Earth from Above
Earth from Above

The surface of our planet Earth is more fantastic than we have ever imagined! Taken by NASA, this collection will reveal the breathtaking images of the ocean, the land and aerial views from above, which looks more like abstract art than nature. Furthermore, this collection will reveal the images of the visible light at night in America and Islands from space.

The Mackenzie River in the Northwest Territories, Canada. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.The Mackenzie River in the Northwest Territories, Canada. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Tropical cyclone. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Tropical cyclone. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Heilongjiang, a province of China located in the northeastern part of the country. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by…Heilongjiang, a province of China located in the northeastern part of the country. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by…
Guinea-Bissau, a small country in West Africa. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Guinea-Bissau, a small country in West Africa. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Amazing image of the United States of America at night. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Amazing image of the United States of America at night. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
The Channel Tunnel, a 50.5 km-long rail tunnel beneath the English Channel at the Straits of Dover. Original from NASA.…The Channel Tunnel, a 50.5 km-long rail tunnel beneath the English Channel at the Straits of Dover. Original from NASA.…
Nearly cloud-free view of Great Britain and Ireland was acquired by the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer aboard…Nearly cloud-free view of Great Britain and Ireland was acquired by the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer aboard…
Ribbons of Saharan sand dunes seem to glow in sunset colors. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Ribbons of Saharan sand dunes seem to glow in sunset colors. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Like rivers of liquid water, glaciers flow downhill, with tributaries joining to form larger rivers. Original from NASA.…Like rivers of liquid water, glaciers flow downhill, with tributaries joining to form larger rivers. Original from NASA.…
Snow-capped peaks and ridges of the eastern Himalaya Mountains. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Snow-capped peaks and ridges of the eastern Himalaya Mountains. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
The Zambezi, the fourth largest river in Africa, and the largest east-flowing waterway. Original from NASA. Digitally…The Zambezi, the fourth largest river in Africa, and the largest east-flowing waterway. Original from NASA. Digitally…
Phytoplankton bloom off Newfoundland. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Phytoplankton bloom off Newfoundland. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Guangxi Province in southeast China. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Guangxi Province in southeast China. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Jamestown, located on Jamestown Island in the Virginia Colony. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Jamestown, located on Jamestown Island in the Virginia Colony. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Sand dunes trapped in an impact crater in Noachis Terra, Mars. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Sand dunes trapped in an impact crater in Noachis Terra, Mars. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Lake Mackay, the largest of hundreds of ephemeral lakes scattered throughout Western Australia and the Northern Territory.…Lake Mackay, the largest of hundreds of ephemeral lakes scattered throughout Western Australia and the Northern Territory.…
The Rub' al Khali, one of the largest sand deserts in the world, encompassing most of the southern third of the Arabian…The Rub' al Khali, one of the largest sand deserts in the world, encompassing most of the southern third of the Arabian…
The Sustina Glacier in the Alaska Range. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.The Sustina Glacier in the Alaska Range. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
NASA's Terra spacecraft captured this image of the city of Arkhangelsk and administrative capital of Archangelsk Oblast…NASA's Terra spacecraft captured this image of the city of Arkhangelsk and administrative capital of Archangelsk Oblast…
Redwood National Park. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Redwood National Park. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP Satellite Gets Colorful Look at Hurricane Blanca. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP Satellite Gets Colorful Look at Hurricane Blanca. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Snow, which tends to be generally less bright that clouds, covers the Alps in the north of Italy. Original from NASA.…Snow, which tends to be generally less bright that clouds, covers the Alps in the north of Italy. Original from NASA.…
NASA astronaut Scott Kelly, on board the International Space Station, took this interesting picture of the Himalayas on Aug…NASA astronaut Scott Kelly, on board the International Space Station, took this interesting picture of the Himalayas on Aug…
Oil from the Deepwater Horizon spill laps around the mouth of the Mississippi River Delta, May 24, 2010. Original from NASA.…Oil from the Deepwater Horizon spill laps around the mouth of the Mississippi River Delta, May 24, 2010. Original from NASA.…
