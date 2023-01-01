rawpixel
Gustave Courbet Art
Gustave Courbet

Gustave Courbet, a French painter, was known for his realism style of painting. He was particularly famous for his landscapes, portraits, and still-life paintings. His preferred medium was oil on canvas, and he created many landscapes, portraits, and still-life paintings throughout his career. Some of his most famous works include "The Stone Breakers," "The Desperate Man," and "A Burial at Ornans."

The Calm Sea by Gustave Courbet The Calm Sea by Gustave Courbet
View of Ornans by Gustave Courbet View of Ornans by Gustave Courbet
Marine: The Waterspout by Gustave Courbet Marine: The Waterspout by Gustave Courbet
Jo, La Belle Irlandaise by Gustave Courbet Jo, La Belle Irlandaise by Gustave Courbet
The Sea by Gustave Courbet The Sea by Gustave Courbet
River and Rocks by Gustave Courbe River and Rocks by Gustave Courbe
A Brook in a Clearing (possibly "Brook, Valley of Fontcouverte; Study") by Gustave Courbe A Brook in a Clearing (possibly "Brook, Valley of Fontcouverte; Study") by Gustave Courbe
Woman with a Parrot by Gustave CourbeWoman with a Parrot by Gustave Courbe
Woman with Pigeons by Gustave CourbetWoman with Pigeons by Gustave Courbet
A Brook in the Forest by Gustave CourbeA Brook in the Forest by Gustave Courbe
The Greyhounds of the Comte de Choiseul (1866) painting in high resolution by Gustave Courbet. The Greyhounds of the Comte de Choiseul (1866) painting in high resolution by Gustave Courbet.
After the Hunt by Gustave CourbeAfter the Hunt by Gustave Courbe
The Fishing Boat by Gustave CourbeThe Fishing Boat by Gustave Courbe
Deer in the Forest (1868) painting in high resolution by Gustave Courbet. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Deer in the Forest (1868) painting in high resolution by Gustave Courbet. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Self-Portrait with Upraised Arm by Gustave CourbeSelf-Portrait with Upraised Arm by Gustave Courbe
Ch&acirc;teau d&rsquo;Ornans by Gustave Courbet. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.Ch&acirc;teau d&rsquo;Ornans by Gustave Courbet. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Young Ladies of the Village by Gustave CourbetYoung Ladies of the Village by Gustave Courbet
Woman in a Riding Habit (L'Amazone) by Gustave CourbetWoman in a Riding Habit (L'Amazone) by Gustave Courbet
The Source of the Loue by Gustave CourbetThe Source of the Loue by Gustave Courbet
Hunting Dogs with Dead Hare by Gustave CourbetHunting Dogs with Dead Hare by Gustave Courbet
Portrait of Louis Gu&eacute;ymard in the title role of Giacomo Meyerbeer's opera Robert le diable, in the last scene of Act…Portrait of Louis Gu&eacute;ymard in the title role of Giacomo Meyerbeer's opera Robert le diable, in the last scene of Act…
Portrait of a woman by Gustave Courbet. The subject faces the spectator, the left arm resting on the back of a side chair.…Portrait of a woman by Gustave Courbet. The subject faces the spectator, the left arm resting on the back of a side chair.…
Head of Baby (Tête d'enfant) by Gustave CourbetHead of Baby (Tête d'enfant) by Gustave Courbet
