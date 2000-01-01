Edvard Weie
Paintings by Danish Modernist artist Edvard Weie (1879-1943). His paintings capture the landscapes, bustling street scenes, and graceful art nudes of Scandinavia. From abstract forests to the cityscapes of Copenhagen, Weie's work showcases the unique character of the region in all its glory.
