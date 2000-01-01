Francisco de Goya
Explore this showcase of works from Francisco Goya (1746-1828), one of Spain's most renowned artists, including his paintings, drawings, and prints depicting a range of subjects from portraiture to social commentary created throughout his dynamic career in late 18th century Madrid.
Explore this showcase of works from Francisco Goya (1746-1828), one of Spain's most renowned artists, including his paintings, drawings, and prints depicting a range of subjects from portraiture to social commentary created throughout his dynamic career in late 18th century Madrid.