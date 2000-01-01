Hu Zhengyan (c. 1584-1674) was a Chinese traditional painter, calligrapher, seal carver, and publisher during the transition from the Ming to Qing dynasties. He conducted extensive experiments with various forms of woodblock printing and embossed designs. His Ten Bamboo Studio made significant contributions to the art of color printmaking, with their most well-known work being an instructional manual called "The Ten Bamboo Studio Manual of Painting and Calligraphy." Hu Zhengyan also produced China's first printed publication in color and gained fame for his remarkable techniques in achieving gradation and modulation of shades in woodblock prints.