Willem van Leen (1753-1825) was a Dutch artist and specialist in floral still life paintings. He is best known for his mantelpieces, overdoors, and art for interior decoration. While based in Paris, The Duchess of Russia commissioned van Leen to design wall decorations for the Pavlovsk Palace in St. Petersburg. He also contributed to other classical artist paintings with intricate flowers and fruits. 

Bouquet of Flowers with a Butterfly in high resolution by William van Leen (1763&ndash;1825). Original from The Rijksmuseum.…Bouquet of Flowers with a Butterfly in high resolution by William van Leen (1763&ndash;1825). Original from The Rijksmuseum.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2779483/free-illustration-image-flower-watercolor-butterflyFree Image from public domain license
Boeket van tulpen, viooltjes, blauwe druifjes en dotters (ca. 1763&ndash;1825) in high resolution by Willem van Leen.…Boeket van tulpen, viooltjes, blauwe druifjes en dotters (ca. 1763&ndash;1825) in high resolution by Willem van Leen.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2771497/free-illustration-image-flower-tulip-botanicalFree Image from public domain license
Studies van wingerdbladen (1796) in high resolution by Willem van Leen. (Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced…Studies van wingerdbladen (1796) in high resolution by Willem van Leen. (Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2770009/free-illustration-image-leaves-botanical-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Boeket bloemen in de hals van een groene vaas (ca. 1763&ndash;1825) in high resolution by Willem van Leen. Original from The…Boeket bloemen in de hals van een groene vaas (ca. 1763&ndash;1825) in high resolution by Willem van Leen. Original from The…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2772162/free-illustration-image-flower-watercolor-floralFree Image from public domain license
Six dead birds (1803) painting in high resolution by Willem Van Leen. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by…Six dead birds (1803) painting in high resolution by Willem Van Leen. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590143/illustration-image-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vase with Flowers (1801) print in high resolution by Willem Van Leen. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by…Vase with Flowers (1801) print in high resolution by Willem Van Leen. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590356/illustration-image-flower-art-floralFree Image from public domain license
Still Life with Flowers and Fruits (1780&ndash;1810) painting in high resolution by Willem Van Leen. Original from the…Still Life with Flowers and Fruits (1780&ndash;1810) painting in high resolution by Willem Van Leen. Original from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590357/illustration-image-flower-frame-artFree Image from public domain license
Vier kinderkopjes (1790) by Willem van Leen. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Vier kinderkopjes (1790) by Willem van Leen. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2764956/free-illustration-image-cherubs-van-cherub-drawingFree Image from public domain license
Flowers in a Blue Vase (1906) paitning in high resolution by Willem van Leen. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally…Flowers in a Blue Vase (1906) paitning in high resolution by Willem van Leen. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590380/illustration-image-flower-art-floralFree Image from public domain license
Portrait of Willem van Leen (ca. 1763&ndash;ca. 1825) painting in high resolution by Willem Van Leen. Original from the…Portrait of Willem van Leen (ca. 1763&ndash;ca. 1825) painting in high resolution by Willem Van Leen. Original from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590354/illustration-image-flower-art-floralFree Image from public domain license
Poppies (1804) painting in high resolution by Willem Van Leen. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Poppies (1804) painting in high resolution by Willem Van Leen. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590389/illustration-image-flower-art-floralFree Image from public domain license
Zes kinderkopjes (1790) by Willem van Leen. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Zes kinderkopjes (1790) by Willem van Leen. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2764957/free-illustration-image-kid-anonymous-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Flower study with butterfly (1801) print in high resolution by Willem Van Leen. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally…Flower study with butterfly (1801) print in high resolution by Willem Van Leen. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590387/illustration-image-flower-art-floralFree Image from public domain license
Vase of Flowers (1790s) print in high resolution by Willem Van Leen. Original from the MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…Vase of Flowers (1790s) print in high resolution by Willem Van Leen. Original from the MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3606974/illustration-image-flower-art-floralFree Image from public domain license
Sketch of a bouquet (1763&ndash;1825) painting in high resolution by Willem Van Leen. Original from the Rijksmuseum.…Sketch of a bouquet (1763&ndash;1825) painting in high resolution by Willem Van Leen. Original from the Rijksmuseum.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590381/illustration-image-flower-art-floralFree Image from public domain license
Tulip and a Poppy (ca. 1763&ndash;1825) in high resolution. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Tulip and a Poppy (ca. 1763&ndash;1825) in high resolution. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2771261/free-illustration-image-flower-botanical-floralFree Image from public domain license
