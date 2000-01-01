Zolo Palugyay
Zolo Palugyay (1898 - 1935) was a prominent Slovak painter known for his post-impressionist style characterized by vibrant colors and rhythmic compositions. In a tragically short life, Palugyay's work spanned various subjects, including landscapes, urban scenes, and notably, expressive nude portraits. His innovative approach and unique perspective positioned him as an influential figure in Slovak modernist art during the interwar period.
