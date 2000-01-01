rawpixel
Ernst Ludwig Kirchner Art
Ernst Ludwig Kirchner

Ernst Ludwig Kirchner (1880–1938) was an important German Expressionist painter and co-founder of the group Die Brücke. Inspired by Van Gogh and Munch, as well as African and Oceanic art, Kirchner and Die Brücke used woodblock printing to showcase their signature style of flat, unrealistic images with vivid colors. His artworks often depicted exotic cultures, landscapes, self-portraits, dancers, and Berlin street life. Despite never leaving Europe, Kirchner effectively portrayed non-European cultures. We have digitally enhanced over 100 of his drawings and paintings, making them available for free download and use in your designs.

Winter Landscape in Moonlight (1919) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Detroit…Winter Landscape in Moonlight (1919) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Detroit…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3034580/free-illustration-image-art-oil-painting-kirchner
The Large Cow Lying Down (1929) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The National Gallery of…The Large Cow Lying Down (1929) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The National Gallery of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3029930/free-illustration-image-painting-art
Ernst Ludwig Kirchner's Pink Roses (1918) famous painting. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally enhanced by…Ernst Ludwig Kirchner's Pink Roses (1918) famous painting. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3894510/illustration-image-flower-art-floral
Bern with Belltower (1935) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of…Bern with Belltower (1935) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3029927/free-illustration-image-architecture-art-painting
Ernst Ludwig Kirchner's Woman in the Green Blouse (ca. 1912&ndash;1913) famous painting. Original from the Saint Louis Art…Ernst Ludwig Kirchner's Woman in the Green Blouse (ca. 1912&ndash;1913) famous painting. Original from the Saint Louis Art…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3894561/illustration-image-art-green-people
Ernst Ludwig Kirchner's Still Life with Lilies (1917) famous painting. Original from the Dallas Museum of Art. Digitally…Ernst Ludwig Kirchner's Still Life with Lilies (1917) famous painting. Original from the Dallas Museum of Art. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3894526/illustration-image-flower-art-floral
Cafe (1928) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Detroit Institute of Arts. Digitally…Cafe (1928) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Detroit Institute of Arts. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3029923/free-illustration-image-painting-cafe-people
Dancing Couple in the Snow, reverse (ca.1928&ndash;1929) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from…Dancing Couple in the Snow, reverse (ca.1928&ndash;1929) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3034628/free-illustration-image-artwork-vintage-woman
Seated Girl (1910) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.…Seated Girl (1910) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3036978/free-illustration-image-vintage-kirchner-public-domain
The Visit - Couple and Newcomer (1922) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The National…The Visit - Couple and Newcomer (1922) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The National…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3029931/free-illustration-image-art-couple-kirchner
Zurich (1926) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.…Zurich (1926) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3034711/free-illustration-image-public-domain-city-vintage
Girl in White Chemise (1914) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from Yale University Art…Girl in White Chemise (1914) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from Yale University Art…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3034596/free-illustration-image-painting-oil-public-domain
Bathing Women - Moritzburg (1910) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from Yale University Art…Bathing Women - Moritzburg (1910) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from Yale University Art…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3036983/free-illustration-image-graphic-art-print-vintage
Cows in Spring (1933) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Detroit Institute of Arts.…Cows in Spring (1933) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Detroit Institute of Arts.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3034611/free-illustration-image-vintage-print-spring
Nude Girl Lying on a Sofa (1905) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The National Gallery of…Nude Girl Lying on a Sofa (1905) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The National Gallery of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3034734/free-illustration-image-nude-cc0-art-sofa
Peter Schlemihl's Wondrous Story: Battles. The Agonies of Love (1915) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner.…Peter Schlemihl's Wondrous Story: Battles. The Agonies of Love (1915) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3034705/free-illustration-image-painting-art-man
Modern Bohemia (1924) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.…Modern Bohemia (1924) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3034761/free-illustration-image-modern-art-oil-painting-nude
View of Dresden: Schlossplatz (1926) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Minneapolis…View of Dresden: Schlossplatz (1926) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Minneapolis…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3034607/free-illustration-image-city-kirchner-landscape
Still Life with Jug and African Bowl (1912) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Los…Still Life with Jug and African Bowl (1912) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Los…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3034726/free-illustration-image-oil-painting-african-african
Head of Dr. Bauer (1933) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The National Gallery of Art.…Head of Dr. Bauer (1933) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The National Gallery of Art.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3036948/free-illustration-image-head-man-face
