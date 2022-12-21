rawpixel
Macro Photographs Art
Macro Photographs

Vintage macro photographs - close-ups of plants and snowflakes that will transport you to a hidden world. Macro photography is a specialized genre of photography that focuses on capturing the fine details of small subjects. It involves using a macro lens or extension tubes to magnify the subject, enabling the photographer to capture intricate textures and patterns that are often invisible to the naked eye.

Adiantum pedatum (American Maiden-hair Fern) young fronds enlarged 8 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl…Adiantum pedatum (American Maiden-hair Fern) young fronds enlarged 8 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl…
Wilson Bentley's Snowflake 920 (ca. 1890) detailed photograph of snowflakes in high resolution by Wilson Alwyn Bentley.…Wilson Bentley's Snowflake 920 (ca. 1890) detailed photograph of snowflakes in high resolution by Wilson Alwyn Bentley.…
Wilson Bentley's Snowflake 562 (ca. 1890) detailed photograph of snowflakes in high resolution by Wilson Alwyn Bentley.…Wilson Bentley's Snowflake 562 (ca. 1890) detailed photograph of snowflakes in high resolution by Wilson Alwyn Bentley.…
Callistemma Brachiatum (Seed of a Scabious) enlarged 30 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original…Callistemma Brachiatum (Seed of a Scabious) enlarged 30 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original…
Apis mellifera, light body, side. Apis mellifera, light body, side.
Colorful bee wings, Hylaeus pictipes.Colorful bee wings, Hylaeus pictipes.
Papilio glaucus. Test image of eastern tiger swallowtail hind wing, at high magnification, from the UT imaging system.…Papilio glaucus. Test image of eastern tiger swallowtail hind wing, at high magnification, from the UT imaging system.…
Paracolletes, m, australia, sideParacolletes, m, australia, side
Pyrite, fool's gold orePyrite, fool's gold ore
Caterpillar of Endangered Karner Blue butterfly, U, face close-up. Lycaeides melissa samuelis. Original public domain image…Caterpillar of Endangered Karner Blue butterfly, U, face close-up. Lycaeides melissa samuelis. Original public domain image…
Heriades carinata, F, Side, VA, WolftrapHeriades carinata, F, Side, VA, Wolftrap
Peacock OrePeacock Ore
Polistes exclamans, U, HeadPolistes exclamans, U, Head
Phidippus clarus spider face. Phidippus clarus spider face.
Green Metallic Fly face, closeup shot. Green Metallic Fly face, closeup shot.
Giant bumblebee, Bombus dahlbomii, insect photo. Giant bumblebee, Bombus dahlbomii, insect photo.
Chile wasp, m, left, Patangoia near Chile Chico, Chile.Chile wasp, m, left, Patangoia near Chile Chico, Chile.
Chrysidid Wasp, U, Face, UT, Utah CountyChrysidid Wasp, U, Face, UT, Utah County
Longhorn beetle face, Cerambycid.Longhorn beetle face, Cerambycid.
Anthidium oblongatum, black & yellow bee.Anthidium oblongatum, black & yellow bee.
Velvet Ant, F, Stinger, Hot Springs Village, AR. Original public domain image from FlickrVelvet Ant, F, Stinger, Hot Springs Village, AR. Original public domain image from Flickr
Milkweed seed, Asclepias syriaca. Original public domain image from FlickrMilkweed seed, Asclepias syriaca. Original public domain image from Flickr
Torymus species, (parasite wasp), f, right, Alleghany Co. MDTorymus species, (parasite wasp), f, right, Alleghany Co. MD
Tree hopper, headTree hopper, head
Amegilla, m, abdomen close, indiaAmegilla, m, abdomen close, india
Carpenter bee's wing, closeup shot. Carpenter bee's wing, closeup shot.
Hemitrichia, Lava Lamp Slime MoldHemitrichia, Lava Lamp Slime Mold
Exaerete smaragdina, m, bagaces, face, costa ricaExaerete smaragdina, m, bagaces, face, costa rica
Anthaxia species, u, back, Kruger NP, South AfricaAnthaxia species, u, back, Kruger NP, South Africa
Scarlet tanager, featherScarlet tanager, feather
Mylabris species, u, face, Krugar National Park, South AfricaMylabris species, u, face, Krugar National Park, South Africa
Buffalo Treehopper, face, MD, PG CountyBuffalo Treehopper, face, MD, PG County
Emerald ash borer, head, jewel beetle. Emerald ash borer, head, jewel beetle.
Neonympha mitchelli francisci, 10x closeup spot, rearedNeonympha mitchelli francisci, 10x closeup spot, reared
Perilampidae wasp face, metallic green.Perilampidae wasp face, metallic green.
Xylocopa black violet wing.Xylocopa black violet wing.
Chrysidid wasp, metallic green.Chrysidid wasp, metallic green.
Corn earworm, moth, faceCorn earworm, moth, face
Blue cuckoo wasp face.Blue cuckoo wasp face.
Eastern worm snake, closeup shotEastern worm snake, closeup shot
Parasitic bee tibial spur. Original public domain image from FlickrParasitic bee tibial spur. Original public domain image from Flickr
Chrysididae wasp face, bright green.Chrysididae wasp face, bright green.
Braconid Wasp face.Braconid Wasp face.
