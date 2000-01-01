Kogyo Tsukioka (1869-1927) was a Japanese painter, woodblock print artist, and the adopted son of famous ukiyo-e artist Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. His work focused on traditional Noh theater, a classical Japanese dance-drama, documenting performances through over 550 woodblock prints decorated with gold and silver. He also painted scenes of nature and from the Sino-Japanese war. Kogyo Tsukioka's art not only showcased his technical skills but also served as a preservation of Japanese cultural traditions, allowing viewers to experience the beauty and charm of a bygone era.