Love scene (Liebesszene) (1908) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Los Angeles County…Love scene (Liebesszene) (1908) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Los Angeles County…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3034722/free-illustration-image-love-woman-couple
Smoking Peasant print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner (1880&ndash;1938). Original from The National Gallery of…Smoking Peasant print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner (1880&ndash;1938). Original from The National Gallery of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3034768/free-illustration-image-painting-vintage
Bern Kunsthalle, March 33 (1933) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The National Gallery of…Bern Kunsthalle, March 33 (1933) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The National Gallery of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3034884/free-illustration-image-abstract-art-kirchner
Cemetery in the Forest (1933) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Detroit Institute of…Cemetery in the Forest (1933) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Detroit Institute of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3034601/free-illustration-image-forest-expressionism-tree
Artillerymen (ca.1914&ndash;1915) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from Statens Museum for…Artillerymen (ca.1914&ndash;1915) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from Statens Museum for…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3034592/free-illustration-image-vintage-graphic-art-people
English Step Dancers (1911) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The National Gallery of Art.…English Step Dancers (1911) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The National Gallery of Art.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3034727/free-illustration-image-tree-vintage-kirchner
Feelings (1937) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally…Feelings (1937) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3034901/free-illustration-image-woodcut-vintage-print-art
The Suicide (1921) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally…The Suicide (1921) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3034900/free-illustration-image-women-portrait-bridge-vintage
Wrestlers in a Circus (1909) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Cleveland Museum of…Wrestlers in a Circus (1909) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Cleveland Museum of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3034781/free-illustration-image-sport-expressionist-public-domain-oil-painting
The Fifth Bauhaus Portfolio: German Artists (1919) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The…The Fifth Bauhaus Portfolio: German Artists (1919) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3034552/free-illustration-image-bauhaus-woodcut-vintage-graphic-art
Peter Schlemihl's Wondrous Story: The Beloved (1915) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The…Peter Schlemihl's Wondrous Story: The Beloved (1915) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3036980/free-illustration-image-woman-vintage-nude-art-red
Bathers Tossing Reeds by Ernst Ludwig KirchnerBathers Tossing Reeds by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923544/bathers-tossing-reeds-ernst-ludwig-kirchner
Ernst Ludwig Kirchner's View of Basel and the Rhine (1927&ndash;1928) famous painting. Original from the Saint Louis Art…Ernst Ludwig Kirchner's View of Basel and the Rhine (1927&ndash;1928) famous painting. Original from the Saint Louis Art…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3894539/illustration-image-art-people
The Kiss (1930) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally…The Kiss (1930) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3034605/free-illustration-image-abstract-painting-kiss
Self-Portrait (1928) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The National Gallery of Art.…Self-Portrait (1928) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The National Gallery of Art.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3036971/free-illustration-image-abstract-woman-watercolor
Mary Wigman's Dance (1933) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The National Gallery of Art.…Mary Wigman's Dance (1933) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The National Gallery of Art.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3036960/free-illustration-image-dance-ernst-ludwig-kirchner-artwork
Dance Hall Bellevue, obverse (1909&ndash;1910) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The…Dance Hall Bellevue, obverse (1909&ndash;1910) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3034701/free-illustration-image-landscape-painting-vintage-graphic-art
Ernst Ludwig Kirchner's Circus Rider, Dancers with Castanets (1910&ndash;1914) famous painting. Original from the Saint…Ernst Ludwig Kirchner's Circus Rider, Dancers with Castanets (1910&ndash;1914) famous painting. Original from the Saint…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3894544/illustration-image-art-people
Exhibition of the artist's group Bridge at the Artsalon Fritz Gurlitt (1912) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig…Exhibition of the artist's group Bridge at the Artsalon Fritz Gurlitt (1912) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3034736/free-illustration-image-expressionism-high-resolution-cc0-art-exhibition
Vase of Flowers (1929) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Detroit Institute of Arts.…Vase of Flowers (1929) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Detroit Institute of Arts.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3034715/free-illustration-image-watercolor-floral-kirchner
Three Bathers by Stones (1913) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The National Gallery of Art.…Three Bathers by Stones (1913) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The National Gallery of Art.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3034704/free-illustration-image-pink-kirchner-high-resolution-cc0-art
Peter Schlemihl's Wondrous Story: Schlemihl's Encounter with His Shadow (1915) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig…Peter Schlemihl's Wondrous Story: Schlemihl's Encounter with His Shadow (1915) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3037551/free-illustration-image-painting-kirchner-people
