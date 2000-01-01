Wilhelm Marstrand
Paintings by Danish Golden Age artist Wilhelm Marstrand (1810-1873). Marstrand's work includes stunning portraits, historical paintings, and depictions of middle class family life in Europe. He also created humorous and ironic paintings and illustrations of Italian street scenes, offering a unique perspective on folk life.
