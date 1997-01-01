rawpixel
John H. White Art
John H. White

An amazing collection of vintage photos taken by John H. White (born 1945), a famous American photojournalist and a Pulitzer Prize award winner, including rawpixel's own designs derived from his photography. White is known for capturing photos of political events and the lives of African American people in the United States, particularly Chicago. You can download and use these images & artworks for your creative projects, and also check out John H. White's board on rawpixel to enjoy more of his photographs. 

Isaac Hayes Dancers Perform At The International Amphitheater In Chicago, 10/1973. Photographer: White, John H. Original…Isaac Hayes Dancers Perform At The International Amphitheater In Chicago, 10/1973. Photographer: White, John H. Original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765501/photo-image-vintage-person
World Heavyweight Boxing Champion Muhammad Ali, A Black Muslim, Attends The Sect's Service To Hear Elijah Muhammad Deliver…World Heavyweight Boxing Champion Muhammad Ali, A Black Muslim, Attends The Sect's Service To Hear Elijah Muhammad Deliver…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765593/photo-image-vintage-people-men
Graffiti On A Wall In Chicago. Such Writing Has Advanced And Become An Art Form, Particularly In Metropolitan Areas…Graffiti On A Wall In Chicago. Such Writing Has Advanced And Become An Art Form, Particularly In Metropolitan Areas…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799383/photo-image-art-public-domain-painting
A Young Black Man Showing His Muscle During A Small Community Program In Chicago On The South Side, 08/1973. Photographer:…A Young Black Man Showing His Muscle During A Small Community Program In Chicago On The South Side, 08/1973. Photographer:…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765592/photo-image-vintage-man-african-american
A Student At The Westinghouse Industrial Vocation School On Chicago's West Side, 05/1973. Photographer: White, John H.…A Student At The Westinghouse Industrial Vocation School On Chicago's West Side, 05/1973. Photographer: White, John H.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765651/photo-image-face-vintage-retro
Black Balloon Salesman On South Side Chicago's 47th Street Many Of The City's Black Business Owners Started With Small…Black Balloon Salesman On South Side Chicago's 47th Street Many Of The City's Black Business Owners Started With Small…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765484/photo-image-vintage-balloon-person
Black Singer Performs At The International Amphitheater In Chicago, 10/1973. Photographer: White, John H. Original public…Black Singer Performs At The International Amphitheater In Chicago, 10/1973. Photographer: White, John H. Original public…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765472/photo-image-vintage-person-microphone
Minority Youngsters Who Gathered To Have Their Picture Taken On Chicago's South Side During A Community Talent Show…Minority Youngsters Who Gathered To Have Their Picture Taken On Chicago's South Side During A Community Talent Show…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765648/photo-image-face-vintage-kid
Black Youngsters Performing On An Empty Lot At 5440 South Princeton Avenue On Chicago's South Side, 08/1973. Photographer:…Black Youngsters Performing On An Empty Lot At 5440 South Princeton Avenue On Chicago's South Side, 08/1973. Photographer:…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765481/photo-image-vintage-people-kids
Construction Workers Silhouetted Against A Bright October Sun In South Side Chicago, 10/1973. Photographer: White, John H.…Construction Workers Silhouetted Against A Bright October Sun In South Side Chicago, 10/1973. Photographer: White, John H.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799438/photo-image-light-public-domain-sunlight
Black Children Play Outside The Ida B. Wells Homes, One Of Chicago's Oldest Housing Projects. There Are 1,652 Apartments…Black Children Play Outside The Ida B. Wells Homes, One Of Chicago's Oldest Housing Projects. There Are 1,652 Apartments…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765516/photo-image-vintage-retro-african-american
Members Of The Jehovah's Witnesses During The Group's Annual Convention At Chicago's Sox Park, 07/1973. Photographer: White…Members Of The Jehovah's Witnesses During The Group's Annual Convention At Chicago's Sox Park, 07/1973. Photographer: White…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799653/photo-image-public-domain-people
An Oakland A's Pitcher Delivers During A Game With The Home Team Chicago Cubs At Wrigley Field, 07/1973. Photographer:…An Oakland A's Pitcher Delivers During A Game With The Home Team Chicago Cubs At Wrigley Field, 07/1973. Photographer:…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765588/photo-image-vintage-people-baseball
