Mary Altha Nims
Architectural and botanical illustrations by the accomplished female American artist, Mary Altha Nims (1817–1907), offer a captivating glimpse into the intricate beauty of the natural world and human-made structures. Mary Altha Nims' art can be described as a celebration of the beauty and wonder of nature. Through her expert technique and thoughtful compositions, she created captivating paintings that continue to resonate with viewers today.