Allium Ostroroskianum (ornamental onion) enlarged 6 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from…Allium Ostroroskianum (ornamental onion) enlarged 6 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from…
Wilson Bentley's Snowflake 1152 (ca. 1890) detailed photograph of snowflakes in high resolution by Wilson Alwyn Bentley.…Wilson Bentley's Snowflake 1152 (ca. 1890) detailed photograph of snowflakes in high resolution by Wilson Alwyn Bentley.…
Abutilon (Lime Mallow) pod enlarged six times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from The…Abutilon (Lime Mallow) pod enlarged six times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from The…
Polystichum Munitum (Prickly Shield&ndash;Fern) Leaf enlarged 6 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt.…Polystichum Munitum (Prickly Shield&ndash;Fern) Leaf enlarged 6 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt.…
Serratula Nudicaulis (Bare&ndash;Stemmed Common Saw&ndash;Wort) enlarged 5 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl…Serratula Nudicaulis (Bare&ndash;Stemmed Common Saw&ndash;Wort) enlarged 5 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl…
Eryngium Bourgatii (Mediterranean Sea Holly) leaves enlarged 5 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt.…Eryngium Bourgatii (Mediterranean Sea Holly) leaves enlarged 5 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt.…
Cirsium Canum (Queen Anne Thistle) enlarged 4 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from The…Cirsium Canum (Queen Anne Thistle) enlarged 4 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from The…
Cirsium canum (Queen Anne Thistle) enlarged 4 times, Phlomis umbrosa enlarged 4 times, and Salvia enlarged 6 times from…Cirsium canum (Queen Anne Thistle) enlarged 4 times, Phlomis umbrosa enlarged 4 times, and Salvia enlarged 6 times from…
Margined Pyramidal Saxifrage (Saxifraga Aizoon) leaf enlarged 8 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt.…Margined Pyramidal Saxifrage (Saxifraga Aizoon) leaf enlarged 8 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt.…
Geum Rivale (Nodding Avens Flower&ndash;Bud with the Sepals Removed) enlarged 25 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by…Geum Rivale (Nodding Avens Flower&ndash;Bud with the Sepals Removed) enlarged 25 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by…
Wilson Bentley's Snowflake 234 (ca. 1890) detailed photograph of snowflakes in high resolution by Wilson Alwyn Bentley.…Wilson Bentley's Snowflake 234 (ca. 1890) detailed photograph of snowflakes in high resolution by Wilson Alwyn Bentley.…
American Ginseng root, Panax quinquefolius.American Ginseng root, Panax quinquefolius.
Anthidium illustre bee.Anthidium illustre bee.
Carpenter bee's metallic green wing.Carpenter bee's metallic green wing.
Madagascan sunset moth, Chrysiridia rhipheus.Madagascan sunset moth, Chrysiridia rhipheus.
Woodlouse, Trachelipus rathkii.Woodlouse, Trachelipus rathkii.
Dasymutilla gloriosa, thistledown velvet ant, face shot.Dasymutilla gloriosa, thistledown velvet ant, face shot.
Jumping spider, closeup headshot.Jumping spider, closeup headshot.
Wasp, insect head shot.Wasp, insect head shot.
Orchid bee, Euglossa imperialis, side shot.Orchid bee, Euglossa imperialis, side shot.
Andrena arabis, female, side view.Andrena arabis, female, side view.
Fly Golden Baby, insect headshot.Fly Golden Baby, insect headshot.
Bees Learn to Drive Small CarsBees Learn to Drive Small Cars
Japanese beetle, face, closeup shot.Japanese beetle, face, closeup shot.
Horse fly, Tabanidae, face.Horse fly, Tabanidae, face.
Fly, red eyes, face.Fly, red eyes, face.
Stelis labiata, side view. Stelis labiata, side view.
Sweat bee, Nomia species, face.Sweat bee, Nomia species, face.
Festive Tiger Beetle, side view.Festive Tiger Beetle, side view.
Chrysochus auratus, dogbane beetle. Chrysochus auratus, dogbane beetle.
Emerald Ash Borer, jewel beetle. side view.Emerald Ash Borer, jewel beetle. side view.
Velvet ants, Mutillid, insect head shot.Velvet ants, Mutillid, insect head shot.
Sweat bee, Agapostemon coloradinus.Sweat bee, Agapostemon coloradinus.
Cephalanthus occidentalis, Buttonbush.Cephalanthus occidentalis, Buttonbush.
Spider Wasp, insect headshot.Spider Wasp, insect headshot.
Exaerete smaragdina, side view.Exaerete smaragdina, side view.
Slime mould, Stemonitis spSlime mould, Stemonitis sp
Circium discolor, Field Thistle. Circium discolor, Field Thistle.
Jumping Spider, insect photography.Jumping Spider, insect photography.
Pseudomyrmex filiformis. Portrait of a queen twig ant. Original public domain image from FlickrPseudomyrmex filiformis. Portrait of a queen twig ant. Original public domain image from Flickr
Cuckoo wasps, green face.Cuckoo wasps, green face.
Red ant, face.Red ant, face.
Monarch butterfly. Monarch butterfly.
Fiery searcher, Calosoma scrutator, face.Fiery searcher, Calosoma scrutator, face.
Xylocopa caffra bee, insect's face.Xylocopa caffra bee, insect's face.
Fluorite crystal, dark purple background.Fluorite crystal, dark purple background.
Trichothurgus dubius bee, tool.Trichothurgus dubius bee, tool.
Horse fly, Tabanidae, eye, side view.Horse fly, Tabanidae, eye, side view.
Centris bee face, black & red.Centris bee face, black & red.
Brown Snake, venomous.Brown Snake, venomous.
Scolia bicincta wasp, insect's face.Scolia bicincta wasp, insect's face.
Australian bee, Callohesma flavopicta, face, side view.Australian bee, Callohesma flavopicta, face, side view.
Red milkweed beetle, Tetraopes tetrophthalmus.Red milkweed beetle, Tetraopes tetrophthalmus.
Cool Wasp, face. Cool Wasp, face.
Green Metallic Fly.Green Metallic Fly.
Pachyanthidium bee, side view.Pachyanthidium bee, side view.
Blue jewel bee, face.Blue jewel bee, face.