Summer Fun Means Cooling Off With Water From A Fire Hydrant At Woodlawn Community, 06/1973. Photographer: White, John H.…Summer Fun Means Cooling Off With Water From A Fire Hydrant At Woodlawn Community, 06/1973. Photographer: White, John H.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765639/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-kid
Worshippers At Holy Angel Catholic Church On Chicago's South Side. It Is The City's Largest Black Catholic Church, 10/1973.…Worshippers At Holy Angel Catholic Church On Chicago's South Side. It Is The City's Largest Black Catholic Church, 10/1973.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765521/photo-image-vintage-child-prayer
A South Side Chicago Ghetto Mother And Child Who Live In Nearby Low Income Housing, 06/1973. Photographer: White, John H.…A South Side Chicago Ghetto Mother And Child Who Live In Nearby Low Income Housing, 06/1973. Photographer: White, John H.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765650/photo-image-face-vintage-kid
The Kadats Of America, Chicago's Most Loved Young Black Drill Team, Shown Performing On A Sunday Afternoon At A Community…The Kadats Of America, Chicago's Most Loved Young Black Drill Team, Shown Performing On A Sunday Afternoon At A Community…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765595/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-children
A Young Black Child, One Of The Nearly 1.2 Million People Of Her Race Who Make Up Over One Third Of Chicago's Population…A Young Black Child, One Of The Nearly 1.2 Million People Of Her Race Who Make Up Over One Third Of Chicago's Population…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765636/photo-image-face-vintage-public-domain
Black Construction Worker In South Side Chicago, 10/1973. Photographer: White, John H. Original public domain image from…Black Construction Worker In South Side Chicago, 10/1973. Photographer: White, John H. Original public domain image from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765506/photo-image-vintage-person-construction
15-0673MBlack Muslim Women Dressed In White Applaud Elijah Muhammad During The Delivery Of His Annual Savior's Day Message…15-0673MBlack Muslim Women Dressed In White Applaud Elijah Muhammad During The Delivery Of His Annual Savior's Day Message…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765515/photo-image-vintage-women-person
Black Beauties With Colorful Hair Grace A Float During The Annual Bud Billiken Day Parade, 08/1973. Photographer: White…Black Beauties With Colorful Hair Grace A Float During The Annual Bud Billiken Day Parade, 08/1973. Photographer: White…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765589/photo-image-vintage-women-person
Closeup Of A Black Beauty Gracing A Float During The Annual Bud Billiken Day Parade, 08/1973. Photographer: White, John H.…Closeup Of A Black Beauty Gracing A Float During The Annual Bud Billiken Day Parade, 08/1973. Photographer: White, John H.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765746/photo-image-face-vintage-pink
Black Soul Singer Isaac Hayes Performs At The International Amphitheater In Chicago, 10/1973. Photographer: White, John H.…Black Soul Singer Isaac Hayes Performs At The International Amphitheater In Chicago, 10/1973. Photographer: White, John H.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765744/photo-image-vintage-person-microphone
Black Youngsters Cool Off With Fire Hydrant Water On Chicago's South Side In The Woodlawn Community, 06/1973. Photographer:…Black Youngsters Cool Off With Fire Hydrant Water On Chicago's South Side In The Woodlawn Community, 06/1973. Photographer:…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765646/photo-image-vintage-woman-kid
Black Bongo Player Performs At The International Amphitheater In Chicago, 10/1973. Photographer: White, John H. Original…Black Bongo Player Performs At The International Amphitheater In Chicago, 10/1973. Photographer: White, John H. Original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765737/photo-image-face-vintage-person
Artist Ron Blackburn Painting An Outdoor Wall Mural At The Corner Of 33rd And Giles Streets In Chicago. He Is One Of Many…Artist Ron Blackburn Painting An Outdoor Wall Mural At The Corner Of 33rd And Giles Streets In Chicago. He Is One Of Many…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765847/photo-image-art-vintage-painting
Black Beauties Complement A Float During The Bud Billiken Day Parade, 08/1973. Photographer: White, John H. Original public…Black Beauties Complement A Float During The Bud Billiken Day Parade, 08/1973. Photographer: White, John H. Original public…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765594/photo-image-vintage-women