Rostov-on-Don, a Russian City on the Don River, 32 kilometers from the Sea of Azov. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced…Rostov-on-Don, a Russian City on the Don River, 32 kilometers from the Sea of Azov. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced…
Images of the Earth's land surface and surrounding coastal regions. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Images of the Earth's land surface and surrounding coastal regions. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Aaland archipelago at the mouth of the Gulf of Bothnia which belongs to Finland. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by…Aaland archipelago at the mouth of the Gulf of Bothnia which belongs to Finland. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by…
On August 22, 2014 the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer aboard NASA&rsquo;s Terra satellite captured a true…On August 22, 2014 the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer aboard NASA&rsquo;s Terra satellite captured a true…
Hurricane Gonzalo's northern quadrant over Bermuda. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Hurricane Gonzalo's northern quadrant over Bermuda. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Arabian Peninsula and northeast Africa as seen from the orbiting Gemini-11. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by…Arabian Peninsula and northeast Africa as seen from the orbiting Gemini-11. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by…
MODIS on the Aqua satellite captured this stunning view of Japans four largest islands on February 20, 2004. Original from…MODIS on the Aqua satellite captured this stunning view of Japans four largest islands on February 20, 2004. Original from…
Acadia National Park is one of the most visited parks in America. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Acadia National Park is one of the most visited parks in America. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Rare clear view of Alaska. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Rare clear view of Alaska. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Nunavut, in northern Canada, the largest and newest federal territory of the country. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced…Nunavut, in northern Canada, the largest and newest federal territory of the country. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced…
This image from NASA's EarthKAM captures almost all of Quinghai, the largest lake in China. Original from NASA. Digitally…This image from NASA's EarthKAM captures almost all of Quinghai, the largest lake in China. Original from NASA. Digitally…
The Lena River, some 2,800 miles long, is one of the largest rivers in the world. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by…The Lena River, some 2,800 miles long, is one of the largest rivers in the world. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by…
Lake Torrens and the Australian Outback. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Lake Torrens and the Australian Outback. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Isles of Scilly, United Kingdom. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Isles of Scilly, United Kingdom. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Akpatok Island in Ungava Bay in northern Quebec, Canada. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Akpatok Island in Ungava Bay in northern Quebec, Canada. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
NASA image acquired August 17, 2010, the Northwest Passage almost free of ice. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by…NASA image acquired August 17, 2010, the Northwest Passage almost free of ice. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by…
Image taken by a new Earth-observing instrument installed on the international space station. Original from NASA. Digitally…Image taken by a new Earth-observing instrument installed on the international space station. Original from NASA. Digitally…
The ice of a piedmont glacier spills from a steep valley onto a relatively flat plain. Malaspina Glacier, Alaska. Original…The ice of a piedmont glacier spills from a steep valley onto a relatively flat plain. Malaspina Glacier, Alaska. Original…
Hurricane Matthew. This is a visible image of Major Hurricane Matthew taken from NASA's Terra satellite on Oct. 7 at 12 p.m.…Hurricane Matthew. This is a visible image of Major Hurricane Matthew taken from NASA's Terra satellite on Oct. 7 at 12 p.m.…
Phytoplankton bloom in the Bay of Biscay. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Phytoplankton bloom in the Bay of Biscay. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
In this mostly cloud-free true-color scene, much of Scandinavia can be seen to be still covered by snow. Original from NASA.…In this mostly cloud-free true-color scene, much of Scandinavia can be seen to be still covered by snow. Original from NASA.…
The Matusevich Glacier flows toward the coast of East Antarctica, pushing through a channel between the Lazarev Mountains…The Matusevich Glacier flows toward the coast of East Antarctica, pushing through a channel between the Lazarev Mountains…
The Olympic National Park has to be one of America&rsquo;s most diverse national park landscapes. Original from NASA.…The Olympic National Park has to be one of America&rsquo;s most diverse national park landscapes. Original from NASA.…
NASA's Wallops Flight Facility is located on Wallops Island. Satellite imagery from NOAA's GOES-East satellite shows that…NASA's Wallops Flight Facility is located on Wallops Island. Satellite imagery from NOAA's GOES-East satellite shows that…
