Horace Pippin
African American folk artist Horace Pippin's works are known for their bold colors, and his use of strong, rhythmic brushwork. He often used thick layers of paint to create texture and depth in his works. The colors in his pieces are characterized by their vivid, intense hues. His compositions are often simple and direct, but they are imbued with a powerful sense of narrative emotion.