Members Of The Jehovah's Witnesses Sing During Outdoor Worship Services At The Group's Annual Convention At Chicago's Sox…Members Of The Jehovah's Witnesses Sing During Outdoor Worship Services At The Group's Annual Convention At Chicago's Sox…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765518/photo-image-vintage-women-prayer
Black Man Operating A Newsstand In Chicago On The West Side The City Is Believed To Be The Black Business Capital Of The…Black Man Operating A Newsstand In Chicago On The West Side The City Is Believed To Be The Black Business Capital Of The…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765721/photo-image-vintage-person-business
State Street In Downtown Chicago, Illinois, Part Of What Is Known As The "Loop", 10/1973. Photographer: White, John H.…State Street In Downtown Chicago, Illinois, Part Of What Is Known As The "Loop", 10/1973. Photographer: White, John H.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799651/photo-image-public-domain-people
Black Soul Singer Johnny Taylor Performs At The International Amphitheater In Chicago, 10/1973. Photographer: White, John H.…Black Soul Singer Johnny Taylor Performs At The International Amphitheater In Chicago, 10/1973. Photographer: White, John H.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765741/photo-image-face-vintage-person
A Chicago Cubs Batter Awaits A Pitch From A Visiting Oakland A's Player In A Game At Wrigley Field, 07/1973. Photographer:…A Chicago Cubs Batter Awaits A Pitch From A Visiting Oakland A's Player In A Game At Wrigley Field, 07/1973. Photographer:…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765469/photo-image-vintage-people-baseball
A Portion Of Lake Shore Drive In Chicago. It And The Outer Drive Are The City's Most Spectacular Street, 10/1973.…A Portion Of Lake Shore Drive In Chicago. It And The Outer Drive Are The City's Most Spectacular Street, 10/1973.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799646/photo-image-public-domain-travel
Artist Ron Blackburn Painting An Outdoor Wall Mural At The Corner Of 33rd And Giles Streets In Chicago, 10/1973.…Artist Ron Blackburn Painting An Outdoor Wall Mural At The Corner Of 33rd And Giles Streets In Chicago, 10/1973.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765504/photo-image-vintage-painting-african-american
At The George Westinghouse High School, 05/1973. Photographer: White, John H. Original public domain image from FlickrAt The George Westinghouse High School, 05/1973. Photographer: White, John H. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765562/photo-image-face-vintage-women
Black Family Count Their Cash In Their Apartment In South Side Chicago, 06/1973. Photographer: White, John H. Original…Black Family Count Their Cash In Their Apartment In South Side Chicago, 06/1973. Photographer: White, John H. Original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765720/photo-image-vintage-woman-money
Black Youngsters Outside The Stateway Gardens Highrise Housing Project On Chicago's South Side, 05/1973. Photographer:…Black Youngsters Outside The Stateway Gardens Highrise Housing Project On Chicago's South Side, 05/1973. Photographer:…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765483/photo-image-face-vintage-tree
A Black Father And Son Pictured At An Outdoor Worship Service At Chicago's Wrigley Field During The Jehovah's Witness Annual…A Black Father And Son Pictured At An Outdoor Worship Service At Chicago's Wrigley Field During The Jehovah's Witness Annual…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765647/photo-image-face-vintage-child
South Side Group Of Black Children In Chicago At A Playground At 40th And Drexel Boulevard, 10/1973. Photographer: White…South Side Group Of Black Children In Chicago At A Playground At 40th And Drexel Boulevard, 10/1973. Photographer: White…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765590/photo-image-face-vintage-people
This Little Girl On Chicago's West Side Will Have Many Hurdles To Overcome While Growing Up, 07/1973. Photographer: White…This Little Girl On Chicago's West Side Will Have Many Hurdles To Overcome While Growing Up, 07/1973. Photographer: White…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765806/photo-image-face-vintage-portrait
Holy Angel Catholic Church On Chicago's South Side. It Is Chicago's Largest Black Catholic Church. The Pastor (foreground)…Holy Angel Catholic Church On Chicago's South Side. It Is Chicago's Largest Black Catholic Church. The Pastor (foreground)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765850/photo-image-vintage-glasses-african-american
A Black Man Painting A Store Front On South Wabash Street, 07/1973. Photographer: White, John H. Original public domain…A Black Man Painting A Store Front On South Wabash Street, 07/1973. Photographer: White, John H. Original public domain…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765652/photo-image-vintage-painting-person
