Chaim Soutine Art
Chaim Soutine

A collection of colorful expressionist portraits, still life and landscape paintings by Russian-born French artist, Chaïm Soutine (1893-1943). Soutine’s style is highly unique with the use of thick paint, or impasto technique, and agitated brushwork that are closely associated with the expressionist style of the early 20th century. His portraits usually depict a disturbing psychological state. If you enjoy these awesome artworks, you can also check out the public domain page of Chaïm Soutine on our website.

Bouquet of Flowers (Bouquet de fleurs) by Chaim Soutine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265731/image-butterflies-rose-aestheticFree Image from public domain license
Woman Seated in Armchair (Femme accoudée au fauteuil) by Chaim Soutine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265459/image-face-hand-artFree Image from public domain license
The Pastry Chef (Baker Boy) (Le Pâtissier) by Chaim Soutine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265649/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman in Blue (La Femme en bleu) by Chaim Soutine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265156/woman-blue-la-femme-bleu-chaim-soutineFree Image from public domain license
Le tzigane by Chaim Soutine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924559/tziganeFree Image from public domain license
Winding Road, Near Gréolières (La Route montante, vers Gréolières) by Chaim Soutine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265809/image-art-vintage-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Woman with Round Eyes (La Femme aux yeux ronds) by Chaim Soutine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265365/image-background-face-handsFree Image from public domain license