Northern half of Mauritania's Atlantic Coast from Skylab. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Northern half of Mauritania's Atlantic Coast from Skylab. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Thailand floods monitored by a NASA satellite. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Thailand floods monitored by a NASA satellite. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Massive congregations of greenish phytoplankton swirl in the dark water around Gotland, a Swedish island in the Baltic Sea.…Massive congregations of greenish phytoplankton swirl in the dark water around Gotland, a Swedish island in the Baltic Sea.…
Early Melt on the Greenland Ice Sheet . Original from NASA . Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Early Melt on the Greenland Ice Sheet . Original from NASA . Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
The Kondyor Massif is located in Eastern Siberia, Russia, north of the city of Khabarovsk. Original from NASA. Digitally…The Kondyor Massif is located in Eastern Siberia, Russia, north of the city of Khabarovsk. Original from NASA. Digitally…
View of Florence, Italy area from the Skylab. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.View of Florence, Italy area from the Skylab. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Impact of Northern California fires seen in new NASA satellite image. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Impact of Northern California fires seen in new NASA satellite image. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Parts of the vast Ganges delta, in fact the world's largest, lie in both Bangladesh and the State of West Bengal, India.…Parts of the vast Ganges delta, in fact the world's largest, lie in both Bangladesh and the State of West Bengal, India.…
View of Minneapolis-St.Paul, Minnesota area. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.View of Minneapolis-St.Paul, Minnesota area. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
This spaceborne radar image shows the area just north of the city of Cairo, Egypt, where the Nile River splits into two main…This spaceborne radar image shows the area just north of the city of Cairo, Egypt, where the Nile River splits into two main…
Eruption of Cleveland Volcano, Aleutian Islands, Alaska. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Eruption of Cleveland Volcano, Aleutian Islands, Alaska. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Torrential rains in the mid-South of the United States in mid-March 2016 produced flooding throughout Texas, Louisiana and…Torrential rains in the mid-South of the United States in mid-March 2016 produced flooding throughout Texas, Louisiana and…
Flooding from the Chao Phraya River, Thailand on Nov. 1, 2011. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Flooding from the Chao Phraya River, Thailand on Nov. 1, 2011. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Iran, Trucial Coast, Oman, Zagros Mountains, and Qishm Island (large island at lower left), as seen from the Gemini-12…Iran, Trucial Coast, Oman, Zagros Mountains, and Qishm Island (large island at lower left), as seen from the Gemini-12…
Ellesmere Island, which is part of the Qikiqtaaluk Region of the Canadian territory of Nunavut. Original from NASA.…Ellesmere Island, which is part of the Qikiqtaaluk Region of the Canadian territory of Nunavut. Original from NASA.…
Sheveluch Volcano in Kamchatka, Siberia. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Sheveluch Volcano in Kamchatka, Siberia. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Full Mir over New Zealand, from the space shuttle Atlantis, Russia's Mir Space Station. Original from NASA. Digitally…Full Mir over New Zealand, from the space shuttle Atlantis, Russia's Mir Space Station. Original from NASA. Digitally…
Greens and blues of the ocean color from NASA satellite data. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Greens and blues of the ocean color from NASA satellite data. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Moffett Federal Air Field, NASA Ames Research Center and Silicon Valley. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Moffett Federal Air Field, NASA Ames Research Center and Silicon Valley. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Earth observations taken during STS-77 mission. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Earth observations taken during STS-77 mission. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
San Francisco and Bay Area, CA, USA. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.San Francisco and Bay Area, CA, USA. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
The central coastal area of Peru as seen from the Gemini-9A spacecraft. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixelThe central coastal area of Peru as seen from the Gemini-9A spacecraft. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel
Earth observation by the crew of the International Space Station. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Earth observation by the crew of the International Space Station. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Savannah River Site, South Carolina. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Savannah River Site, South Carolina. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
The rugged landscape of the Canary Islands. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.The rugged landscape of the Canary Islands. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Sediment Spews from Connecticut River. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Sediment Spews from Connecticut River. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Image from NASA's Terra spacecraft of Franz Josef Land, an archipelago in the far north of Russia. Original from NASA.…Image from NASA's Terra spacecraft of Franz Josef Land, an archipelago in the far north of Russia. Original from NASA.…
