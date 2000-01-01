Magnus Enckell (1870-1925) was a Finnish painter who belonged to the Symbolist movement. His art was known for its dreamlike quality, vivid colors, and subject matter that often explored spirituality, mythology, and mysticism. He blended elements of the natural world with fantastical imagery to create a unique and captivating style. Enckell’s use of fragmented forms and soft, atmospheric lighting created a sense of otherworldliness and mystery. His art style was deeply influenced by his interest in philosophy and his belief in the spiritual world.