Paintings of women by English painter Albert Joseph Moore (1841-1893). He is known for his dreamy and ethereal depictions of female figures, often posed in graceful and languid poses. Moore's work often emphasized beauty and sensuality, with a focus on elegant drapery and flowing fabrics that exemplified the Aesthetic Movement of the time. Overall, Moore's art can be described as elegant, romantic, and evocative, capturing a sense of timeless beauty.