurice Denis. Original from…The pilgrims of Emmaus (Les p&egrave;lerins d'Emma&uuml;s) (1895) print in high resolution by Maurice Denis. Original from…
The Morning Bouquet, Tears (1899) print in high resolution by Maurice Denis. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago.…The Morning Bouquet, Tears (1899) print in high resolution by Maurice Denis. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago.…
A naked woman illustration for a poetry collection by Paul Verlaine (Illustratie met naakte vrouwelijke heilige staand bij…A naked woman illustration for a poetry collection by Paul Verlaine (Illustratie met naakte vrouwelijke heilige staand bij…
Privacy or Window Cleaning (Intimit&eacute;) (1903) painting in high resolution by Maurice Denis. Original from The Public…Privacy or Window Cleaning (Intimit&eacute;) (1903) painting in high resolution by Maurice Denis. Original from The Public…
Procession on Pardon at Perros&ndash;Guirec (1891) painting in high resolution by Maurice Denis. Original from The Cleveland…Procession on Pardon at Perros&ndash;Guirec (1891) painting in high resolution by Maurice Denis. Original from The Cleveland…
Mother and Child (ca.1895) painting in high resolution by Maurice Denis. Original from The Barnes Foundation. Digitally…Mother and Child (ca.1895) painting in high resolution by Maurice Denis. Original from The Barnes Foundation. Digitally…
Italian landscape with mother and child and three singing girls (Italiaans landschap met moeder en kind en drie zingende…Italian landscape with mother and child and three singing girls (Italiaans landschap met moeder en kind en drie zingende…
The reflection in the fountain (Le reflet dans la fontaine) (1897) print in high resolution by Maurice Denis. Original from…The reflection in the fountain (Le reflet dans la fontaine) (1897) print in high resolution by Maurice Denis. Original from…
And It is the Caress of Their Hands (1899) print in high resolution by Maurice Denis. Original from The Art Institute of…And It is the Caress of Their Hands (1899) print in high resolution by Maurice Denis. Original from The Art Institute of…
It was a religious mystery (Ce fut un religieux myst&egrave;re (ca.1897&ndash;1899) print in high resolution by Maurice…It was a religious mystery (Ce fut un religieux myst&egrave;re (ca.1897&ndash;1899) print in high resolution by Maurice…
The twilight has a softness of old paint (Les cr&eacute;puscules ont une douceur d'ancienne peinture) (ca.1897-1899) print…The twilight has a softness of old paint (Les cr&eacute;puscules ont une douceur d'ancienne peinture) (ca.1897-1899) print…
Illustration with the crucifixion of Christ and nuns accompanying poem in Paul Verlaine's collection of poetry Sagesse…Illustration with the crucifixion of Christ and nuns accompanying poem in Paul Verlaine's collection of poetry Sagesse…
Woman hugs young man (Vrouw koestert jongeman) (1893) print in high resolution by Maurice Denis. Original from The…Woman hugs young man (Vrouw koestert jongeman) (1893) print in high resolution by Maurice Denis. Original from The…
Three singing angels and two choir boys during Holy Mass (Drie zingende engelen en twee koorknapen tijdens de Heilige Mis)…Three singing angels and two choir boys during Holy Mass (Drie zingende engelen en twee koorknapen tijdens de Heilige Mis)…
Illustration for poem from Paul Verlaine's collection of poetry Sagesse (Illustratie bij gedicht uit dichtbundel Sagesse van…Illustration for poem from Paul Verlaine's collection of poetry Sagesse (Illustratie bij gedicht uit dichtbundel Sagesse van…
The Visitation at the Villa Montrouge (1896) print in high resolution by Maurice Denis. Original from The Minneapolis…The Visitation at the Villa Montrouge (1896) print in high resolution by Maurice Denis. Original from The Minneapolis…
Woman with water jug ​​on tray (Vrouw met waterkan op dienblad) (1894) print in high resolution by Maurice Denis. Original…Woman with water jug ​​on tray (Vrouw met waterkan op dienblad) (1894) print in high resolution by Maurice Denis. Original…
