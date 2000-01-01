rawpixel
Ernest Lawson Art
  • Designs
  • Elements
  • Boards
Ernest Lawson

Landscapes of trees, rivers, boats and people at work by Ernest Lawson. With a unique style characterized by bold lines and heavy use of color, Lawson’s paintings focus on the less-than-beautiful side of life. They communicate the message that the modern world isn’t pretty, but it still manages to captivate. His style was close to pure Impressionism and is characterized by his use of heavy impasto. His work demonstrates that he was one of the most important Impressionist painters in American history. 

CuratedPopularNew

Try Create

Landscape with Gnarled Trees by Ernest LawsonLandscape with Gnarled Trees by Ernest Lawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265194/landscape-with-gnarled-trees-ernest-lawsonFree Image from public domain license
River Scene–Boats and Houses by Ernest LawsonRiver Scene–Boats and Houses by Ernest Lawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265268/river-scene-boats-and-houses-ernest-lawsonFree Image from public domain license
River Scene–Boat and Trees by Ernest LawsonRiver Scene–Boat and Trees by Ernest Lawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265295/river-scene-boat-and-trees-ernest-lawsonFree Image from public domain license
Harlem River in Winter, Ernest LawsonHarlem River in Winter, Ernest Lawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847428/harlem-river-winterFree Image from public domain license
Beeches, Ernest LawsonBeeches, Ernest Lawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848323/beechesFree Image from public domain license
An Abandoned Farm, Ernest LawsonAn Abandoned Farm, Ernest Lawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847422/abandoned-farmFree Image from public domain license
Graveyard by Ernest LawsonGraveyard by Ernest Lawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265297/graveyard-ernest-lawsonFree Image from public domain license
Hot Beds by Ernest LawsonHot Beds by Ernest Lawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265526/hot-beds-ernest-lawsonFree Image from public domain license
Gold Mining, Cripple Creek, Ernest LawsonGold Mining, Cripple Creek, Ernest Lawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849684/gold-mining-cripple-creekFree Image from public domain license
Wet Night, Gramercy Park (After Rain; Nocturne) by Ernest LawsonWet Night, Gramercy Park (After Rain; Nocturne) by Ernest Lawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065766/wet-night-gramercy-park-after-rain-nocturneFree Image from public domain license
Swimming Hole by Ernest LawsonSwimming Hole by Ernest Lawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265776/swimming-hole-ernest-lawsonFree Image from public domain license
11 results
CuratedPopularNew