Ernst Ludwig Kirchner's Portrait of a Woman (1911) famous painting. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally…Ernst Ludwig Kirchner's Portrait of a Woman (1911) famous painting. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3894573/illustration-image-art-people
Sunday in the Alps (1922) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum…Sunday in the Alps (1922) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3034735/free-illustration-image-vintage-portraits-oil-painting-1920
Jena (1914) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from Statens Museum for Kunst. Digitally enhanced by…Jena (1914) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from Statens Museum for Kunst. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3034625/free-illustration-image-woodcut-plant-ernst
Still life with pitcher and flowers (1907) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Los Angeles…Still life with pitcher and flowers (1907) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Los Angeles…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3034750/free-illustration-image-still-life-woodcut-1970-flowers
Bathing Couple (1910) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The National Gallery of Art.…Bathing Couple (1910) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The National Gallery of Art.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3036970/free-illustration-image-couple-woodcut-kirchner
The woodcuts (Die Holzschnitte) (ca. 1927&ndash;1931) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The…The woodcuts (Die Holzschnitte) (ca. 1927&ndash;1931) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3036981/free-illustration-image-art-print-woodcut-public-domain-still-life
Two Women (1922) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art.…Two Women (1922) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3034714/free-illustration-image-modern-paint-art-two-women-ernst-ludwig-kirchner
Bathers Throwing Reeds (1909) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Clark Art Institute.…Bathers Throwing Reeds (1909) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Clark Art Institute.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3034697/free-illustration-image-woodcut-print-green-antique
Dancers at the ice palace (1912) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Los Angeles County…Dancers at the ice palace (1912) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Los Angeles County…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3034700/free-illustration-image-audience-audience-old-german-art
The Married Couple M&uuml;ller (1919) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The National Gallery…The Married Couple M&uuml;ller (1919) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The National Gallery…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3036972/free-illustration-image-woman-married-couple-vintage
Russian Dancers (1909) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The National Gallery of Art.…Russian Dancers (1909) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The National Gallery of Art.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3034699/free-illustration-image-russian-man-art
Dance by Ernst Ludwig KirchnerDance by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932743/dance-ernst-ludwig-kirchner
Still Life (1907) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally…Still Life (1907) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3034896/free-illustration-image-landscape-painting-tree-kirchner
Poster of Nina Hard by Ernst Ludwig KirchnerPoster of Nina Hard by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932279/poster-nina-hard-ernst-ludwig-kirchner
Winter Landscape in Moonlight (1919) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Winter Landscape in Moonlight (1919) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727692/image-art-public-domain-painting
Two dancers by Ernst Ludwig KirchnerTwo dancers by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931983/two-dancers-ernst-ludwig-kirchner
Little Variety Act with Singer print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner (1880&ndash;1938). Original from The…Little Variety Act with Singer print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner (1880&ndash;1938). Original from The…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3036988/free-illustration-image-woman-portrait-art-print-antique
Couple (Paar) by Ernst Ludwig KirchnerCouple (Paar) by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931895/couple-paar-ernst-ludwig-kirchner
Ernst Ludwig Kirchner - Czardas dancers - Google Art ProjectErnst Ludwig Kirchner - Czardas dancers - Google Art Project
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665295/image-art-vintage-public-domain
Father M&uuml;ller (1918) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from Yale University Art Gallery.…Father M&uuml;ller (1918) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from Yale University Art Gallery.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3034892/free-illustration-image-father-self-portrait-old-people
Interior with painterInterior with painter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666879/interior-with-painter
Summer by Ernst Ludwig KirchnerSummer by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922970/summer-ernst-ludwig-kirchner
Ex Libris E. Backhausen III by Ernst Ludwig KirchnerEx Libris E. Backhausen III by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932029/image-face-person-art
Ex Libris Johannes Franke by Ernst Ludwig KirchnerEx Libris Johannes Franke by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932057/image-art-vintage-cartoon
Cafe (1928) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Cafe (1928) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727656/image-art-public-domain-painting
View of Dresden: Schlossplatz (1926) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. View of Dresden: Schlossplatz (1926) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728777/image-art-public-domain-painting
Untitled by Ernst Ludwig KirchnerUntitled by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924089/untitled-ernst-ludwig-kirchner
