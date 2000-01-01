Figures and landscapes are often simplified and abstracted, with bold lines and shapes that capture the essence of the subject, in the works of Arthur Fitzwilliam Tait. Tait was a master of capturing the wild in all its forms, from majestic elk and bison to tiny songbirds and squirrels. He had a particular talent for capturing movement and energy in his figure drawings, using loose, gestural lines to convey a sense of motion and fluidity. His drawings are not only a visual delight, but they also convey a sense of emotion and movement that is truly captivating.