A collection of colorful expressionist portraits, still life and landscape paintings by Russian-born French artist, Chaïm Soutine (1893-1943). Soutine’s style is highly unique with the use of thick paint, or impasto technique, and agitated brushwork that are closely associated with the expressionist style of the early 20th century. His portraits usually depict a disturbing psychological state. If you enjoy these awesome artworks, you can also check out the public domain page of Chaïm Soutine on our website.