Bern with Belltower (1935) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Bern with Belltower (1935) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727460/image-art-public-domain-painting
Swimmers on the beach of FehmarnSwimmers on the beach of Fehmarn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666909/swimmers-the-beach-fehmarn
Shadow of life by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner and Kurt WolffShadow of life by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner and Kurt Wolff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923321/image-face-shadow-person
Toilette by Ernst Ludwig KirchnerToilette by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924163/toilette-ernst-ludwig-kirchner
Portrait DodoPortrait Dodo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666903/portrait-dodo
Untitled by Ernst Ludwig KirchnerUntitled by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932757/untitled-ernst-ludwig-kirchner
Dance Hall Bellevue, obverse (1909&ndash;1910) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Dance Hall Bellevue, obverse (1909&ndash;1910) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230036/image-art-vintage-public-domain
Portrait of Ludwig Schames by Ernst Ludwig KirchnerPortrait of Ludwig Schames by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932815/image-face-person-art
Zurich (1926) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Zurich (1926) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727745/image-art-public-domain-painting
The Large Cow Lying Down (1929) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. The Large Cow Lying Down (1929) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728602/image-art-public-domain-ernst-ludwig-kirchner
English Step Dancers (1911) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. English Step Dancers (1911) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229571/image-art-vintage-public-domain
The murderer by Ernst Ludwig KirchnerThe murderer by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932068/the-murderer-ernst-ludwig-kirchner
Feelings (1937) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Feelings (1937) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229018/image-art-vintage-public-domain
Street Scene after a Shower by Ernst Ludwig KirchnerStreet Scene after a Shower by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923049/image-face-paper-person
Modern Bohemia (1924) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Modern Bohemia (1924) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727459/image-art-public-domain-painting
Head of Dr. Bauer (1921) by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Head of Dr. Bauer (1921) by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230465/image-art-vintage-public-domain
Ernst Ludwig Kirchner exhibition by Ernst Ludwig KirchnerErnst Ludwig Kirchner exhibition by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931885/image-paper-art-vintage
Toilette by Ernst Ludwig KirchnerToilette by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932277/toilette-ernst-ludwig-kirchner
Self-Portrait (1928) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Self-Portrait (1928) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229561/image-art-vintage-public-domain
The Visit - Couple and Newcomer (1922) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. The Visit - Couple and Newcomer (1922) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728652/image-art-public-domain-ernst-ludwig-kirchner
Three Bathers by Stones (1913) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Three Bathers by Stones (1913) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229575/image-art-vintage-public-domain
Dr. Ludwig Binswanger (1917&ndash;1918) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Dr. Ludwig Binswanger (1917&ndash;1918) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230025/image-art-vintage-public-domain
Head of van de Velde, Bright (1917) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Head of van de Velde, Bright (1917) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229990/image-art-vintage-public-domain
Head of Dr. Robert Binswanger (ca.1917&ndash;1918) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Head of Dr. Robert Binswanger (ca.1917&ndash;1918) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229988/image-art-vintage-public-domain
Annette Kolb (1926) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Annette Kolb (1926) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229640/image-art-vintage-public-domain
Mountain House (1917) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Mountain House (1917) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230024/image-art-vintage-public-domain
Mountain Lake (ca.1930) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Detroit Institute of Arts.…Mountain Lake (ca.1930) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Detroit Institute of Arts.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3034553/free-illustration-image-
Die Irren III (1912&ndash;1923) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Detroit Institute of…Die Irren III (1912&ndash;1923) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Detroit Institute of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3034703/free-illustration-image-expressionism-woodcut-german-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Ernst Ludwig Kirchner's View from the Window (1914) famous painting. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally…Ernst Ludwig Kirchner's View from the Window (1914) famous painting. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3894532/illustration-image-art-houseFree Image from public domain license
Dancer Practicing (1934) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The National Gallery of Art.…Dancer Practicing (1934) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The National Gallery of Art.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3034776/free-illustration-image-ernst-dancing-womanFree Image from public domain license
Acrobatic Dance (1911) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The National Gallery of Art.…Acrobatic Dance (1911) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The National Gallery of Art.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3034770/free-illustration-image-dance-woodcut-public-domain-vintage-acrobatsFree Image from public domain license