A Swimsuit Clad Black Woman Enjoys Her Summer Outing At Chicago's 12th Street Beach On Lake Michigan, 08/1973. Photographer:…A Swimsuit Clad Black Woman Enjoys Her Summer Outing At Chicago's 12th Street Beach On Lake Michigan, 08/1973. Photographer:…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765745/photo-image-vintage-beach-person
Black High School Age Student At The Robert Taylor Homes, A Highrise Apartment Complex On Chicago's South Side, 05/1973.…Black High School Age Student At The Robert Taylor Homes, A Highrise Apartment Complex On Chicago's South Side, 05/1973.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765802/photo-image-face-vintage-kid
Black Saxophonist Performs At The International Amphitheater In Chicago, 10/1973. Photographer: White, John H. Original…Black Saxophonist Performs At The International Amphitheater In Chicago, 10/1973. Photographer: White, John H. Original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765742/photo-image-vintage-person-african-american
Monroe Street Parking Lot In Chicago Holds 2,700 Cars For Commuters At Lake Shore Drive, 10/1973. Photographer: White, John…Monroe Street Parking Lot In Chicago Holds 2,700 Cars For Commuters At Lake Shore Drive, 10/1973. Photographer: White, John…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799676/photo-image-public-domain-person-nature
Marina In Lake Michigan Adjacent To Downtown Chicago. The City Has Provided A Climate For Developing Black Resources And Is…Marina In Lake Michigan Adjacent To Downtown Chicago. The City Has Provided A Climate For Developing Black Resources And Is…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799675/photo-image-public-domain-black-business
Chicago Ghetto On The South Side. Although The Percentage Of Chicago Blacks Making $7,000 Or More Jumped From 26 To 58%…Chicago Ghetto On The South Side. Although The Percentage Of Chicago Blacks Making $7,000 Or More Jumped From 26 To 58%…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765722/photo-image-vintage-person-portrait
Young Woman Soliciting Funds For A Chicago Organization In A Shopping Center Parking Lot, 08/1973. Photographer: White, John…Young Woman Soliciting Funds For A Chicago Organization In A Shopping Center Parking Lot, 08/1973. Photographer: White, John…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765800/photo-image-face-vintage-retro
A Senior Citizens' March To Protest Inflation, 10/1973. Photographer: White, John H. Original public domain image from FlickrA Senior Citizens' March To Protest Inflation, 10/1973. Photographer: White, John H. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799674/photo-image-public-domain-people
Black Woman Selling Gas Filled "Have A Happy Day" Balloons On A Chicago South Side Street Corner At Sox Park Baseball Field…Black Woman Selling Gas Filled "Have A Happy Day" Balloons On A Chicago South Side Street Corner At Sox Park Baseball Field…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765853/photo-image-vintage-balloon-woman
Sidewalk Merchandise On Chicago's South Side. Many Of The City's Black Businessmen Started Small And Grew By Working Hard…Sidewalk Merchandise On Chicago's South Side. Many Of The City's Black Businessmen Started Small And Grew By Working Hard…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769954/photo-image-vintage-people-black
Black Residents Of Chicago's West Side Check Out A Motorcycle. The City's West Side Did Not Quickly Recover From The Riots…Black Residents Of Chicago's West Side Check Out A Motorcycle. The City's West Side Did Not Quickly Recover From The Riots…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765731/photo-image-vintage-men-african-american
A Black Mother And Child, Part Of The 1.2 Million People Of Their Race Who Make Up Over One Third Of Chicago's Population…A Black Mother And Child, Part Of The 1.2 Million People Of Their Race Who Make Up Over One Third Of Chicago's Population…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765805/photo-image-vintage-woman-child
The Kadats Of America, Chicago's Most Loved Young Black Drill Team, Performing In One Of Many Area Parades, 08/1973.…The Kadats Of America, Chicago's Most Loved Young Black Drill Team, Performing In One Of Many Area Parades, 08/1973.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770286/photo-image-people-room-interior-design
Religious Fervor is Mirrored on the Face of a Black Muslim Woman, One of Some 10,000 Listening to Elijah Muhammad Deliver…Religious Fervor is Mirrored on the Face of a Black Muslim Woman, One of Some 10,000 Listening to Elijah Muhammad Deliver…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765743/photo-image-face-vintage-people
