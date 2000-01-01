rawpixel
Eugène Delacroix Art
Eugène Delacroix

Eugène Delacroix (1798–1863) was a renowned French Romantic artist known for his expressive brushstrokes and vibrant use of color in his oil paintings. His dynamic compositions, like the iconic "Liberty Leading the People," often touched upon political and historical themes. 

Eugène Delacroix's Liberty Leading the People, painting commemorating the French Revolution of 1830 (July Revolution)

large bouquet of flowers--mostly dahlias--in white, pink, orange and red, in a blue and white round jar; more flowers and

Henri IV Conferring the Regency upon Marie de' Medici (after Rubens) by Eugène Delacroix

Royal Tiger by Eugène Delacroix. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Mazeppa on the dying horse, 1824, Eugène Delacroix

tiger lying down with eyes open by Eugène Delacroix. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Royal Tiger

Ovid among the Scythians by Eugène Delacroix by Eugène Delacroix

Convulsionists of Tangier by Eugène Delacroix. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View of Tangier from the Seashore by Eugène Delacroix. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

The painting depicts Selim and Zuleika from Lord Byron's poem The Bride of Abydos by Eugène Delacroix

View of Tangier by Eugène Delacroix. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Lion of the Atlas Mountains by Eugène Delacroix. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Saint Michael Defeats the Devil by Eugène Delacroix

Tiger in Repose by Antoine-Louis Barye

Vintage erotic nude art of a naked woman. Study of a Woman Viewed from Behind (1833) by Eugène Delacroix.

Lion Devouring a Horse by Eugène Delacroix. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Nukkuva tiikeri autiomaassa

