Willem van Leen
Willem van Leen (1753-1825) was a Dutch artist and specialist in floral still life paintings. He is best known for his mantelpieces, overdoors, and art for interior decoration. While based in Paris, The Duchess of Russia commissioned van Leen to design wall decorations for the Pavlovsk Palace in St. Petersburg. He also contributed to other classical artist paintings with intricate flowers and fruits.