A Black Man Who is Jobless Sits on the Windowsill of a Building in a High Crime Area on Chicago's South Side, 07/1973.…A Black Man Who is Jobless Sits on the Windowsill of a Building in a High Crime Area on Chicago's South Side, 07/1973.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765729/photo-image-vintage-brick-window
Black Man Enjoying A Nap On A Chaise Lounge On Chicago's South Side, 08/1973. Photographer: White, John H. Original public…Black Man Enjoying A Nap On A Chaise Lounge On Chicago's South Side, 08/1973. Photographer: White, John H. Original public…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770153/photo-image-person-animal-furniture
A Black Girl Pictured While Shopping With Her Family On 47th Street On Chicago's South Side, 06/1973. Photographer: White…A Black Girl Pictured While Shopping With Her Family On 47th Street On Chicago's South Side, 06/1973. Photographer: White…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765803/photo-image-face-vintage-child
A Class Of Black Student Welders With Their Instructor At A Former Grade School In The Heart Of The Cabrini-green Housing…A Class Of Black Student Welders With Their Instructor At A Former Grade School In The Heart Of The Cabrini-green Housing…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765838/photo-image-vintage-person-man
Worshippers At Holy Angel Catholic Church On Chicago's South Side, 10/1973. Photographer: White, John H. Original public…Worshippers At Holy Angel Catholic Church On Chicago's South Side, 10/1973. Photographer: White, John H. Original public…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765848/photo-image-vintage-child-room
Black Student Welders Work In A Machine Shop Course Taught At The Chicago Opportunities Industrialization Center, 10/1973.…Black Student Welders Work In A Machine Shop Course Taught At The Chicago Opportunities Industrialization Center, 10/1973.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765740/photo-image-face-vintage-person
Black Street Worker In Chicago. From 1960 To 1970 The Percentage Of Chicago Blacks With An Income Of $7,000 Or More Jumped…Black Street Worker In Chicago. From 1960 To 1970 The Percentage Of Chicago Blacks With An Income Of $7,000 Or More Jumped…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765728/photo-image-vintage-person-african-american
A Black Child On The Rear Porch Of A House In A Very Low Income Area On Chicago's West Side, 06/1973. Photographer: White…A Black Child On The Rear Porch Of A House In A Very Low Income Area On Chicago's West Side, 06/1973. Photographer: White…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770032/photo-image-face-person-kid
Older Housing In The Black Community On Chicago's West Side This Area In 1973 Had Not Quite Recovered From The Riots And…Older Housing In The Black Community On Chicago's West Side This Area In 1973 Had Not Quite Recovered From The Riots And…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765730/photo-image-vintage-children-house
A Senior Citizens' March To Protest Inflation. Rev. Jackson Is Shown Speaking, 10/1973. Photographer: White, John H.…A Senior Citizens' March To Protest Inflation. Rev. Jackson Is Shown Speaking, 10/1973. Photographer: White, John H.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799671/photo-image-public-domain-people-room
Ghetto Black Children Line Up For Snow Cones From A Sidewalk Vendor On Chicago's West Side In The Summer Of 1973, 06/1973.…Ghetto Black Children Line Up For Snow Cones From A Sidewalk Vendor On Chicago's West Side In The Summer Of 1973, 06/1973.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765851/photo-image-vintage-kids-line
South Side Black Workers Passing The Time Playing Checkers On East 35th Street Before Going To Work In Chicago, 05/1973.…South Side Black Workers Passing The Time Playing Checkers On East 35th Street Before Going To Work In Chicago, 05/1973.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765849/photo-image-vintage-game
Ghetto Street Scene In Chicago On The South Side. The City Census Figures Show A Significant Gap In Economic Security…Ghetto Street Scene In Chicago On The South Side. The City Census Figures Show A Significant Gap In Economic Security…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765852/photo-image-vintage-men-african-american
Part Of The Color Guard For The Bud Billiken Day Parade Waiting To Step Out Along The Route On Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Drive…Part Of The Color Guard For The Bud Billiken Day Parade Waiting To Step Out Along The Route On Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Drive…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770292/photo-image-people-sunglasses-color
Price Allen, The "Peanut Man", A Sidewalk Vendor On Chicago's South Side, 07/1973. Photographer: White, John H. Original…Price Allen, The "Peanut Man", A Sidewalk Vendor On Chicago's South Side, 07/1973. Photographer: White, John H. Original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765804/photo-image-face-vintage-person