Illustration for poem in Paul Verlaine's collection of poetry Sagesse (Illustratie bij gedicht in dichtbundel Sagesse van…Illustration for poem in Paul Verlaine's collection of poetry Sagesse (Illustratie bij gedicht in dichtbundel Sagesse van…
Life Becomes Precious, Discreet (1899) print in high resolution by Maurice Denis. Original from The Art Institute of…Life Becomes Precious, Discreet (1899) print in high resolution by Maurice Denis. Original from The Art Institute of…
Illustration with head of a woman with closed eyes and trees accompanying poem in Paul Verlaine's collection of poems…Illustration with head of a woman with closed eyes and trees accompanying poem in Paul Verlaine's collection of poems…
Young girl with flowers in front of a window (Jong meisje met bloemen voor een venster) (ca.1936-1942) print in high…Young girl with flowers in front of a window (Jong meisje met bloemen voor een venster) (ca.1936-1942) print in high…
Woman with water jug ​​on tray (Vrouw met waterkan op dienblad) (1894) print in high resolution by Maurice Denis. Original…Woman with water jug ​​on tray (Vrouw met waterkan op dienblad) (1894) print in high resolution by Maurice Denis. Original…
Lady waits for her beloved knight (Jonkvrouw wacht op haar geliefde ridder) (ca.1899&ndash;1911) print in high resolution by…Lady waits for her beloved knight (Jonkvrouw wacht op haar geliefde ridder) (ca.1899&ndash;1911) print in high resolution by…
L'Apparition, cover page (L'Apparition, kansilehti) print in high resolution by Maurice Denis (1870&ndash;1943). Original…L'Apparition, cover page (L'Apparition, kansilehti) print in high resolution by Maurice Denis (1870&ndash;1943). Original…
Young Girl at Her Bath (1895) print in high resolution by Maurice Denis. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.…Young Girl at Her Bath (1895) print in high resolution by Maurice Denis. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.…
A naked woman illustration for a poetry collection by Paul Verlaine (Illustratie met naakte vrouw bij gedicht in dichtbundel…A naked woman illustration for a poetry collection by Paul Verlaine (Illustratie met naakte vrouw bij gedicht in dichtbundel…
Illustration for poem from Paul Verlaine's collection of poetry Sagesse (Illustratie bij gedicht uit dichtbundel Sagesse van…Illustration for poem from Paul Verlaine's collection of poetry Sagesse (Illustratie bij gedicht uit dichtbundel Sagesse van…
The excellence of the sacrament and the dignity of the priesthood (De l&rsquo;excellence du sacrement et de la dignite du…The excellence of the sacrament and the dignity of the priesthood (De l&rsquo;excellence du sacrement et de la dignite du…
Illustration with a naked woman standing between trees near a lake for the poem Petit Air by St&eacute;phane Mallarm&eacute;…Illustration with a naked woman standing between trees near a lake for the poem Petit Air by St&eacute;phane Mallarm&eacute;…
Lime (Kalkki) print in high resolution by Maurice Denis (1870-1943). Original from The Finnish National Gallery. Digitally…Lime (Kalkki) print in high resolution by Maurice Denis (1870-1943). Original from The Finnish National Gallery. Digitally…
Poster voor het toneelstuk Beyond human strength (Affiche voor het toneelstuk Au-del&agrave; des forces humaines) (1897)…Poster voor het toneelstuk Beyond human strength (Affiche voor het toneelstuk Au-del&agrave; des forces humaines) (1897)…
Poster voor Pell&eacute;as en M&eacute;lisande (Affiche voor Pell&eacute;as en M&eacute;lisande) (1893) print in high…Poster voor Pell&eacute;as en M&eacute;lisande (Affiche voor Pell&eacute;as en M&eacute;lisande) (1893) print in high…
Poster of the solo exhibition (Affiche van de solo-expositie) (1893) print in high resolution by Maurice Denis. Original…Poster of the solo exhibition (Affiche van de solo-expositie) (1893) print in high resolution by Maurice Denis. Original…
She was more beautiful than dreams (Elle etait plus belle que les reves) (1898) print in high resolution by Maurice Denis.…She was more beautiful than dreams (Elle etait plus belle que les reves) (1898) print in high resolution by Maurice Denis.…