Lake Ilopango, a crater lake which fills a volcanic caldera in central El Salvador. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced…Lake Ilopango, a crater lake which fills a volcanic caldera in central El Salvador. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced…
Beautiful new mosaic of Chesapeake Bay. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Beautiful new mosaic of Chesapeake Bay. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Cloud vortices off Madeira and Canary Islands. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Cloud vortices off Madeira and Canary Islands. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Plankton blooms in the Falkland Current east of the Argentinian coast. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Plankton blooms in the Falkland Current east of the Argentinian coast. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Longyearbyen, the largest island of the Svalbard archipelago, part of the Kingdom of Norway. Original from NASA. Digitally…Longyearbyen, the largest island of the Svalbard archipelago, part of the Kingdom of Norway. Original from NASA. Digitally…
Attu, the westernmost Aleutian island, is nearly 1760 km from the Alaskan mainland. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced…Attu, the westernmost Aleutian island, is nearly 1760 km from the Alaskan mainland. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced…
Calcite Quarry, Michigan. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Calcite Quarry, Michigan. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Every southern spring and summer, after the Sun has risen into its 24-hour circuit around the skies of Antarctica, the Ross…Every southern spring and summer, after the Sun has risen into its 24-hour circuit around the skies of Antarctica, the Ross…
Skiing Sochi. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Skiing Sochi. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
The Arctic Circle cuts through the western coast of Norway and the Saltfjellet-Svartisen National Park. Original from NASA.…The Arctic Circle cuts through the western coast of Norway and the Saltfjellet-Svartisen National Park. Original from NASA.…
The world largest bauxite mine found near Weipa, Queensland, Australia. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.The world largest bauxite mine found near Weipa, Queensland, Australia. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
The Republic of Singapore, a city-state off the southern tip of the Malay Peninsula. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced…The Republic of Singapore, a city-state off the southern tip of the Malay Peninsula. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced…
The city of Sukkur, Pakistan. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.The city of Sukkur, Pakistan. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Every southern spring and summer the Ross Sea bursts with life. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Every southern spring and summer the Ross Sea bursts with life. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Earth observations taken from Space Shuttle Columbia during STS-93 mission. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by…Earth observations taken from Space Shuttle Columbia during STS-93 mission. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by…
Sakhalin Island, located just north of Japan and east of the Khabarovski and Primorski Krai of the Russian Far East.…Sakhalin Island, located just north of Japan and east of the Khabarovski and Primorski Krai of the Russian Far East.…
Baja California, Colorado river and Sonora Desert. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Baja California, Colorado river and Sonora Desert. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
This image from NASA's Terra spacecraft shows Beihai, a city in the south of Guangxi, People's republic of China. Original…This image from NASA's Terra spacecraft shows Beihai, a city in the south of Guangxi, People's republic of China. Original…
Tropical Storm Isaac moving northwest through the Gulf of Mexico, with its eastern cloud covering over the entire state of…Tropical Storm Isaac moving northwest through the Gulf of Mexico, with its eastern cloud covering over the entire state of…
View of the southeastern tip of the Arabian Peninsula with the Gulf of Oman at upper right. Original from NASA . Digitally…View of the southeastern tip of the Arabian Peninsula with the Gulf of Oman at upper right. Original from NASA . Digitally…
Gaza Strip and the Mediterranean Sea from the Shuttle KidSat Camera. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Gaza Strip and the Mediterranean Sea from the Shuttle KidSat Camera. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Parts of he Kimberley region of Western Australia. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Parts of he Kimberley region of Western Australia. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Dendi Caldera, Ethiopia is featured in this image photographed by an Expedition 16 crew member on the International Space…Dendi Caldera, Ethiopia is featured in this image photographed by an Expedition 16 crew member on the International Space…
Remote sensing of ocean color in the Yellow Sea. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Remote sensing of ocean color in the Yellow Sea. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
The Isthmus of Corinth has played a very important role in the history of Greece. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by…The Isthmus of Corinth has played a very important role in the history of Greece. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by…
