Landscapes of trees, rivers, boats and people at work by Ernest Lawson. With a unique style characterized by bold lines and heavy use of color, Lawson’s paintings focus on the less-than-beautiful side of life. They communicate the message that the modern world isn’t pretty, but it still manages to captivate. His style was close to pure Impressionism and is characterized by his use of heavy impasto. His work demonstrates that he was one of the most important Impressionist painters in American history.