Black Youngster Taking Out The Trash On Chicago's South Side, 05/1973. Photographer: White, John H. Original public domain…Black Youngster Taking Out The Trash On Chicago's South Side, 05/1973. Photographer: White, John H. Original public domain…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765723/photo-image-vintage-kid-african-american
Empty Housing In The Ghetto On Chicago's South Side Structures Such As This Have Been Systematically Vacated As A Result Of…Empty Housing In The Ghetto On Chicago's South Side Structures Such As This Have Been Systematically Vacated As A Result Of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769936/photo-image-vintage-fires-building
Black Woman At The Operation Push Expo Annual Convention. A Special Talkathon Was Set Up By A Local Black Radio Station In…Black Woman At The Operation Push Expo Annual Convention. A Special Talkathon Was Set Up By A Local Black Radio Station In…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769953/photo-image-face-vintage-woman
Blacks At Lake Meadows Shopping Center On Chicago's South Side, 06/1973. Photographer: White, John H. Original public domain…Blacks At Lake Meadows Shopping Center On Chicago's South Side, 06/1973. Photographer: White, John H. Original public domain…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769952/photo-image-vintage-woman-people
Artist Who Was Helping With A Wall Painting On 33rd And Giles Street In South Side Chicago, 10/1973. Photographer: White…Artist Who Was Helping With A Wall Painting On 33rd And Giles Street In South Side Chicago, 10/1973. Photographer: White…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770136/photo-image-face-vintage-person
Street Scene On 47th Street In South Side Chicago, A Busy Area Where Many Small Black Businesses Are Located, 06/1973.…Street Scene On 47th Street In South Side Chicago, A Busy Area Where Many Small Black Businesses Are Located, 06/1973.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769951/photo-image-vintage-light-person
Black Family At The Church Of The Messiah On Chicago's South Side For The Baby's Baptism, 08/1973. Photographer: White, John…Black Family At The Church Of The Messiah On Chicago's South Side For The Baby's Baptism, 08/1973. Photographer: White, John…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769935/photo-image-vintage-woman-people
A Black Guitarist Performs At The Lake Meadows Shopping Center In Chicago, 08/1973. Photographer: White, John H. Original…A Black Guitarist Performs At The Lake Meadows Shopping Center In Chicago, 08/1973. Photographer: White, John H. Original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769934/photo-image-vintage-person-guitar
Illinois Congressman Ralph H. Metcalfe (White Coat) Greeting Constituents During The Bud Billiken Day Parade, 08/1973.…Illinois Congressman Ralph H. Metcalfe (White Coat) Greeting Constituents During The Bud Billiken Day Parade, 08/1973.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769937/photo-image-vintage-people-sports-car
37th And Prairie Streets, 05/1973. Photographer: White, John H. Original public domain image from Flickr37th And Prairie Streets, 05/1973. Photographer: White, John H. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770363/photo-image-vintage-building-chicago
A Black Band Performs At The Lake Meadows Shopping Center In Chicago, 08/1973. Photographer: White, John H. Original public…A Black Band Performs At The Lake Meadows Shopping Center In Chicago, 08/1973. Photographer: White, John H. Original public…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770151/photo-image-vintage-person-interior-design
Black Couple And Their Dog In Their Apartment In South Side Chicago, 06/1973. Photographer: White, John H. Original public…Black Couple And Their Dog In Their Apartment In South Side Chicago, 06/1973. Photographer: White, John H. Original public…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770104/photo-image-face-vintage-wood
Members Of Chicago's South Side Black Community Line A Portion Of Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Drive To Watch The Annual Bud…Members Of Chicago's South Side Black Community Line A Portion Of Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Drive To Watch The Annual Bud…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770287/photo-image-vintage-people-black
Black Family Enjoying The Summer Weather At Chicago's 12th Street Beach On Lake Michigan, 08/1973. Photographer: White, John…Black Family Enjoying The Summer Weather At Chicago's 12th Street Beach On Lake Michigan, 08/1973. Photographer: White, John…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770162/photo-image-face-woman-people
