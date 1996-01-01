rawpixel
Explore a carefully curated collection of vintage landscape artworks by Johan Knutson, presenting a captivating array of paintings, drawings, and illustrations. As a contributor to the Symbolist art movement, his works exude a profound sense of mystery and emotion. This collection primarily revolves around his creative focus on rural landscapes, coastal views, and portraits.

Rantamaisema, 1870 - 1879 by Johan KnutsonRantamaisema, 1870 - 1879 by Johan Knutson
Wooded waterfront landscape by Johan KnutsonWooded waterfront landscape by Johan Knutson
Myrskylä church, original drawing for finland depicted in drawings, 1844 - 1846 by Johan KnutsonMyrskylä church, original drawing for finland depicted in drawings, 1844 - 1846 by Johan Knutson
Jakobstad, original drawing for finland depicted in drawings, 1844 - 1846 by Johan KnutsonJakobstad, original drawing for finland depicted in drawings, 1844 - 1846 by Johan Knutson
Artukainen, original drawing for finland depicted in drawings, 1844 - 1846 by Johan KnutsonArtukainen, original drawing for finland depicted in drawings, 1844 - 1846 by Johan Knutson
Louhisaari manor, original drawing for finland depicted in drawings, 1844 - 1846 by Johan KnutsonLouhisaari manor, original drawing for finland depicted in drawings, 1844 - 1846 by Johan Knutson
Military hospital on prestö island, original drawing for finland depicted in drawings, 1844 - 1846 by Johan KnutsonMilitary hospital on prestö island, original drawing for finland depicted in drawings, 1844 - 1846 by Johan Knutson
Iitti vicarage, original drawing for finland depicted in drawings, 1844 - 1846 by Johan KnutsonIitti vicarage, original drawing for finland depicted in drawings, 1844 - 1846 by Johan Knutson
Sund church, original drawing for finland depicted in drawings, 1844 - 1846 by Johan KnutsonSund church, original drawing for finland depicted in drawings, 1844 - 1846 by Johan Knutson
Lauritsala, original drawing for finland depicted in drawings, 1844 - 1846 by Johan KnutsonLauritsala, original drawing for finland depicted in drawings, 1844 - 1846 by Johan Knutson
Rauma, original drawing for finland depicted in drawings, 1844 - 1846 by Johan KnutsonRauma, original drawing for finland depicted in drawings, 1844 - 1846 by Johan Knutson
Karstula, original drawing for finland depicted in drawings, 1844 - 1846 by Johan KnutsonKarstula, original drawing for finland depicted in drawings, 1844 - 1846 by Johan Knutson
Pori, original drawing for finland framställdt i teckningar, 1844 - 1846 by Johan KnutsonPori, original drawing for finland framställdt i teckningar, 1844 - 1846 by Johan Knutson
Lempisaari, original drawing for finland depicted in drawings, 1844 - 1846 by Johan KnutsonLempisaari, original drawing for finland depicted in drawings, 1844 - 1846 by Johan Knutson
Kansanrunoilijat olli kymäläinen, pietari makkonen ja antti puhakka ; kuvitusta r.tengströmin teokseen, finsk antologi.…Kansanrunoilijat olli kymäläinen, pietari makkonen ja antti puhakka ; kuvitusta r.tengströmin teokseen, finsk antologi.…
Kankainen manor, original drawing for finland depicted in drawings, 1844 - 1846 by Johan KnutsonKankainen manor, original drawing for finland depicted in drawings, 1844 - 1846 by Johan Knutson
Oravais, original drawing for finland depicted in drawings, 1844 - 1846 by Johan KnutsonOravais, original drawing for finland depicted in drawings, 1844 - 1846 by Johan Knutson
Vuojoki manor, original drawing for finland depicted in drawings, 1844 - 1846 by Johan KnutsonVuojoki manor, original drawing for finland depicted in drawings, 1844 - 1846 by Johan Knutson
Lapua, original drawing for finland depicted in drawings, 1844 - 1846 by Johan KnutsonLapua, original drawing for finland depicted in drawings, 1844 - 1846 by Johan Knutson
Miesmalli, 1830 - 1899 by Johan KnutsonMiesmalli, 1830 - 1899 by Johan Knutson
Isokyrö 5 versts from the church, original drawing for finland depicted in drawings, 1844 - 1846 by Johan KnutsonIsokyrö 5 versts from the church, original drawing for finland depicted in drawings, 1844 - 1846 by Johan Knutson
Korttia pelaava seurue, 1840 by Johan KnutsonKorttia pelaava seurue, 1840 by Johan Knutson
Verstasinteriööri, 1840 - 1899 by Johan KnutsonVerstasinteriööri, 1840 - 1899 by Johan Knutson
Kuitia manor, original drawing for finland depicted in drawings, 1844 - 1846 by Johan KnutsonKuitia manor, original drawing for finland depicted in drawings, 1844 - 1846 by Johan Knutson
Istuva nuori nainen, 1840 by Johan KnutsonIstuva nuori nainen, 1840 by Johan Knutson
Pyykinpesijät, 1830 - 1899 by Johan KnutsonPyykinpesijät, 1830 - 1899 by Johan Knutson
Runeberg vaimoineen ja kaksi nuorukaista portaissa by Johan KnutsonRuneberg vaimoineen ja kaksi nuorukaista portaissa by Johan Knutson
