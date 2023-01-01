rawpixel
Arnauld Eloi Gautier Dagoty Art
Arnauld Eloi Gautier Dagoty

Anatomical illustrations by French artist Arnauld-Éloi Gautier-Dagoty (1741–1771) for the Royal College of Medicine of Nancy in Lorraine, France. His artworks depicted detailed and accurate illustrations of human anatomy, showcasing various body parts and systems. Dagoty's work contributed significantly to the field of medical illustration, providing valuable visual references for the study of human anatomy.

