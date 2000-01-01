John Edwards
John Edwards (1742-1815) was a British designer, illustrator, painter and renowned botanist. Native to London and Surrey, he exhibited his multifaceted talents with the Royal Academy while also leaving his artistic imprint on the world of textile design for Calico. We have digitally enhanced some of Edwards' paintings of flowers, which are free for you to download and use.