Black Youngsters Performing On An Empty Lot At 5440 South Princeton Avenue On Chicago's South Side, 08/1973. Photographer:…Black Youngsters Performing On An Empty Lot At 5440 South Princeton Avenue On Chicago's South Side, 08/1973. Photographer:…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770157/photo-image-woman-people-kid
Inspector Testing The Exhaust Of An Auto At Soldier's Field One Of Nine Auto Pollution Test Sites Conducted Free By The City…Inspector Testing The Exhaust Of An Auto At Soldier's Field One Of Nine Auto Pollution Test Sites Conducted Free By The City…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770181/photo-image-person-free-city
Black Residents On One Of The Balconies Of The Robert Taylor Homes, A Low Income Highrise Apartment Building In Chicago…Black Residents On One Of The Balconies Of The Robert Taylor Homes, A Low Income Highrise Apartment Building In Chicago…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770100/photo-image-people-nature-city
Washington Park On Chicago's South Side Where Many Black Families Enjoy Picnicking During The Summer, 07/1973. Photographer:…Washington Park On Chicago's South Side Where Many Black Families Enjoy Picnicking During The Summer, 07/1973. Photographer:…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770156/photo-image-vintage-person-food
Black Man Operating A Newsstand In Chicago At 22nd And South State Street On The South Side, 07/1973. Photographer: White…Black Man Operating A Newsstand In Chicago At 22nd And South State Street On The South Side, 07/1973. Photographer: White…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770103/photo-image-vintage-person-car
Motorists Wait In Line At Soldier's Field, One Of Nine Auto Pollution Test Sites Conducted Free By The City Of Chicago's…Motorists Wait In Line At Soldier's Field, One Of Nine Auto Pollution Test Sites Conducted Free By The City Of Chicago's…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770101/photo-image-people-city-sports-car
Black Sidewalk Merchant At 47th Street On Chicago's South Side. Many Of The City's Black Businessmen Started Small And Grew…Black Sidewalk Merchant At 47th Street On Chicago's South Side. Many Of The City's Black Businessmen Started Small And Grew…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770102/photo-image-face-people-black
Black Men At The Entrance To A Pool Hall Where They Hang Around Daily, 06/1973. Photographer: White, John H. Original public…Black Men At The Entrance To A Pool Hall Where They Hang Around Daily, 06/1973. Photographer: White, John H. Original public…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770367/photo-image-face-wood-person
Black Sidewalk Salesmen Arranging Their Fresh Fruits And Vegetables On Chicago's South Side, 06/1973. Photographer: White…Black Sidewalk Salesmen Arranging Their Fresh Fruits And Vegetables On Chicago's South Side, 06/1973. Photographer: White…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770188/photo-image-plant-person-food
Illinois Governor Dan Walker Greets Chicago Constituents During The Bud Billiken Day Parade, 08/1973. Photographer: White…Illinois Governor Dan Walker Greets Chicago Constituents During The Bud Billiken Day Parade, 08/1973. Photographer: White…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770288/photo-image-people-baseball-sports
Black Woman Exhibitor At Push Expo, An Annual Exhibit Of Black Talent, Black Products And Black Education In Chicago…Black Woman Exhibitor At Push Expo, An Annual Exhibit Of Black Talent, Black Products And Black Education In Chicago…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770037/photo-image-face-person-smile
A Portion Of The Bud Billiken Day Parade Along Dr. Martin L King Jr. Drive On Chicago's South Side, 08/1973. Photographer:…A Portion Of The Bud Billiken Day Parade Along Dr. Martin L King Jr. Drive On Chicago's South Side, 08/1973. Photographer:…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770291/photo-image-people-car-road
Artist Ron Blackburn Painting An Outdoor Wall Mural At The Corner Of 33rd And Giles Street In Chicago, 06/1973.…Artist Ron Blackburn Painting An Outdoor Wall Mural At The Corner Of 33rd And Giles Street In Chicago, 06/1973.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769996/photo-image-art-wood-person
"The Fruit Of Islam", A Special Group Of Bodyguards For Muslim Leader Elijah Muhammad, Sit At The Bottom Of The Platform…"The Fruit Of Islam", A Special Group Of Bodyguards For Muslim Leader Elijah Muhammad, Sit At The Bottom Of The Platform…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770293/photo-image-people-graduation-crowd
The Rev. Jesse Jackson Addressing An Audience At The Annual Push 'black Expo' In Chicago, 10/1973. Photographer: White, John…The Rev. Jesse Jackson Addressing An Audience At The Annual Push 'black Expo' In Chicago, 10/1973. Photographer: White, John…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769994/photo-image-light-person-flare
