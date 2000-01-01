James Bolton
Botanical and bird illustrations by English naturalist and botanist James Bolton (1735-1799). Bolton's illustrations were highly regarded for their scientific accuracy, capturing even the smallest details of each plant. He also had a passion for birds which inspired him to create beautiful illustrations that showcased their unique features and behavior. His plant and bird illustrations continue to inspire and fascinate art enthusiasts to this day.
