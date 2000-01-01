rawpixel
El Greco Art
El Greco

Born on the island of Crete in 1541, Domenikos Theotokopoulos, was an influential painter, sculptor, and architect of the Spanish Renaissance. He studied his style in Venice and later settled in Spain. He became vastly interested in the new Mannerist movement, incorporating elongated human figures, emotionalism, unusual effects of scale, and vivid colors. El Greco's work established a foundation for the development of Expressionism and Cubism. 

View of Toledo (1599&ndash;1600) vintage illustration by El Greco (Domenikos Theotokopoulos). Original public domain image…View of Toledo (1599&ndash;1600) vintage illustration by El Greco (Domenikos Theotokopoulos). Original public domain image…
View of Toledo View of Toledo
Espa&ntilde;ol: La obra representa a Jesucristo cargando con la cruz y con la mirada puesta en el cielo by El Greco.Espa&ntilde;ol: La obra representa a Jesucristo cargando con la cruz y con la mirada puesta en el cielo by El Greco.
Saint Francis and Brother Leo Meditating on Death by El Greco (Domenikos Theotokopoulos)Saint Francis and Brother Leo Meditating on Death by El Greco (Domenikos Theotokopoulos)
El Greco's Saint Martin and the Beggar (1597-1599) famous painting. El Greco's Saint Martin and the Beggar (1597-1599) famous painting.
Disrobing of Christ (Espolio) by El Greco (Domenikos Theotokopoulos)Disrobing of Christ (Espolio) by El Greco (Domenikos Theotokopoulos)
Annunciation by El Greco (Domenikos Theotokopoulos)Annunciation by El Greco (Domenikos Theotokopoulos)
Apparition of the Virgin and Child to Saint Hyacinth by El Greco (Domenikos Theotokopoulos)Apparition of the Virgin and Child to Saint Hyacinth by El Greco (Domenikos Theotokopoulos)
El Greco's Christ Driving the Money Changers from the Temple (c. 1570-75) famous painting. El Greco's Christ Driving the Money Changers from the Temple (c. 1570-75) famous painting.
El Greco's Madonna and Child with Saint Martina and Saint Agnes (1597-1599) famous painting. El Greco's Madonna and Child with Saint Martina and Saint Agnes (1597-1599) famous painting.
Madonna and Child with Saint Martina and Saint Agnes (1597&ndash;1599) by El Greco. Madonna and Child with Saint Martina and Saint Agnes (1597&ndash;1599) by El Greco.
El Greco's famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. El Greco's famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.
The Holy Family with Saint Anne and the Infant John the Baptist (ca. 1595&ndash;1600) by El Greco. The Holy Family with Saint Anne and the Infant John the Baptist (ca. 1595&ndash;1600) by El Greco.
El Greco's Christ on the Cross (1600&ndash;1610) famous painting. El Greco's Christ on the Cross (1600&ndash;1610) famous painting.
El Greco's famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. El Greco's famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.
El Greco's Saint Jerome (c. 1610-1614) famous painting.El Greco's Saint Jerome (c. 1610-1614) famous painting.
Religion: NT. Purification of the temple. Christ driving the money-changers from the temple with a whip.. Original from the…Religion: NT. Purification of the temple. Christ driving the money-changers from the temple with a whip.. Original from the…
El Greco's Saint Ildefonso (c. 1603-1614) famous painting. El Greco's Saint Ildefonso (c. 1603-1614) famous painting.
Saint Jerome (ca. 1610&ndash;1614) by El Greco. Saint Jerome (ca. 1610&ndash;1614) by El Greco.
El Greco's The Holy Family with Saint Anne and the Infant John the Baptist (c. 1595-1600) famous painting. El Greco's The Holy Family with Saint Anne and the Infant John the Baptist (c. 1595-1600) famous painting.
Saint Ildefonso (ca. 1603&ndash;1614) by El Greco. Saint Ildefonso (ca. 1603&ndash;1614) by El Greco.
The Adoration of the Shepherds (1612-1614) by El GrecoThe Adoration of the Shepherds (1612-1614) by El Greco
